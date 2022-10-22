ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Mike Williams Sets Commitment Date

Syracuse basketball recruiting target Mike Williams, a class of 2023 guard, has set his commitment date. Williams will announce on November 6th following official visits to Clemson, DePaul, LSU, Syracuse and Wake Forest along with an unofficial visit to VCU.  Williams officially visited the ...
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Indiana (Pa.)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 86-68 win over Indiana (Pa.) in an exhibition game Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. IUP 68 SYR 86 Final by Nate Mink on Scribd.
ESPN’s “College Game Day” Eyeing Upstate New York Campus

ESPN's "College Game Day" has been a Saturday morning staple for millions of collegiate football fans for 35 years. The campus spirited show, that debuted in 1987, has not been broadcast live from a location in New York State north of the United State Military Academy in West Point. Well, if things go well on Saturday, one campus northwest of there may get their first visit from the popular ESPN show.
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse football prediction and odds for NCAAF Week 9

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football dropped their first game of the season this past Saturday at Clemson. The Orange were leading 21-10 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Tigers scored 17 unanswered points to complete their comeback. Although this loss will not be easy to swallow, Syracuse has a chance to bounce back in NCAAF Week 9 at home.
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Thomas Sorber, William Patterson

Syracuse has its first exhibition of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, so we figured it would be a good time to do a basketball-focused recruiting roundup. We start in the 2024 class with big man Thomas Sorber from Archibishop Ryan (PA). He is rated four stars and the 64th prospect in his class by 247 Sports. Sorber has taken three unofficial visits so far, and one of them was to Syracuse. He broke down those visits with 247’s Dushawn London, and had this to say about the Orange: “They have a great program. I like all the coaches and the head coach was telling me how they like to run stuff through their bigs.”
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player profiles: Maliq Brown

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season is fast approaching, and we’re continuing our player profiles for each scholarship player. Let’s get to one member of the freshman class who might be overlooked right now: Maliq Brown. Position: Forward. Class: Freshman. Vitals: 6’8”, 213 lbs. Stats...
5 things to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against Indiana (PA)

Syracuse will play the first of two exhibition games when it hosts Indiana (PA) at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday evening. Here are five things to watch for. This will come down to whether head coach Jim Boeheim wants to go with experience or raw talent. Symir Torrence proved he could be an effective point guard in SU’s final game against Duke, playing all 40 minutes against Duke, logging 7 points, 11 assists and 6 rebounds. But Boeheim is likely to turn to elite freshman Judah Mintz, a top 35 recruit according to ESPN. Even if Boeheim chooses Mintz, the minute distribution between the two will be interesting to track.
