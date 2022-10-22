ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifetime's Christmas Movie Schedule 2022

Ho ho hope you're ready to start decking the halls, because Lifetime has announced the lineup for the "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" 2022 winter event, which means you can already start getting excited for Christmas! The movies sound just as charming and festive as ever, with titles like A Country Christmas Harmony, A Christmas to Treasure, and The Holiday Dating Guide getting us all in the mood for snow. There's something about those "big executive returns to small hometown and finds the love of their life" storylines that just never seem to get old this time of year, and we're here for it.
VERMONT STATE
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channelling his famous father.
HAWAII STATE
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
People

Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations

Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16 Joanna Gaines can't believe how fast her kids are growing up. The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday showing the decorations she put up at home in honor of her daughter Ella's 16th birthday. Joanna, who shares daughter Ella with husband Chip Gaines, hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the...
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Prevention

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok

Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
People

