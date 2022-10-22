Read full article on original website
Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing
A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
Krispy Kreme Offering Deals and Freebies to Celebrate Halloweekend
Krispy Kreme—purveyor of inspirational dessert mashups and innovative offerings—is celebrating the spooky season with a handful of deals that anyone can get behind. First up, for National First Responder's Day, which falls on Friday, Oct. 28, any first responder with a valid ID or badge can redeem not only a free glazed doughnut but a free coffee, too.
Winn-Dixie joins the doorstep delivery craze. Here’s how to place an order
A growing number of Americans now buy their groceries online to be delivered at home.
