Connecticut State

Alex Jones Demands New Sandy Hook Trial, Claims ‘Half-Truths’ Inflamed Connecticut Jury’s ‘Passion and Prejudice’

By Aaron Keller
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Law & Crime

Three Wolverine Watchmen Members Convicted of All Charges in Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

A Michigan jury convicted three members of the Wolverine Watchmen of all charges related to a plot to kidnap and potentially assassinate Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). The guilty verdicts against Joseph Morrison, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico fall a little more than two years after the FBI and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) announced charges against seven people in a massive joint anti-terrorism operation.
MICHIGAN STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Limited Bear Hunting Season Long Overdue In Connecticut

While the rest of the world is focused on the congressional midterm and statewide elections that take place in two weeks, we in Connecticut were recently reminded that all too often it takes a tragedy to spur the government into taking action to protect human life. Such was the case after the Sandy Hook massacre. While tragedy has been averted, we may still have reached that point of action after a 250-pound black bear mauled a 10-year-old boy in the Litchfield County town of Morris and attempted to drag him off into the woods for lunch.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Why Connecticut needs a change

Connecticut’s legislature has been ruled by the Democrat party for the last 26 years. Connecticut once was a state whose low taxes and regulations attracted business investment as well as escapees from high tax states. Democrat policies have resulted in Connecticut having the second highest tax rates in the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut getting $80M to improve kids’ mental health

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The bipartisan Safer Communities Act is sending $80 million to Connecticut to help improve children’s mental health. “These new dollars are going to help us to expand the population so we can reach young adults up to the age of 22, and it’s immediate,” president and CEO of Wheeler, Sabrina […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
onlyinbridgeport.com

Early Voting Question On November 8 Ballot

Most states allow some form of early voting separate from excuse-only absentee voting as is the case in Connecticut. On Nov. 8, Connecticut electors will decide yes or no to the following question: Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut Black Expo returning to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After a long hiatus, the Connecticut Black Expo is coming back to New Haven. This year’s expo is themed action driving black excellence and will highlight dozens of Black business owners, corporate sponsors, and musical performers. The Connecticut Black Expo takes place on Oct. 29 and 30 at the Floyd […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health

In Northampton, Massachusetts, set in a residential neighborhood on a busy street, a small, unassuming white cape-style house offers refuge for people experiencing mental health issues or distress where they can take some time for themselves, come and go as they please, and, most importantly, converse with the staff, all of whom have experienced mental […] The post Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
i95 ROCK

The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut

Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
