As we get set for post-season high school football in the state of Wyoming the Cody Broncs enter the playoffs as the No. 1 Seed out of the West for the third straight year. The Broncs have truly lived up to this year’s motto, Uncommon. But what is uncommon? Where does that come from? Why is that their theme for this year? Every season Head Coach Matt McFadden comes up with a theme for the year. In 2019 it was Win in the Dark. 2020 was 86,400 (represented the number of seconds in a day and to make each one count). Last Year was Into the Fray. This year is Uncommon. Why that?

CODY, WY ・ 6 HOURS AGO