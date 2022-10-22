ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Comments / 17

Rj Gunner
3d ago

That’s Disturbing they drug Test Everett , Smokey Point by twin lakes , it should be manditory !!! to keep them on the straait road so they succeed you would think????? i work hard in edmonds my taxes an everone else pays for this Drug Testing should be manditory !!! with no notice to tenate 💯

Reply
4
Jules Baby
3d ago

Many have to take a drug test to get a job and provide for yourself, but you can get free 💩 if you're a junkie. Makes total sense. 🙄

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myedmondsnews.com

Community invited to Snohomish County Healthy Forest Day in McCollum Park Nov. 5

Snohomish County Healthy Forest Project and Forterra are hosting a Healthy Forest Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McCollum Park in South Everett. No experience is necessary for participants in the Nov. 5 event, and tools, gloves and training are provided. Activities include planting young trees and plants, removing weeds (blackberries and ivy), spreading mulch and more. The event is open to people of all ages.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Looking Back: The Cressey Family of Lynnwood and Edmonds, Part 4

You can read Part 1 of this series here, Part 2 here and Part 3 here. Soon after Lewis Cressey arrived in South Snohomish County, his name became a familiar one. Through the years, the Cressey name remained well known in connection with Lynnwood, and because of this, on July 30, 1953, the Cressey family was honored in a Special Progress Edition of Lynnwood’s newspaper The Reporter. Shown here sometime in the early 1920s are Lewis and Ruth Cressey, with their children, Charles, Rachel and little Thelma.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Burn bans lifted for some counties

WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Council approves ED! budget and workplan, discusses designated street front options, OKs Hwy 99 contracts

Members of the Edmonds Downtown Alliance (ED!) appeared before the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night, stressing the value the business improvement district brings both to the city and its downtown business climate. After a brief discussion, the council voted to approve the organization’s budget and 2023 workplan, and also agreed with a staff recommendation that the city not bill ED! for administrative services related to invoicing its members and ensuring past-due amounts are collected.
EDMONDS, WA
kpug1170.com

Three men arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Three men have been arrested in connection with ten kilos of fentanyl pills trafficked here in Whatcom County. An undercover sting organized by Homeland Security Investigations led to the arrests of 22-year-old Guillermo Vierya Salas and 41-year-old Jaime Alonso Hernandez-Hernandez in Bellingham who both appeared in U.S. District Court in Seattle last Thursday, October 20th.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

$1.5 million worth of drugs found in Everett apartment

EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities said they recovered $1.5 million worth of drugs from an Everett apartment on Wednesday night. Detectives seized "3,000 grams of heroin, 2,500 grams of pure fentanyl powder, over 100,000 M-30 fentanyl pills, 989 grams of cocaine, over 21,000 grams of methamphetamine, and 101 gallons of ethanol," according to the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force (SRDTF), which consists of local, state and federal detectives and special agents as well as personnel from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the Everett and Lynnwood police departments.
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Deadline Nov. 30 to apply for Edmonds School District Highly Capable Program testing

The deadline is Nov. 30 for families interested in having students tested for the Edmonds School District’s Highly Capable/Gifted Program for grades 1-6. The full-time elementary district program is located at Terrace Park Elementary. The Gifted Middle School Program is at Brier Terrace Middle School and has a mix of self-contained and combined classes for seventh- and eighth-grade students. These programs are for students who perform or show potential for performing at significantly advanced academic levels when compared with others of their age, experiences or environments.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Reminder: Small Business Summit at Lynnwood Convention Center Oct. 26

Join over 600 individuals from a variety of industries for the North Puget Sound Small Business Summit on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Businesses from across the region will be represented during a full day of panel discussions, training opportunities, an exhibition hall to access resources and networking opportunities. Admission costs $25...
LYNNWOOD, WA
whatcom-news.com

Law enforcement activity temporarily closes Marine Drive

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department personnel are involved in a incident that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, required closing a section of Marine Drive between Alderwood Avenue and McAlpine Road. As of 6:30pm, the road closure remained in place.
BELLINGHAM, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds police arrest Mountlake Terrace man following standoff at Hwy 99 hotel

Edmonds police arrested a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace man on charges of burglary, assault and harassment after a two-and-a-half-hour standoff at a Highway 99 hotel early Sunday morning. No one was injured during the incident. Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure confirmed that the man had previously been trespassed from America’s...
EDMONDS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy