Read full article on original website
Related
The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who've Moved to Great American Family, Including Candace Cameron Bure!
Newly rebranded network, Great American Family, has been making waves among fans of the family rom-com and specifically those associated with Hallmark Channel. Previously known as Great American Country, the network was bought by a group of investors that includes former Hallmark Media CEO Bill Abbott. The network was rebranded...
Shirley Temple Explained ‘The Black Box’ Punishment for Child Actors in Old Hollywood
Shirley Temple revealed one of the way child stars were scolded on set in her heyday. Here's what she said about the black box.
Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach Explains Why Her New Movie Is 'Breaking The Mold' For The Network's Christmas Programming
Nikki DeLoach's upcoming Hallmark movie is going to do something a bit different.
5 Hallmark Christmas Movies We Can’t Wait to See in 2022
A celebration of the Rockettes and Hallmark's first holiday movie focusing on an LGBTQ+ couple are among the can't-miss Hallmark Christmas movies in 2022.
TVGuide.com
Lifetime's Christmas Movie Schedule 2022
Ho ho hope you're ready to start decking the halls, because Lifetime has announced the lineup for the "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" 2022 winter event, which means you can already start getting excited for Christmas! The movies sound just as charming and festive as ever, with titles like A Country Christmas Harmony, A Christmas to Treasure, and The Holiday Dating Guide getting us all in the mood for snow. There's something about those "big executive returns to small hometown and finds the love of their life" storylines that just never seem to get old this time of year, and we're here for it.
thedigitalfix.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad
Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channelling his famous father.
Kate Middleton Underwent This 1 Massive Change After Queen Elizabeth’s Death, Says Celebrity Psychic
Kate Middleton went through a huge transformation after the death of Queen Elizabeth, according to a celebrity psychic.
Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather
A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
Awkward! Whoopi Goldberg appears to be caught off-guard on The View after being asked about Sister Act 3 by former co-star Kathy Najimy - who didn't know sequel had been greenlit
Things got a little awkward on The View last week when co-host Whoopi Goldberg didn't appear enthusiastic about the possibility of her former Sister Act co-star Kathy Najimy appearing in Sister Act 3. Najimy, who was on the show in part to promote Hocus Pocus 2, a sequel to another...
Late TV Icon Leslie Jordan Was a Family Man: Meet His 2 Younger Sisters and Mom Peggy
Television icon Leslie Jordan was a family man. The Call Me Kat actor died on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the age of 67, Closer confirmed. His talent touched the lives of many, including his mom, sisters and costars. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the...
Sharon Osbourne Makes Bold Claim About Meghan Markle
Sharon Osbourne is sharing her opinion about Meghan Markle. Last year, she was “canceled” for defending her friend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan. While she did not completely agree with everything he said, she stood by him and was subsequently forced out of the show The Talk.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Walked Out of an Interview With the ‘Titanic’ Casting Director
One of Eric Braeden's biggest acting roles was in James Cameron's 'Titanic,' where he played a wealthy man from first class.
The Old Man review – Jeff Bridges can barely put his socks on, but he sure can shoot
Bridges plays an ex-CIA agent who has been in hiding for decades. Now, he’s paranoid old enemies are out to get him. Are they? Of course!
Where Is 'A Christmas Story' Actor Peter Billingsley Now — and What's His Net Worth?
Thirty-nine years ago, A Christmas Story was released in theaters. Actor Peter Billingsley, who played the elfin main character Ralphie, immediately stole the show. The film's plot is based on author Jean Shepherd's collection of short stories, In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash, and the film itself was told in vignettes.
Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement
Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations
Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16 Joanna Gaines can't believe how fast her kids are growing up. The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday showing the decorations she put up at home in honor of her daughter Ella's 16th birthday. Joanna, who shares daughter Ella with husband Chip Gaines, hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the...
Popculture
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere
It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
Prevention
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok
Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Witney Carson Fell For Her Husband in High School
Witney Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, have known one another since they were kids. She reveals how they started dating.
People
344K+
Followers
56K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1