The Denver Broncos 2022 season has not gone as expected, as they have limped out to a 2-5 start this season. Their offseason trade for Russell Wilson was largely expected to turn around the franchise’s recent fortunes, but instead, they have been one of the biggest disappointments in the league so far. That has led teams to see whether they would be interested in selling Bradley Chubb at the trade deadline.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO