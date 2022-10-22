Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog stats breakdown: Mississippi State’s run defense rebounds at Alabama
Before last week, Mississippi State ranked 105th out of 131 FBS teams in run defense. All it took was facing Alabama for the Bulldogs to improve. MSU jumped all the way up to No. 57 in the nation in yards per game and 85th in yards per carry after holding the Crimson Tide to just 29 yards on 27 rushes.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum reveals whether or not he thinks Alabama will crack the CFP field
Paul Finebaum was direct when asked whether or not he thinks Alabama will crack the College Football Playoff field at the end of the season. There’s just too much the Crimson Tide would have to do. “No, and here’s the reason. They’ve lost their margin for error by losing...
Commercial Dispatch
Time, TV channel announced for Mississippi State football game against Auburn
Mississippi State is set to return home for the first time in four weeks. The Bulldogs (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) will take on Auburn (3-4, 1-3 SEC) at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at Davis Wade Stadium, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2. MSU will first...
Five Star Quarterback’s Reaction to Visiting the Capstone
During Alabam's 30-6 win over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide hosted 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin on his official visit to the Capstone. Sayin is currently the 12th-ranked recruit and third-best player in the state of California according to 247 Sports. The 2024 recruit also currently has the Carlsbad Lancers at 8-1 on the season and 6-0 in their region.
Where were the lights in Bryant-Denny Stadium during Alabama vs. Mississippi State?
When Alabama announces a nighttime kickoff, fans know they’re in for a long day of tailgating and other pregame fun that will leave them exhausted by game’s end. But they also know they can expect the lightshow in Bryant-Denny Stadium, a still-new gameday experience fans already adore. But...
Mike Leach Blames Loss on Alabama Jerseys
Halloween came early for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, head coach Mike Leach said an Alabama jersey is sure to scare them!. During his post-game interview after the 30-6 loss Saturday night, Leach was asked what Alabama does that gives his team some trouble. To this he said,. "You wanna scare...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State soccer wraps up regular-season road schedule with loss at Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For only the second time on the road, Mississippi State soccer (10-4-3, 4-4-1 Southeastern Conference) came up short against its opponent, falling 2-1 to Vanderbilt (11-2-3, 5-2-2 SEC) on Sunday afternoon. “Another great effort versus a quality opponent where, unfortunately, we just came up short,” head...
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide perspective on poll rankings and Playoffs
For Alabama Football, Saturday night was one more step. Going forward, the Homecoming win over Mississippi State was one down and (hopefully) seven more to go. All of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2022 goals, going back to a January disappointment, are still in play. Most Alabama football fans believe...
wtva.com
Sam Westmoreland funeral scheduled for Wednesday in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The funeral for Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26. It begins at 5 p.m. at the Orchard Church in Tupelo. The 18-year-old was a freshman at MSU at the time of his death on Oct. 19. His body was...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL
If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
Former Bulldogs Head Coach Dan Mullen Set to Make Broadcast Debut
Former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen is set to make his broadcast debut in Week 9 action.
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville girls finish fifth in MHSAA Class II swimming championships
The Starkville High School girls swim team finished fifth of 14 schools at MHSAA Class II championships on Friday at the Tupelo Aquatic Center. The Yellow Jackets boys were ninth out of 14 in team competition with 18 points. The girls finished with 31 points. For the boys team, Elvin...
Commercial Dispatch
After record effort, MUW soccer’s Lizzie Truelock named USCAA player of the week
PITTSBURGH — A record-setting day for Mississippi University for Women’s Lizzie Truelock helped earn the senior the United States Collegiate Athletic Association women’s soccer player of the week award for the period ending Sunday, it was announced by the national office. It marks the fifth time this season that a player for the USCAA No. 2-ranked Owls has earned the weekly award.
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Musings: Shaun Williams was the second-half difference for Columbus
Columbus and Saltillo played a relatively even first half of football on Friday night, one that saw the Tigers get off to a hot start and the Falcons start to heat up in the second quarter. In what was a relatively uneventful half of football, Columbus needed a push in...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville Academy girls basketball takes down Columbus Christian Academy in preseason tournament
STEENS — Starkville Academy was not afraid to use its size on the basketball court on Tuesday night against Columbus Christian Academy. The Volunteers frontcourt, with senior forward Katie Keenum in the middle, made great use of its size advantage against the Rams, but it took some time to get into rhythm.
wvtm13.com
Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire after 35 years at WVTM 13
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey announced Monday that he plans to retire in December, capping a 47-year career in broadcasting. On Dec. 9, Tracey will deliver his final weather forecast after 35 years at WVTM 13 – making him the longest-tenured chief meteorologist in the station’s 73-year history. Tracey also holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured chief meteorologist at a single station in the history of local television in Birmingham.
Child who drowned in Alabama swimming pool identified
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
Alabama armed robbery suspect arrested in Mississippi
A man wanted for armed robbery in Alabama was arrested at a Mississippi hotel Tuesday evening. The Pearl Police Department arrested Douglas York, of Columbiana, Alabama, at the Econolodge in Pearl. Officers found York’s vehicle in the parking lot and determined his room number with the help of the hotel....
