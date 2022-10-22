ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

Lisa Harrington LaCasee

Visitation for Lisa Harrington LaCasee, age 50 of Tyler, Texas will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. LaCasse passed away on October 24, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances – Tyler. Lisa was born on November...
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Lana Kaytryne Pruitt

Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 Monday October 24, 2022, at Stouts Creek cemetery in Saltillo, Texas. Brother Allen Bunch will officiate, Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday October 23, 2022, at Delta Funeral Home. Lana was born in Sulphur Springs, Texas October 1, 1949, to Troy J....
SALTILLO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Bassmaster to host free meet and greets in Tyler, Longview

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Professional fisherman Mike DelVisco is set to host meet and greets at Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 in both Tyler and Longview. At the events, DelVisco will share fishing tips, answer questions, take selfies and sign autographs. Guest can also register to win a fishing prize package that includes: a selection […]
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

8th Annual George Dorner 42 Tournament Slated Nov. 5

The 8th Annual George Dorner 42 Tournament is scheduled to be held Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Sulphur Bluff United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Registration for the 42 tourney will begin at 9 a.m. and play will start at 9:30 a.m. Early registration through today, Oct. 25, 2022, costs $10...
SULPHUR BLUFF, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mineola to host several events this Saturday

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The city of Mineola is going to have a number of fun events happening this Saturday. The Iron Horse Car and Truck Show in downtown on Commerce and South Johnson Streets will have fun for the whole family from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Smith County TX N Scale model […]
MINEOLA, TX
ktalnews.com

Former jailhouse lover testifies in Taylor Parker trial

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – In an emotional outburst on the stand Monday, a former jailhouse lover angrily addressed Taylor Parker as she testified about the lies Parker told her surrounding the murder of Reagan Hancock. “You lied to me that whole time, Taylor! That whole time!” Lana Addison...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Here’s a look at this year’s Ben Wheeler Hog Fest

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s Ben Wheeler Hog Fest was held on Saturday, here’s a look at what all went down there this year. “Love the peacefulness, the calm, the community and people come together. People work together. People want to build and help and make things happen.” Rhiannon Sibley, Owner of Blade […]
BEN WHEELER, TX
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu for October 26th, 2022

A big shout out and THANK YOU to Alliance Bank and employees for being a Community Partner once again. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

I Remember When Tyler, Texas Wasn’t the Big City it is Now

Tyler was at one time a small town. It is not anymore. Tyler has a population over 100,000. Tyler is full of retail shops both locally owned and chain stores. Tyler is full of places to eat with almost every type of food from around the world. Tyler's only real weakness is entertainment. We need more places like Times Square Grand Slam. If you needed more proof that Tyler isn't a small town anymore, an aerial photo of Tyler at night from Ashley Gayle may be that proof.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week

Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

One dead from shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report victim from a shooting Saturday on N. Broadway died as a result of gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim as Cornelius Tims, 43, of Tyler. Saturday at around 2:47 p.m. Tyler police responded to the 2400 block of N. Broadway Ave. where the...
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

In My Closet Serves Women Of Hopkins County

Sulphur Springs, Texas – In My Closet is a project of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation which started in 2016 under the leadership of the then Executive Director of the Foundation Meredith Caddell. The Closet is a calm room filled with free wigs, hats, and prosthetics, etc. to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment and/or a mastectomy to get items they need locally in Sulphur Springs.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy