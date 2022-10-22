ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis announces funding for Ian-impacted homeowners insurance deductibles

By Jackie Cardentey, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron Desantis has announced $5 million dollars in new funding will go towards Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The funding is aimed to help Floridians pay their home insurance deductibles the governor said.

“We know a lot of homeowners had coverage for the storm, however insurance deductibles are expensive and often a gap not covered by other support,” said DeSantis. “These funds will immediately help families and seniors with limited means get closer to recovery.”

Florida Housing annually receives funding for the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program.

This year, the disaster funds have been put to assist Floridians who are low to moderate income that live in one of the six counties hardest hit by Hurricane Ian and cannot afford to pay their insurance deductibles.

Funding assistance is available to individuals, families and seniors living in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties who apply and qualify through Florida Housing’s local housing partners.

Homeowners are encouraged to contact their local SHIP office directly for more information: Local Government Information.

Video: DeSantis extending property tax payment deadline in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he will sign an order delaying property tax payments for some Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. (Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com)

Comments / 59

Leighton Thomas
3d ago

Was he this kindhearted 2 years ago when it wasn't an election year? Nope. PS. all these funds including bonuses for popo and 1st responders came from Biden's Covid fund while they screaming that it caused inflation.

Reply(14)
18
Seen too much
3d ago

Great he can start with 1.9 billion dollars of property tax increases in Orange and Osceola county from his petty Disney fight.

Reply(1)
15
Susan Karppe
3d ago

He doesn't have to buy votes he is a good man and a good governor.You all will see that on November 8th.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 prayers for Southwest Florida.🙏❤️

Reply(14)
8
Orlando, FL
