Ho ho hope you're ready to start decking the halls, because Lifetime has announced the lineup for the "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" 2022 winter event, which means you can already start getting excited for Christmas! The movies sound just as charming and festive as ever, with titles like A Country Christmas Harmony, A Christmas to Treasure, and The Holiday Dating Guide getting us all in the mood for snow. There's something about those "big executive returns to small hometown and finds the love of their life" storylines that just never seem to get old this time of year, and we're here for it.

VERMONT STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO