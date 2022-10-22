Read full article on original website
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Lakers News: Hoops Expert Believes L.A. Must Trade Russell Westbrook ASAP To Save Season
There is no denying that Russell Westbrook has been the most miserable part of your Los Angeles Lakers' 2022-23 season. L.A. is 0-3 from deep thanks in no small part to the team's overall three-point shooting, a brutal 25-of-108 start to the year. Westbrook alone has made just one of his 12 long range looks this year, which translates to a career-worst 8.3% of 4.0 (!) triple attempts per contest. Westbrook, a career 30.4% three-point shooter, has made just 29.8% of his threes or worse across the past six seasons on high volume. He's got to cut that out.
How To Watch Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors, Betting Line, Etc
VITALS: The Heat and Trail Blazers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has now won three-straight Portland. With a win, the HEAT will tie their longest winning streak in Portland at three consecutive games, a feat they have done three separate times, the last being from 12/1/09 – 3/1/12. The HEAT are 26-41 all-time versus the Trail Blazers during the regular season, including 12-21 in home games and 14-20 in road games.
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Makes An Appearance On List Of Top Players Under 25
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is entering his first season as an everyday starter. So far, he's gotten off to a strong start. Through four games, he is averaging 21 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 48 percent. Herro has emerged as one of the league's brightest stars and is starting to receive recognition. He was recently placed on No. 23 on Bleacher Report's Top 25 players under 25.
Raptors Return Home to Meet 76ers: Where to Watch, Storylines, Injury Report
The Toronto Raptors have returned home for a rematch of their first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. View the original article to see embedded media. Where to Watch. TSN and the FAN 590 will broadcast the game in Toronto while NBC Sports...
Lakers News: Pau Gasol Recalls His Fondest Lakers Memory
Future first ballot Hall of Fame power forward/center Pau Gasol played a huge role as the second-best player for your Los Angeles Lakers' three straight NBA Finals appearances from 2008-2010, behind only All-NBA shooting guard Kobe Bryant. In that window, L.A. claimed two straight championships in 2009 and 2010. Gasol's favorite Los Angeles memory stems from that second (and last) title run.
Jim Nantz to Call Final March Madness Tournament in 2023
Nantz is still expected to remain as CBS’ top NFL broadcaster and the main voice for golf on the network, including the Masters. Nantz told Marchand that he wants to spend more time with his kids. However, he does want to return every year just for the trophy presentation after the final game.
Devin Booker Reveals What Happened Between Him and Klay Thompson
View the original article to see embedded media. For the first time in his career, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson was ejected from Tuesday night's game against the Phoenix Suns. Thompson got into it with Devin Booker, and was ejected after receiving his second technical foul. It was a rough night for Thompson, who finished with just two points, and it ended early after his first career ejection.
Mavs’ Doncic, Wood in Elite Company to Start NBA Season
Coming into the season, many wondered how Christian Wood would adapt to being in the first real winning situation of his career with the Dallas Mavericks. Two games in, things have been nearly perfect, as Wood is putting up star-like numbers alongside Luka Doncic and having a lot of fun doing it.
Lakers News: LeBron James Chastised For Role In Russell Westbrook Deal By ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith
As we have discussed multiple times just today, $47.1 million starting point guard Russell Westbrook has been absolutely brutal during your Los Angeles Lakers' 0-3 kickoff to the 2022-23 regular season. View the original article to see embedded media. Around the basketball and sports media landscape, a lot of talking...
Dodgers: Yasiel Puig in Peak Postseason Form in the KBO Playoffs
Former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig played his first season in the Korean Baseball Organization this year, playing 126 games for the Kiwoom Heroes. In the regular season, he batted .277 with an .837 OPS, slamming 21 home runs and driving in 73. Puig has continued his solid play into the...
Duke great Zion Williamson suffers scary fall
There's no telling if Duke basketball products Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will miss future games for the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) due to their injuries in Sunday night's 122-121 home overtime loss against the surprisingly undefeated Utah Jazz (3-0). With eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Jazz...
