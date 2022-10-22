Governor Ron DeSantis announces funding for Ian-impacted homeowners insurance deductibles

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron Desantis has announced $5 million dollars in new funding will go towards Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The funding is aimed to help Floridians pay their home insurance deductibles the governor said.

“We know a lot of homeowners had coverage for the storm, however insurance deductibles are expensive and often a gap not covered by other support,” said DeSantis. “These funds will immediately help families and seniors with limited means get closer to recovery.”

Florida Housing annually receives funding for the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program.

This year, the disaster funds have been put to assist Floridians who are low to moderate income that live in one of the six counties hardest hit by Hurricane Ian and cannot afford to pay their insurance deductibles.

Funding assistance is available to individuals, families and seniors living in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties who apply and qualify through Florida Housing’s local housing partners.

Homeowners are encouraged to contact their local SHIP office directly for more information: Local Government Information.

