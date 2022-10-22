Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Georgia football gets slapped in the face for the Vols game
Georgia football takes on Florida this week at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports and the SEC announced on Monday that the Tenessee game will be at the same time. The game against the Vols in Athens will likely end up being a Top 3 matchup, and it’s at 3:30 p.m.
Titans considering wider role for rookie Malik Willis
The Tennessee Titans will learn as the week progresses if quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be able to extend his starting streak to 55 games. But even if the hobbled QB can play against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Tannehill’s backup, Malik Willis, still might be in the Titans’ game plan.
Kenny Pickett blames ‘miscommunication’ for final interception in Steelers’ ugly loss to Dolphins
The Pittsburgh Steelers remain a two-win team this season following their 16-10 road loss in Week 7 to the Miami Dolphins. The Steelers had a shot at upsetting Miami with one last drive but Kenny Pickett was intercepted by Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to seal the loss for Pittsburgh. Pickett...
Heisman Trophy Race Coming Down to Six Quarterbacks, One Running Back
Some players soared to the top of the heap while others fell completely from oddsmakers' minds.
College Football World Reacts To Steve Sarkisian Controversy News
University of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian received criticism following Saturday's 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State, but not all of it was directed at the Longhorns' play on the field. In addition to questions related to the team blowing a 34-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter, Sarkisian was ...
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa admits regret over eye-opening plays in win vs. Steelers
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tua Tagovailoa’s return to the field following a scary concussion. And the young quarterback caused many fans to shout at their screens at one point during the game. Tagovailoa scrambled out of the pocket during one play. Safety Tre Norwood came...
Cedric Baxter Jr., nation's No. 1 RB and Texas pledge, taking Florida State Seminoles return trip this weekend
The buzz is growing. Two weeks after taking an unofficial visit to Florida State University, Edgewater High School (Florida) playmaker and Texas Longhorns five-star running back pledge Cedric Baxter Jr. is making a return trip. This week, the nation's No. 1 running back tweeted that ...
Lions’ Dan Campbell drops truth bomb on Jameson Williams injury
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, who has spent the entire season on PUP while recovering from an ACL injury. While the Lions were hopeful of getting Williams back this season, his return does not appear to be imminent. Via Eric Woodyard, Campbell suggested that it’ll […] The post Lions’ Dan Campbell drops truth bomb on Jameson Williams injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NOLA.com
The Saints D has taken another hit with a CB placed on IR. The team added a familiar face.
The banged-up New Orleans Saints secondary got some bad news Tuesday. After playing without starting corners Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and Paulson Adebo (knee) last week against Arizona, the Saints placed veteran Bradley Roby on injured reserve Tuesday, according to an ESPN report. Roby suffered an ankle injury in the first...
Dolphins lose key defensive starter for rest of season
The Miami Dolphins were hit with a brutal injury blow this weekend when starting safety Brandon Jones went down with a knee injury during Sunday night’s game vs. the Steelers. Jones did not return to the clash and it looks as if he won’t be back at all for the Dolphins this season. According to Cameron Wolfe, Jones sustained a torn ACL in Sunday’s win which figures to cost him the remainder of the 2022 NFL season.
Pac-12 expansion update, and media rights deal believed to be happening soon
The Pac-12 needs to make a move and some experts think that move will happen very soon
On3's No. 2 2025 RB Harlem Berry talks Texas offer
Texas and running backs coach Tashard Choice are big game hunting for tailbacks across the country. That’s why they recently offered four-star 2025 Metairie (La.) Saint Martin’s Episcopal School running back Harlem Berry. [Get FOUR MONTHS of Inside Texas Plus for $1!]. The 5-foot-10.5, 165-pounder is On3’s No....
SEC announces kickoff time for Week 10 matchup between Alabama, LSU
The Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers will play each other in primetime in Week 10 after a bye on Saturday. With both teams now in the top 25, the matchup has gained much-deserved hype, which could be why they nabbed the 7 p.m. ET slot on ESPN. The Alabama-LSU...
Tennessee Titans Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Off Chiefs' Practice Squad
Chris Conley's tour of the AFC continues. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans are signing Conley off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad on Tuesday. That means Conley, a former third-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2015, will play for a third different AFC ...
Bradley Chubb trade: Cardinals, Rams among best fits for Broncos pass rusher
The Denver Broncos 2022 season has not gone as expected, as they have limped out to a 2-5 start this season. Their offseason trade for Russell Wilson was largely expected to turn around the franchise’s recent fortunes, but instead, they have been one of the biggest disappointments in the league so far. That has led teams to see whether they would be interested in selling Bradley Chubb at the trade deadline.
What’s wrong the Panthers’ power play? Florida has lost ‘some confidence,’ coach says
The Florida Panthers have the NHL’s third-worst power play.
Ohio State football: 3 reasons Buckeyes will win Big Ten East over Michigan, Penn State
The Ohio State Buckeyes are on pace for another College Football Playoff appearance. They are currently with a perfect 7-0 record, including four wins in the Big Ten. Still, Ohio State football is tied with the Michigan Wolverines for No. 1 in the Big Ten East division, making the final stretch of the season one […] The post Ohio State football: 3 reasons Buckeyes will win Big Ten East over Michigan, Penn State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Walt Corey, ex-Chiefs player and coach, dies at 84
Former NFL player and coach Walt Carey has died at the age of 84 on Sunday, as accounted by two of the teams he served for before in the pro league, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. Corey, who was born in Pennsylvania in 1938, played college football...
Look: Desmond Howards Names 4 College Football Teams On The Rise
Week Eight of the college football season brought several shake-ups at the top of the sport, including two top-10 teams suffering their first losses of the season. Former Michigan star and current ESPN analyst Desmond Howard recapped the weekend by tweeting out his list of four teams on the rise ...
College Football Odds: UL Lafayette vs. Southern Miss prediction, odds and pick – 10/27/2022
The UL Lafayette Rajin’ Cajuns (4-3) take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-3) on Thursday night. The kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Below we continue our College Football odds series with a UL Lafayette-Southern Miss prediction and pick. UL Lafayette is 4-3 in a season marked...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0