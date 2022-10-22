Read full article on original website
The Cody Broncs Football Team is Uncommon
As we get set for post-season high school football in the state of Wyoming the Cody Broncs enter the playoffs as the No. 1 Seed out of the West for the third straight year. The Broncs have truly lived up to this year’s motto, Uncommon. But what is uncommon? Where does that come from? Why is that their theme for this year? Every season Head Coach Matt McFadden comes up with a theme for the year. In 2019 it was Win in the Dark. 2020 was 86,400 (represented the number of seconds in a day and to make each one count). Last Year was Into the Fray. This year is Uncommon. Why that?
Filly Volleyball Sweeps Riverton on Senior Day
The Cody Filly Volleyball team took to the Sweitzer Gymnasium for the final time this season, on Saturday, as they played host to Riverton on Senior Day. You could feel the energy and electricity with every, serve, set and spike as the Fillies came away with the 3 games to 0 sweep. They won 25-15, 25-17, 25-12.
Wyoming Weed and Pest Council to Host 78th Annual Fall Conference in Cody
The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) is announcing its 78th Annual Conference. The conference starts Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. and ends on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. in Cody, WY. Play Clean Go – ATVs and 4-Wheelers from Orijin Media on Vimeo. WWPC is comprised...
Big Hat Ranch Inspires Artists From Around Wyoming And The West
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tucked into a narrow arroyo about 15 miles southwest of Cody surrounded by aspen trees and steep canyon walls lies Big Hat Ranch, a picturesque setting that attracts artists of all mediums. Joseph Brickey has led a group of art students...
Disease kills at least 37 bighorn sheep in Wyoming’s Devil’s Canyon herd since Oct. 14
CASPER, Wyo. — A pathogenic strain of bacteria that causes lethal pneumonia has killed at least 37 bighorn sheep in the Devil’s Canyon herd, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday. “Since Oct. 14, Game and Fish has documented 37 bighorn sheep mortalities in the Devil’s...
Cody Residents Encouraged to Attend Meetings on the Future of Big Horn Avenue
There is another chance for the Cody community to hear the findings, see the facts, and possibly give their input on permanent solutions to keep pedestrians safe and traffic moving on Big Horn Avenue. The Canadian company Stantec Inc. is continuing the Big Horn Avenue Corridor Study, commissioned by the...
Cody Superintendent Apologizes For Librarian’s ‘Racist’ Comments, But Not Librarian
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although Cody School District Superintendent Vernon Orndorff has apologized for a school librarian calling people pushing to ban books from public schools there “backwards racially” and espousing a “racist ideation,” none has been forthcoming from the librarian.
Hootin’ Howlin’ Halloween Family Fun Day
The Buffalo Bill Center of the West will throw its annual family-friendly Halloween celebration, “Hootin’ Howlin’ Halloween,” on Friday, October 28 from 2 – 4:30 p.m. Families are encouraged to dress in costume and take part in the fun activities as they make their way...
Todd Bray & Brad Cline Speak to Veterans about VA Disability Benefits at Cody Alliance Church
Todd Bray, President, and co-founder of the nonprofit Downrange Warriors 501(c)(3), opened the evening with a prayer expressing gratitude to live in a country that has assistance and benefits available for veterans despite the imperfections of government entities. Downrange Warriors started five years ago as an extension and expansion of...
