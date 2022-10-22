Read full article on original website
Christopher Holliday
3d ago
Another wanna be gangster trying to be hard doing drive byes and now he's gonna be doing hard time for long time . He should of have enough common sense to know that the cops be crawling around that area like the plague !
San Diego police response delayed to Logan Heights rape scene
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary and rape charges Tuesday in downtown court. A judge ordered Ronald “Ronnie” Bray, 34, held without bail. Bray is accused of crawling through a window and raping a woman in the bedroom of her...
Victim of Encanto-area homicide identified
Authorities have publicly identified a homicide victim whose decomposing body was found last weekend at a makeshift encampment in the Encanto area.
Body found in homeless encampment being investigated as homicide
Homicide detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating after finding a 62-year-old man dead Saturday in the Encanto neighborhood, authorities said.
Woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in San Ysidro crash
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman was killed and two others were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday when their car swerved off a freeway ramp in San Ysidro, according to California Highway Patrol. At approximately 3:15 a.m., a white BMW was traveling on the southbound...
‘Operation Devil’s Den’: Escondido Gang Probe Leads to 21 Arrests, 113 Guns Seized
Nearly two dozen defendants have been charged with narcotics and firearms-related offenses following an 18-month investigation into various gangs operating in and around the Escondido area, it was announced Tuesday. Dubbed “Operation Devil’s Den,” the investigation centered on suspects accused of making firearms — including by using illegal devices that...
Man dies following crash in Tierrasanta
A driver heading westbound on on 10100 Tierrasant Blvd in a 2017 Nissan NV200 drove off the roadway northbound shortly before 10:41 a.m. Monday, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Fisher.
San Diego officers participate in Law Enforcement Torch Run
Several San Diego area law enforcement officers are running through the streets of San Diego. They are participating in an annual event to raise money and support for the Special Olympics.
Officers identified in fatal shootout
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has identified the officers involved in an Oct. 18 shooting of an armed man in the Mountain View neighborhood as Officers Freddy Alexander Najera-Arredondo and Justin Morrison.
onscene.tv
Injury Car vs Home Forces Evacuations & Shelter-in-Place | San Diego
10.24.2022 | 8:24 AM | SAN DIEGO – The elderly female driving the KIA was eastbound on Paseo Lucido when she had a possible stroke. The car turned onto Avenida Consentino and drove through 2 front yards of two homes. The car then crossed the street and went into the front (garage) of a house. The gas line was severed. The victim was transported to a local hospital. SDG&E has been called out to deal with the gas line. 4 residences have been evacuated and several residents have been asked to “Shelter-in-Place”. The City Building Inspector has been requested to check on the damage and possibly “re-tag” the residence. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Caught on video: thieves in convertible prowling Chula Vista neighborhood
Caught on video: thieves in convertible targeting vehicles in Chula Vista neighborhood; thieves may have been targeting vehicles for months
Woman walking on freeway hit, killed in South Bay
A woman who was walking on the freeway lanes of Interstate 805 Sunday night was hit and killed by a driver, California Highway Patrol announced.
Man wrongfully arrested for murder of mother in PB, new suspect charged
Man wrongfully arrested for murder of mother in Pacific Beach; new suspect, Felipe Villegas, 27, facing charges.
18-year-old motorcyclist dies in rural East County crash
An 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a crash in rural East County, county medical officials said.
SD Man Sentenced for Beating Transgender Victim at East Village Homeless Resource Center
A San Diego man was sentenced to 44 days in jail, with credit for time served, for repeatedly punching a transgender person earlier this year at an East Village homeless resource center, the San Diego City Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. Tony Taverlia McQueen, 57, pleaded guilty to battery in...
L.A. Weekly
Rider Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Wildcat Canyon Road [Ramona, CA]
RAMONA, CA (October 25, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a motorcycle accident on Wildcat Canyon Road claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The fatal crash happened around 2:00 p.m. at 15247 Wildcat Canyon Road near Ramona. According to the California Highway Patrol, a rider crossed the opposite side of the...
rocklanddaily.com
Assault on Hillcrest Mother Endangers Infant
A 25-year-old Hillcrest man was arrested on Sunday after assaulting a mother holding their baby on Friday, October 21. The victim suffered from bruising and swelling on her face after the attack. The attacker was arrested two days later and charged with assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment. He was subsequently released after an order for protection was issued.
Christine Mendoza, 35, of Mission Valley Pleads Not Guilty in Her Baby’s Death
A woman accused of killing her 2-month-old daughter in Mission Valley pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and child abuse charges. Christine Mendoza, 35, was arrested on the morning of Oct. 16 on suspicion of killing Sophia Piper Rose Mendoza. She faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges.
San Diego man convicted in hate crime case at homeless shelter
A 57-year-old man was convicted of battery and committing a hate crime in May, according to the San Diego District Attorney’s Office.
NBC San Diego
Halloween Party Turns Violent in College East Neighborhood of San Diego
A man was hospitalized Saturday after being shot in the arm in the College East neighborhood of San Diego. Officers from the San Diego Police Department responded at 1:37 a.m. to the 6000 block of Pembroke Drive where the residents of the home, four San Diego State University students, were hosting a Halloween party and a group of people arrived and began causing a disturbance, Officer David O'Brien said.
times-advocate.com
23 charged in homemade firearms, drug investigation
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ San Diego Group IV Field Office and the Escondido Police Department announced today 23 defendants were charged on various narcotics- and firearms-related charges, culminating in the seizure of 113 firearms with most of the guns being privately made firearms, more commonly referred to as “Ghost Guns” following an 18-month investigation.
