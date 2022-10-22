Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Fresno State Sales Tax Ballot Effort Still Has Only One Donor
Local builder Richard Spencer has single-handedly bankrolled the campaign for Measure E, the proposed sales tax to benefit Fresno State, donating nearly $1.5 million as of Monday, according to campaign finance reports. Thus far, all the reported donations for the “Yes on Measure E, Good to Great for Fresno State...
2nd case of fast-spreading COVID-19 variant confirmed in Fresno
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County health officials have just confirmed a second case of a new coronavirus variant in Fresno. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the BQ.1 is one of the newer variants to emerge — but it’s already taking over other variants in terms of how fast […]
Fresno County no longer top agricultural producer in nation
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough
A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges. At issue in the case is how much Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is contained in DreamFields' Jeeter pre-roll products. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that gives users a high. DreamFields markets its products as having higher than average levels of THC, but an independent laboratory test found the pre-rolls do not have...
KMPH.com
Kaweah Health receives multiple awards for 'America’s 50 best hospitals’
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Kaweah Health Medical Center is one of only three hospitals in California to be recognized as one of “Healthgrades’ America’s 50 best for cardiac surgery”. They have received this award for 6 years in a row now and are the only...
csufresno.edu
Faculty union calls for retreat rights reform after Castro receives tenure position at Cal Poly
In September, former Fresno State president Joseph Castro utilized his retreat rights as former California State University (CSU) chancellor to become a tenured professor at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo next year. Retreat rights are contractual guarantees within a CSU administrators’ contract for former faculty who gave up tenure for...
City of Fresno looking to hire and fill 600 job openings
Hundreds of hopefuls visited City Hall Tuesday afternoon, hoping to land several open positions with the City of Fresno.
andnowuknow.com
Fowler Packing Acquires Over 10,000 Acres and Expands Program; Justin Parnagian Details
FRESNO, CA - A significant ag acquisition is taking place in California. Fresno-based Fowler Packing Company has acquired SunWest Fruit Company in partnership with Ag Partners Capital. With this deal, Fowler adds over 10,000 acres of farmland to its operations, with new access to coveted water districts. “Given the significant...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ruiz Foods family gives big multi-million gift to a Valley school. Here’s who, how much
Fred Ruiz of Fresno, co-founder and former chairman of Mexican frozen-foods manufacturer Ruiz Foods, and his wife Mitzie have for years provided financial support to fellowships and endowments at UC Merced. On Saturday, leaders at the North Valley university announced the latest – and largest – contribution by the couple...
KMJ
Heart of California Theme Park Coming to Fresno? You Can Push the Idea with a Signature
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) – California’s Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will close its doors about 11 years from now but another door is opening of possibilities to bring the first amusement park to the Fresno area. Christopher Smith, a Valley native, says he hoping its owner/operators...
California Town Set to Run out of Water by December 1st
Coalinga, a small rural town located between San Francisco and Los Angeles in Central California, has released an estimate from city officials that they will run out of water by December 1st. According to the Pro-Tem Mayor, Ray Singleton, the city is normally allocated 10,000 acre-feet of water yearly. However, for 2022, they received only 2,000 acre-feet and that is almost gone, at this point.
GV Wire
City Council Must Reveal Its Vote to Tap Taxpayers for Esparza’s Defense
Even if the Fresno City Council won’t admit it, it is well known that taxpayers are funding Nelson Esparza’s legal defense. The city is keeping the people in the dark about the bill accumulated thus far as attorney Mark Coleman and his team go about their work defending Esparza.
KMJ
Major 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Bay Area, Shaking Felt in Fresno
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 5.1 magnitude earthquake near San Jose. The quake happened at 11:42 a.m. in the Seven Trees area. It was followed by a 3.1 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.6 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m. The quake hitting near San Jose...
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County Sheriff details evolution of region's jails, sheriff's staff, facilities
The Kings Historical Society played host to Kings County Sheriff David Robinson this week, who spoke about the history of the Kings County Sheriff’s Department at a special meeting at the historic Grangeville Church in Armona. The old church was packed with members of the society Monday night, as...
KMPH.com
Fresno family opens small business in honor of late son following deadly fentanyl overdose
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A small business bakery held its grand opening Saturday morning in honor of the owners' and parents' late son. Owners Jimmy In and Monique Keo of Mochilicious in southeast Fresno held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday among a crowd full of both smiles and tears. In and Keo celebrated the grand opening of their small business with a tribute to their late son Nathan, who died of a fentanyl overdose in January 2021. Nathan's favorite snack was mochi donuts, which before Saturday, could only be found across town.
Celebrating 70 years: First patient of Valley Children's reflects on hospital's growth
Valley Children's Healthcare is preparing to celebrate 70 years of serving kids across Central California.
Caregiver sentenced, Clovis family finally has some closure
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six years later, a Clovis family finally has a bit of closure after the investigators say their infant was abused and received traumatic brain injury while being watched by his great-aunt. “Bowen is a very happy boy, he makes our hearts happy for sure,” said Cody Wheeler. That’s how Cody describes […]
List of Halloween, Día de los Muertos events in Central California
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year. Here's a list:
sierranewsonline.com
Madera County Superior Court Offers E-Filing for Civil Cases
MADERA COUNTY — The Madera County Superior Court is pleased to announce that effective Monday, October 31, 2022, e-Filing will be available. • Civil (Limited and Unlimited) • Small Claims. • Family Law. • Probate. e-Filing provides court users with the convenience of submitting filings and paying any associated...
KMPH.com
Helicopter lands at Woods Elementary in Clovis to kick off Red Ribbon Week
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The students at Woods Elementary School on Teague Ave. in Clovis were treated to a helicopter landing on their playground on Monday. The Fresno County Sheriff's helicopter delivered the school mascot to kick off Red Ribbon Week, a week-long awareness campaign to teach the students about the dangers of drug use.
