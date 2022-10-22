ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglasville, GA

Police: Human remains found in Douglasville, near where 17-year-old was last seen

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24kxUi_0ijAPe4L00

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — Human remains were found in Douglasville on Saturday in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard, police say.

According to police, this is one of the last known locations of a missing 17-year-old who was last seen a month ago.

At this time, detectives are working to confirm the individual’s identity as well as the circumstances surrounding the death.

Yaron Kathuri disappeared from Douglasville on his way to school on Sep. 28.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last month, Kathuri’s family told Channel 2 Action News that police found his car at Arbor Place Mall, just two days after they reported him missing.

Douglasville police say no information will be released until positive identification is made and cause of death is determined.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 15

Yvette Nwanebu
3d ago

Why would they even suspect it was him if it wasn’t? I have too many questions. We been praying for you Kathuri family.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Shooting investigation underway at DeKalb County nightclub

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are handling a shooting investigation outside a DeKalb County nightclub. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is at the active scene at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road. Caution tape is surrounding the building. LIVE coverage now on Channel 2 Action News This Morning...
11Alive

Missing Douglasville teen's remains found near one of last known locations, family says

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A missing Douglasville teen's remains have been identified as 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri, his family told 11Alive. He was last seen nearly one month ago. Yaron's remains were discovered in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard, one of the last known locations that the teen was known to be at, according to Douglasville Police Department.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
197K+
Followers
137K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy