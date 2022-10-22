Read full article on original website
Syracuse football faces another strong defense, rushing game in Notre Dame (scouting report)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football might have some déjà vu preparing for Notre Dame after last weekend’s game against Clemson. While the Fighting Irish aren’t nearly as highly touted this season as the Tigers, they have similar strengths: a strong defense and running game.
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star guard sets date, SU ‘very much alive’ – analyst
Syracuse basketball 2023 four-star priority target Mike Williams from Maryland recently wrapped up his campus visits, and the fast-rising guard seems to be nearing a decision. According to a tweet from recruiting analyst/scout Colby Giacubeno, the 6-foot-4 Williams plans to make his commitment announcement on November 6. Not too long...
Syracuse football vs. Notre Dame tickets: Cheapest seats for Saturday’s sold out game at the Dome
The 6-1 Syracuse Orange football team hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, October 29 (10/29/2022), and the highly-anticipated clash already has a sellout crowd. The game is set to draw a huge number of eyes nationwide as well, with a 12 p.m. ET...
Mike Williams Sets Commitment Date
Syracuse basketball recruiting target Mike Williams, a class of 2023 guard, has set his commitment date. Williams will announce on November 6th following official visits to Clemson, DePaul, LSU, Syracuse and Wake Forest along with an unofficial visit to VCU. Williams officially visited the ...
Dino Babers on 2 crucial officiating moments from SU-Clemson: ‘I don’t understand’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers addressed Monday a pair of crucial plays from Syracuse football’s 27-21 loss to Clemson, the videos of which are still making the rounds on Twitter two days after the game’s conclusion. The two plays — one which resulted in a penalty and...
Freshman Quadir Copeland infused Syracuse with energy, playmaking in Orange exhibition win
Syracuse, N.Y. – Quadir Copeland’s path to becoming the most talkative, most vocal player on the Syracuse basketball roster this season is complicated by the presence of John Bol Ajak, who has already established himself as the team’s resident chatterbox. But Copeland is just a freshman. Give...
There’s a common theme in Syracuse’s bowl projections after Clemson loss: A trip to Florida
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s championship hopes were dashed with Saturday’s 27-21 loss at Clemson. But the bowl picture is still rosy for the Orange (6-1, 3-1 ACC). If SU wants to earn a coveted New Year’s Six bowl game, it must cheerlead for Clemson to stay undefeated and reach the College Football Playoff.
Syracuse’s November road game at Pittsburgh receives game time, TV info
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s going to be at least two more weeks before Syracuse football plays in primetime again. No. 16 SU will travel to Pittsburgh for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 5, the ACC announced Monday. The game will air live on ACC Network. The Orange...
Syracuse basketball forced to rally for 86-68 win over Indiana (Pa.) in exhibition
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Comebacks aren’t usually the norm in an exhibition game nor are they desirable, but the Syracuse Orange needed one to fend off a challenge from Division II Indiana (Pa.) on Tuesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse fell behind 33-32 at halftime and still...
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Indiana (Pa.)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 86-68 win over Indiana (Pa.) in an exhibition game Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. IUP 68 SYR 86 Final by Nate Mink on Scribd.
Syracuse basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known by a different name
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse freshman basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known as Chris Bell, a university spokesman said today. The 6-foot-7 forward is going through the legal process of having his last name changed to Bell, which is his mother’s last name. SU now refers to him as Chris Bell on its roster.
ESPN’s “College Game Day” Eyeing Upstate New York Campus
ESPN's "College Game Day" has been a Saturday morning staple for millions of collegiate football fans for 35 years. The campus spirited show, that debuted in 1987, has not been broadcast live from a location in New York State north of the United State Military Academy in West Point. Well, if things go well on Saturday, one campus northwest of there may get their first visit from the popular ESPN show.
Top 10 passing performances in Section III football regular season
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football regular season is over and the playoffs are about to begin. >> Section III teams gearing up for playoffs (4 things we learned from Week 7 of high school football) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one...
Syracuse-Notre Dame football game now sold out: How you can still get tickets
The Syracuse football team is drawing a sold-out crowd for the second game in a row at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse University announced Tuesday morning that its allotment of tickets for the general public have sold out for this Saturday’s game vs. Notre Dame. Only a limited number of student tickets remain via Ticketmaster.
Syracuse basketball vs. Indiana PA won’t be on TV, but here’s how to stream it live
Syracuse University basketball’s season opener is right around the corner, but first the Orange will play a pair of exhibitions, starting with a game against the Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, October 25 (10/25/2022). Syracuse vs. Indiana PA will air at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra,...
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse football prediction and odds for NCAAF Week 9
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football dropped their first game of the season this past Saturday at Clemson. The Orange were leading 21-10 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Tigers scored 17 unanswered points to complete their comeback. Although this loss will not be easy to swallow, Syracuse has a chance to bounce back in NCAAF Week 9 at home.
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Thomas Sorber, William Patterson
Syracuse has its first exhibition of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, so we figured it would be a good time to do a basketball-focused recruiting roundup. We start in the 2024 class with big man Thomas Sorber from Archibishop Ryan (PA). He is rated four stars and the 64th prospect in his class by 247 Sports. Sorber has taken three unofficial visits so far, and one of them was to Syracuse. He broke down those visits with 247’s Dushawn London, and had this to say about the Orange: “They have a great program. I like all the coaches and the head coach was telling me how they like to run stuff through their bigs.”
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player profiles: Maliq Brown
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season is fast approaching, and we’re continuing our player profiles for each scholarship player. Let’s get to one member of the freshman class who might be overlooked right now: Maliq Brown. Position: Forward. Class: Freshman. Vitals: 6’8”, 213 lbs. Stats...
sujuiceonline.com
5 things to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against Indiana (PA)
Syracuse will play the first of two exhibition games when it hosts Indiana (PA) at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday evening. Here are five things to watch for. This will come down to whether head coach Jim Boeheim wants to go with experience or raw talent. Symir Torrence proved he could be an effective point guard in SU’s final game against Duke, playing all 40 minutes against Duke, logging 7 points, 11 assists and 6 rebounds. But Boeheim is likely to turn to elite freshman Judah Mintz, a top 35 recruit according to ESPN. Even if Boeheim chooses Mintz, the minute distribution between the two will be interesting to track.
Section III field hockey rankings (Week 8): Sectional championships set for Sunday
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly field hockey poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, field hockey polls will be published on Wednesdays.
