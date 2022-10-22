Alex Jones Demands New Sandy Hook Trial, Claims ‘Half-Truths’ Inflamed Connecticut Jury’s ‘Passion and Prejudice’

Read full article on original website
Related
Three Wolverine Watchmen Members Convicted of All Charges in Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
A Michigan jury convicted three members of the Wolverine Watchmen of all charges related to a plot to kidnap and potentially assassinate Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). The guilty verdicts against Joseph Morrison, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico fall a little more than two years after the FBI and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) announced charges against seven people in a massive joint anti-terrorism operation.
Stefanowski pledges to repeal parts of police accountability law following Bristol ambush
Just days after two ambushed Bristol police officers were laid to rest, the deaths have now entered the race for governor.
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Limited Bear Hunting Season Long Overdue In Connecticut
While the rest of the world is focused on the congressional midterm and statewide elections that take place in two weeks, we in Connecticut were recently reminded that all too often it takes a tragedy to spur the government into taking action to protect human life. Such was the case after the Sandy Hook massacre. While tragedy has been averted, we may still have reached that point of action after a 250-pound black bear mauled a 10-year-old boy in the Litchfield County town of Morris and attempted to drag him off into the woods for lunch.
sheltonherald.com
Dan Haar: Anti-Lamont rally in CT town a troubling sign of uncivil politics
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. We like to think that we in genteel Connecticut are above the sort of uncivilized political fray unfolding in other states, the shouting and ugly comments. We are not. An event in Fairfield over the weekend serves as one illustration.
Lawsuit Asks Federal Judge to Block ‘Vigilantes’ from Gathering at Ballot Drop Boxes to ‘Intimidate’ Arizona Voters
Advocacy groups asked a federal judge in Arizona to stop armed “vigilantes” from gathering in front of drop boxes on guard for so-called “ballot mules,” an effort that the plaintiffs characterize as thinly veiled “voter intimidation.”. The non-profit groups Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and...
Fewer people want to be Connecticut officers, recent violence against police may be to blame
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The number of people applying to be state officers in Connecticut has dropped drastically over the last three years. State law used to mandate 1,248 troopers until former governor Dan Malloy removed that requirement. Numbers have dropped ever since, with about 800 troopers currently on the roads. And with recent violence […]
Election 2022: Everything Connecticut residents need to know before voting this year
How do I register to vote? Where is my polling location? Can I vote absentee? Your questions about CT's 2022 election, answered.
sheltonherald.com
Why Connecticut needs a change
Connecticut’s legislature has been ruled by the Democrat party for the last 26 years. Connecticut once was a state whose low taxes and regulations attracted business investment as well as escapees from high tax states. Democrat policies have resulted in Connecticut having the second highest tax rates in the...
Are there any Wolves Left in Connecticut?
I’m sure you’ve seen it on social media – someone swearing they’ve just seen a wolf; refusing to believe it was anything else. So, you’ve taken to the internet to find out for sure if there are wolves in CT.
CT Man Convicted For Heroin Trafficking After Being Busted at Tuckerton, NJ, Wawa
Federal authorities say a man from Connecticut now potentially faces 40 years in prison after being convicted of heroin trafficking. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 38-year-old Luis Payano-Perez was found guilty last week on one count of possessing with intent to distribute 100 or more grams of heroin. The verdict...
msmagazine.com
Empowered: Women Tell Family Court Judges of Experiences With Coercive Control Using New Domestic Abuse Law
Lessons learned on the one-year anniversary of Jennifers’ Law in Connecticut. Meredith knew there were deep-seated issues in her marriage—but she didn’t bargain for the hell that raged after it went south. She can’t use her real name because she’s scared for her safety and has a...
CT’s 5th District race is receiving national attention and outside spending. Why?
Rep. Jahana Hayes is running against Republican George Logan in a campaign that has garnered national attention and outside spending.
Connecticut getting $80M to improve kids’ mental health
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The bipartisan Safer Communities Act is sending $80 million to Connecticut to help improve children’s mental health. “These new dollars are going to help us to expand the population so we can reach young adults up to the age of 22, and it’s immediate,” president and CEO of Wheeler, Sabrina […]
Holding ExxonMobil accountable
In CT, when a corporation markets a product that causes harm and lies about its danger to the public, it should be held accountable.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Early Voting Question On November 8 Ballot
Most states allow some form of early voting separate from excuse-only absentee voting as is the case in Connecticut. On Nov. 8, Connecticut electors will decide yes or no to the following question: Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?
Connecticut Black Expo returning to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After a long hiatus, the Connecticut Black Expo is coming back to New Haven. This year’s expo is themed action driving black excellence and will highlight dozens of Black business owners, corporate sponsors, and musical performers. The Connecticut Black Expo takes place on Oct. 29 and 30 at the Floyd […]
Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health
In Northampton, Massachusetts, set in a residential neighborhood on a busy street, a small, unassuming white cape-style house offers refuge for people experiencing mental health issues or distress where they can take some time for themselves, come and go as they please, and, most importantly, converse with the staff, all of whom have experienced mental […] The post Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
‘Unseen victims’: 8 Connecticut children have died from fentanyl since 2020
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths are affecting more than just adults. “Children are sometimes the unseen victims of this opioid epidemic, and we have to protect them and serve them, too,” said Sarah Eagan, Connecticut’s Child Advocate. Eight infants and toddlers have died of fentanyl-related causes since 2020, and dozens more […]
CT Residents Say They’re Frightened of Taxes, Their Roads and Politician’s Wigs
It's fright season, and everyone seems a little too focused on the fictional ghouls and goblins that scare us. I set out to find out what really terrifies people, polling the I-95 Morning Show listeners. The poll question read: "What Frightens You About the State of CT?" Below are some of the more interesting answers:
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
11K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 4