Lisa Harrington LaCasee
Visitation for Lisa Harrington LaCasee, age 50 of Tyler, Texas will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. LaCasse passed away on October 24, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances – Tyler. Lisa was born on November...
Lana Kaytryne Pruitt
Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 Monday October 24, 2022, at Stouts Creek cemetery in Saltillo, Texas. Brother Allen Bunch will officiate, Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday October 23, 2022, at Delta Funeral Home. Lana was born in Sulphur Springs, Texas October 1, 1949, to Troy J....
Bassmaster to host free meet and greets in Tyler, Longview
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Professional fisherman Mike DelVisco is set to host meet and greets at Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 in both Tyler and Longview. At the events, DelVisco will share fishing tips, answer questions, take selfies and sign autographs. Guest can also register to win a fishing prize package that includes: a selection […]
8th Annual George Dorner 42 Tournament Slated Nov. 5
The 8th Annual George Dorner 42 Tournament is scheduled to be held Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Sulphur Bluff United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Registration for the 42 tourney will begin at 9 a.m. and play will start at 9:30 a.m. Early registration through today, Oct. 25, 2022, costs $10...
Mineola to host several events this Saturday
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The city of Mineola is going to have a number of fun events happening this Saturday. The Iron Horse Car and Truck Show in downtown on Commerce and South Johnson Streets will have fun for the whole family from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Smith County TX N Scale model […]
Former jailhouse lover testifies in Taylor Parker trial
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – In an emotional outburst on the stand Monday, a former jailhouse lover angrily addressed Taylor Parker as she testified about the lies Parker told her surrounding the murder of Reagan Hancock. “You lied to me that whole time, Taylor! That whole time!” Lana Addison...
Here’s a look at this year’s Ben Wheeler Hog Fest
BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s Ben Wheeler Hog Fest was held on Saturday, here’s a look at what all went down there this year. “Love the peacefulness, the calm, the community and people come together. People work together. People want to build and help and make things happen.” Rhiannon Sibley, Owner of Blade […]
46-Year-Old Caleb Roach Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the Texas Police, a pedestrian accident was reported in Tyler on Tuesday at midnight. The officials stated that a pedestrian crash occurred at the 3700 block of Troup Highway.
Grieving grandfather recognizes deputy constable
John Sutton (from left), recognizes Kaufman County Deputy Wade Bowden and Pct. 3 Constable Matt Woodall during Commissioner’s Court Oct. 18.
Winners Of The 53rd Annual World Champion Hopkins County Stew Contest Announced
The 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank drew a huge crowd, with long lines forming more than an hour before serving time, with people eager to pay their $8 to partake of the entries, despite the whipping autumn winds Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. “We prepare for...
Why One Tyler, TX Woman Rejects the Claim that: ‘People Just Don’t Want to Work!”
Some of us in East Texas feel a little baffled by the ongoing labor shortage in East Texas. However, one Tyler, TX woman rejects the claim that it's just because "people don't wanna work." There's a strong chance that by this juncture you've become familiar with the "Great Resignation." Wikipedia...
Dinner Bell Menu for October 26th, 2022
A big shout out and THANK YOU to Alliance Bank and employees for being a Community Partner once again. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
I Remember When Tyler, Texas Wasn’t the Big City it is Now
Tyler was at one time a small town. It is not anymore. Tyler has a population over 100,000. Tyler is full of retail shops both locally owned and chain stores. Tyler is full of places to eat with almost every type of food from around the world. Tyler's only real weakness is entertainment. We need more places like Times Square Grand Slam. If you needed more proof that Tyler isn't a small town anymore, an aerial photo of Tyler at night from Ashley Gayle may be that proof.
Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week
Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
One dead from shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report victim from a shooting Saturday on N. Broadway died as a result of gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim as Cornelius Tims, 43, of Tyler. Saturday at around 2:47 p.m. Tyler police responded to the 2400 block of N. Broadway Ave. where the...
Two East Texas teachers honored at Texas Teacher of the Year award luncheon
IRVING, Texas (KETK) – At the annual Texas Teacher of the Year award luncheon, East Texas teachers Pydi Oliver and Catherine Jackson were selected as the Region 7 elementary and secondary Teacher of the Year. Pydi Oliver is a 3rd grade teacher at Velma Penny Elementary school at Lindale ISD and was selected as the […]
Brand New Home in Rockwall, TX With 13 Acres and a Bowling Alley
There is no question, when this home is completed in Rockwall, Texas it’s going to be stunning. But, as of now the completion date is in November although the builder has some photos of the home which you can see below and it’s going to be amazing. I’m...
In My Closet Serves Women Of Hopkins County
Sulphur Springs, Texas – In My Closet is a project of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation which started in 2016 under the leadership of the then Executive Director of the Foundation Meredith Caddell. The Closet is a calm room filled with free wigs, hats, and prosthetics, etc. to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment and/or a mastectomy to get items they need locally in Sulphur Springs.
Plano, Texas Man Convicted of Killing His Sister to Collect Money After Mom Died
This horribly sad case sounds like something you would see covered on Dateline NBC or another crime show but the difficult details are very real. Blake Richards, 30, of Plano, Texas has now been sentenced to life in prison after murdering his sister and her boyfriend in 2021. The details...
