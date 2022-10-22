ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin fire: 6 people die in apartment complex blaze

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
HARTLAND, Wis. — Six people died after a fire erupted at an apartment complex in southern Wisconsin on Friday, authorities said.

The fire in the four-family unit occurred at about 5:11 a.m. CDT in Hartland, a suburb of Milwaukee, WISN-TV reported.

First responders were met with “a large amount of fire” the Hartland Police Department said during a news conference. First responders began rescuing residents from the building and its balconies, according to NBC News.

“The top of the roof was on fire,” Jacob Lacrosse, a neighbor, told WISN. “The front of the building was on fire and there was people being taken on stretchers.”

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but Hartland police Chief Torin Misko called it an “active criminal investigation,” according to The Associated Press.

“I smelled smoke, and a neighbor of mine heard a big boom, and he said something blew up, so we’re not sure what blew up,” another neighbor, Tracy Marinello, told WISN. “He did say some people did not make it out.”

Misko told reporters that police were working to identify those who died and notify family members.

“This is a tragic incident for the community and for the first responders involved,” Misko said. “We ask that the community respect the privacy of the families.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is also investigating the fire, with assistance from the Wisconsin Crime Lab and Waukesha Sheriff’s Office, NBC News reported.

WHIO Dayton

