NORRISTOWN — On Thursday evening, October 27th, Montgomery Bar Foundation will celebrate its 35 years of support for justice-related causes and its mission, “to improve, facilitate and support justice and fair treatment for all” with the long-awaited return of its landmark concert event, LAWYERPALOOZA. ‘Hard to believe five years have passed since a half-dozen bands, all featuring local, musically talented lawyers and judges played to a packed house and ROCKED the Foundation and storied foundations of 23 E. Lancaster Avenue in Ardmore. Organized in just a few short months back in 2017, the original concert-spectacle garnered considerable attention from local news media and not only raised awareness and funding for justice-related causes, but also exposed the community at large to the virtues, personalities, and true grit of Montgomery County’s unique legal community.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO