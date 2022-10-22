Read full article on original website
Rj Gunner
3d ago
That’s Disturbing they drug Test Everett , Smokey Point by twin lakes , it should be manditory !!! to keep them on the straait road so they succeed you would think????? i work hard in edmonds my taxes an everone else pays for this Drug Testing should be manditory !!! with no notice to tenate 💯
Reply
4
Jules Baby
3d ago
Many have to take a drug test to get a job and provide for yourself, but you can get free 💩 if you're a junkie. Makes total sense. 🙄
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
Related
myedmondsnews.com
Community invited to Snohomish County Healthy Forest Day in McCollum Park Nov. 5
Snohomish County Healthy Forest Project and Forterra are hosting a Healthy Forest Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McCollum Park in South Everett. No experience is necessary for participants in the Nov. 5 event, and tools, gloves and training are provided. Activities include planting young trees and plants, removing weeds (blackberries and ivy), spreading mulch and more. The event is open to people of all ages.
myedmondsnews.com
Looking Back: The Cressey Family of Lynnwood and Edmonds, Part 4
You can read Part 1 of this series here, Part 2 here and Part 3 here. Soon after Lewis Cressey arrived in South Snohomish County, his name became a familiar one. Through the years, the Cressey name remained well known in connection with Lynnwood, and because of this, on July 30, 1953, the Cressey family was honored in a Special Progress Edition of Lynnwood’s newspaper The Reporter. Shown here sometime in the early 1920s are Lewis and Ruth Cressey, with their children, Charles, Rachel and little Thelma.
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
Seattle homeless encampment under Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned
SEATTLE — A homeless encampment under the north side of the Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned as it continues to grow. "These people have no place to go, what are you going to do with them," said Jon Kuring. The people he's talking about are those currently...
q13fox.com
Burn bans lifted for some counties
WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Council plans to bribe meth addicts in latest inevitable failure
Meth overdoses are surging in Seattle and King County. It’s too bad we don’t have serious leaders willing to tackle the problem. Instead, they think bribing addicts with gift cards will have them turn their lives around. Fatal meth ODs jumped from 96 in 2016 to 318 this...
myedmondsnews.com
Council approves ED! budget and workplan, discusses designated street front options, OKs Hwy 99 contracts
Members of the Edmonds Downtown Alliance (ED!) appeared before the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night, stressing the value the business improvement district brings both to the city and its downtown business climate. After a brief discussion, the council voted to approve the organization’s budget and 2023 workplan, and also agreed with a staff recommendation that the city not bill ED! for administrative services related to invoicing its members and ensuring past-due amounts are collected.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Anti-cop activist who demanded vandalism is appointed to school board
An anti-cop activist who demanded we “tear everything up in this f****** city” was appointed to a vacant school board position in Olympia. And the Olympia School Board is not backing down. Talauna Reed is a community activist and former council candidate who railed against cops in the...
kpug1170.com
Three men arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Three men have been arrested in connection with ten kilos of fentanyl pills trafficked here in Whatcom County. An undercover sting organized by Homeland Security Investigations led to the arrests of 22-year-old Guillermo Vierya Salas and 41-year-old Jaime Alonso Hernandez-Hernandez in Bellingham who both appeared in U.S. District Court in Seattle last Thursday, October 20th.
KUOW
WA softened drug penalties last year. Now some South King County cities are cracking down
For months, a coalition of mayors in South King County has criticized state and county approaches to public safety. In an open letter published in August, they blamed methamphetamine and “a flood of fentanyl” for an increase in violence and property crimes. Now these Western Washington cities are...
Man drops ID info after allegedly trying to rob Bellingham bank
A bank employee said the man walked into the bank and announced, “This is a bank robbery,” according to police.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds School District welcomes community to participate in superintendent search survey
The Edmonds School District is in the process of an extensive search — in partnership with GB Recruiting — to find its next superintendent and invites the community to share its input via this Superintendent Search Survey. The Edmonds School Board is leading the search with the support...
KOMO News
$1.5 million worth of drugs found in Everett apartment
EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities said they recovered $1.5 million worth of drugs from an Everett apartment on Wednesday night. Detectives seized "3,000 grams of heroin, 2,500 grams of pure fentanyl powder, over 100,000 M-30 fentanyl pills, 989 grams of cocaine, over 21,000 grams of methamphetamine, and 101 gallons of ethanol," according to the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force (SRDTF), which consists of local, state and federal detectives and special agents as well as personnel from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the Everett and Lynnwood police departments.
myedmondsnews.com
Deadline Nov. 30 to apply for Edmonds School District Highly Capable Program testing
The deadline is Nov. 30 for families interested in having students tested for the Edmonds School District’s Highly Capable/Gifted Program for grades 1-6. The full-time elementary district program is located at Terrace Park Elementary. The Gifted Middle School Program is at Brier Terrace Middle School and has a mix of self-contained and combined classes for seventh- and eighth-grade students. These programs are for students who perform or show potential for performing at significantly advanced academic levels when compared with others of their age, experiences or environments.
myedmondsnews.com
Reminder: Small Business Summit at Lynnwood Convention Center Oct. 26
Join over 600 individuals from a variety of industries for the North Puget Sound Small Business Summit on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Businesses from across the region will be represented during a full day of panel discussions, training opportunities, an exhibition hall to access resources and networking opportunities. Admission costs $25...
Gov. Inslee's job approval rating unchanged since July, WA Poll shows
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washingtonians haven't changed their opinions much when it comes to how well Gov. Jay Inslee is doing his job. Inslee has a net job approval of -2, according to recent WA Poll results. That's unchanged from a similar poll done in July. Of the 719 registered...
Tri-City Herald
Group of teens suspected in series of robberies, assaults of 8 people in Lakewood, Tacoma
Lakewood police have arrested three teenagers suspected in a series of eight robberies and assaults in the Tacoma area this week that included attacks on three ride-share drivers. Between Monday and Wednesday, the alleged robbers attacked eight people and stole vehicles and other property in incidents reported in Tacoma, Lakewood...
whatcom-news.com
Law enforcement activity temporarily closes Marine Drive
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department personnel are involved in a incident that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, required closing a section of Marine Drive between Alderwood Avenue and McAlpine Road. As of 6:30pm, the road closure remained in place.
q13fox.com
'Something needs to change:' Car theft victim confronts thieves when deputies don't respond
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup man is calling for change after he says he had to confront suspects who stole his wife's car when law enforcement didn't respond until the day after they were called. Michael Wilson said someone stole his wife's car out of their driveway on Oct. 13....
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds police arrest Mountlake Terrace man following standoff at Hwy 99 hotel
Edmonds police arrested a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace man on charges of burglary, assault and harassment after a two-and-a-half-hour standoff at a Highway 99 hotel early Sunday morning. No one was injured during the incident. Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure confirmed that the man had previously been trespassed from America’s...
Comments / 17