Tallahassee, FL

AL.com

Titans considering wider role for rookie Malik Willis

The Tennessee Titans will learn as the week progresses if quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be able to extend his starting streak to 55 games. But even if the hobbled QB can play against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Tannehill’s backup, Malik Willis, still might be in the Titans’ game plan.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Lions’ Dan Campbell drops truth bomb on Jameson Williams injury

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, who has spent the entire season on PUP while recovering from an ACL injury. While the Lions were hopeful of getting Williams back this season, his return does not appear to be imminent. Via Eric Woodyard, Campbell suggested that it’ll […] The post Lions’ Dan Campbell drops truth bomb on Jameson Williams injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Dolphins lose key defensive starter for rest of season

The Miami Dolphins were hit with a brutal injury blow this weekend when starting safety Brandon Jones went down with a knee injury during Sunday night’s game vs. the Steelers. Jones did not return to the clash and it looks as if he won’t be back at all for the Dolphins this season. According to Cameron Wolfe, Jones sustained a torn ACL in Sunday’s win which figures to cost him the remainder of the 2022 NFL season.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

On3's No. 2 2025 RB Harlem Berry talks Texas offer

Texas and running backs coach Tashard Choice are big game hunting for tailbacks across the country. That’s why they recently offered four-star 2025 Metairie (La.) Saint Martin’s Episcopal School running back Harlem Berry. [Get FOUR MONTHS of Inside Texas Plus for $1!]. The 5-foot-10.5, 165-pounder is On3’s No....
AUSTIN, TX
ClutchPoints

Bradley Chubb trade: Cardinals, Rams among best fits for Broncos pass rusher

The Denver Broncos 2022 season has not gone as expected, as they have limped out to a 2-5 start this season. Their offseason trade for Russell Wilson was largely expected to turn around the franchise’s recent fortunes, but instead, they have been one of the biggest disappointments in the league so far. That has led teams to see whether they would be interested in selling Bradley Chubb at the trade deadline.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Ohio State football: 3 reasons Buckeyes will win Big Ten East over Michigan, Penn State

The Ohio State Buckeyes are on pace for another College Football Playoff appearance. They are currently with a perfect 7-0 record, including four wins in the Big Ten. Still, Ohio State football is tied with the Michigan Wolverines for No. 1 in the Big Ten East division, making the final stretch of the season one […] The post Ohio State football: 3 reasons Buckeyes will win Big Ten East over Michigan, Penn State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
