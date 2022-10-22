Read full article on original website
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Patrick Mahomes gave his Chiefs teammates a message after his INT. How it won the game
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes initially looked to his left, before he turned back right and fired a pass about as quickly as he could throw it. Three offensive plays into the game, just two dropbacks, he was picked. But as the 49ers’ defense marched toward the end zone for a...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Makes Return to Practice
Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get things turned around against the Baltimore Ravens this Thursday night?. While we'd love to tell you they absolutely will, it's hard to have faith in that winning prediction given what we've seen in the past two weeks. Of course, playing on a short week...
Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Reportedly Suffered Fracture Around Eye Socket
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was poked in the eye during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, reported suffering a fracture around the eye socket and septum, the cartilage in one's nose, according to an ESPN report. Doctors are reportedly determining whether surgery is necessary...
Eagles Bring Back WR Greg Ward
One of the more well-respected Eagles players is back in Aaron Moorehead's wide receiver room. Veteran slot receiver Greg Ward was signed to Philadelphia's practice squad on Monday. Ward was part of the team’s receiving corps from 2019 through 2021 after originally signing as an undrafted free agent out of...
Buffalo Bills Trade Rumors: Rams RB Cam Akers In, Zack Moss Out?
The Buffalo Bills sniffed around the idea of trading for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey before the Carolina Panthers ultimately sent him to the San Francisco 49ers, reason enough to think that the Super Bowl contender might be a byer at the position as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches.
Buffalo Bills Trade Call on Pro Bowl RB Kareem Hunt of Browns?
The Buffalo Bills did not want to pay the price to trade with the Carolina Panthers for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, so he's now with the Niners. But given the fact that the Bills at least inquired there, it would make sense that they would do the same with Cleveland Browns back Kareem Hunt.
Bengals Film Breakdown: How Joe Burrow And His All-Star Receivers Decimated The Falcons
Joe Burrow and the Bengals' passing offense was a flamethrower in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Falcons. Tyler Boyd (155) and Ja’Marr Chase (130) each topped the 100-yard mark, Tee Higgins racked up 93 yards receiving, and even Hayden Hurst managed 48 yards of his own. This was the best performance of the season for this offense.
Ravens – Buccaneers Week 8 Betting Trends
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Can Lamar Jackson outduel Tom Brady again when the Ravens travel to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night?. Jackson won his only meeting against Brady in 2019 when the Ravens beat the New England Patriots 37-20. Jackson threw for 163 yards with a touchdown and also ran for 61 yards with a pair of scores. Brady was 30 of 46 for 285 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Watch: Joe Burrow Mic’d Up For Bengals’ Win Over Falcons: ‘Let’s F------ Go Today!’
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow led the Bengals past the Falcons 35-17 on Sunday. He threw for 481 yards and three touchdowns. Burrow was mic'd up for the game. Watch the video below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much...
Cowboys Reveal ‘Secret Sauce’; Dak Prescott & Practice Injury Report
Dak Prescott made his return as Cowboys starter against the Lions on Sunday, and on Wednesday it was back to The Star for some practice "normalcy'' ... and maybe some more Dallas "secret sauce'' as the 5-2 Cowboys prep for a Sunday Week 8 visit from the Bears. From the...
Week 8 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings
Saving your fantasy franchise midseason on the waiver wire tends to be a losing experience. Last year Amon-Ra St. Brown only had 27 catches for 250 yards over his first eight games. Three weeks later, he became an impact player over the final six matchups (51/621/6). There are plenty of wideouts with high ceilings, but they need better quarterback play and a starting opportunity. To find the next St. Brown, it is essential to know each team’s wide receiver depth and follow each week’s injuries. Here’s a look at some of the wideouts with questions coming into Week 8:
Cowboys ‘Apology’ from Coach Kellen Moore to WR Michael Gallup
When Dallas Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup finally returned to the lineup in Week 4, he was welcomed back with open arms. It marked Gallup's first start since tearing his ACL in Week 17 of last season. Additionally, he was being added to an offense that struggled to get much going throughout the first three weeks of this season.
Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
Giants Week 8 Injury Report: Who’s In, Who’s Out to Start the Week
The Week 9 bye week can't come fast enough for the New York Giants, who are looking at quite the lengthy injury report ahead of their Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are among those who will not practice Wednesday, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed. Golladay has not played since Week 4, and Toney hasn't played since Week 2, so it's probably safe to say that both will not be back until after the bye.
‘Safe Haven’: Dak Prescott Leans on RBs, Defense as Cowboys Beat Lions
The best friends for a quarterback returning after being out to injury?. Well, a running game and defense, of course. Dak Prescott leaned on his backfield mates and those on the opposite side of the ball, as the Dallas Cowboys cruised to a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ dominating win vs. SF 49ers
Tommy Townsend trotted onto the field with fewer than four minutes left in the game Sunday, and for the first and only time, the Chiefs would use their punter to actually punt a football. Against the No. 1-ranked defense in the league. Well, formerly the No. 1-ranked defense in the...
Chase Claypool Opens Up About Steelers Offensive Woes
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense isn't getting any better. This week, they'll shut down the opportunity for Calvin Austin to return and look to change something - anything - to find a spark before the bye week. Head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't feel like there's a major issue with this group...
The Chiefs just thumped the San Francisco 49ers: Check out our grades (and the stats)
The Chiefs are headed to the bye with wind in their sails after Sunday’s 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. With 529 total yards and three touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs had their most productive game this season. Here’s the report card from their big win...
Here’s how the Chiefs distributed playing time in Week 7’s win at San Francisco 49ers
The Chiefs out-bullied the bully in Sunday’s 44-23 blowout of the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Facing a physical 49ers team that entered the weekend ranked at or near the top of multiple defensive categories, the Chiefs’ offense totaled 529 yards. Kansas City also produced eight explosive plays, defined as 20 or more yards, and averaged 9.1 yards per play.
Patriots-Jets Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Jets won their fourth consecutive road game both straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) in Week 7 at Denver, but the victory came at great costs. New York lost dynamic rookie running back Breece Hall (ACL), as well as offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) for the season. Robert...
