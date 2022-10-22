ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa sheds light on facing Brian Flores’ defense in Week 7

By Matt Johnson
 3 days ago

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is returning in Week 7 after missing two games with a concussion, taking the field on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers and his former head coach Brian Flores.

Flores, fired after the 2021 NFL season, reportedly had a rocky relationship with the team’s franchise quarterback. Multiple reports hinted that he wanted to replace Tagovailoa with Deshaun Watson and it was made clear the two men didn’t have as close of a relationship as other quarterbacks with their head coaches.

Miami committed itself to Tagovailoa this offseason, after its pursuit of Tom Brady failed. With Tagovailoa returning as the starter, Mike McDaniel came in as the head coach to help get the most out of the young quarterback. While injuries have derailed a hot start for the Dolphins, Tagovailoa’s return to the field is expected to provide a spark.

  • Tua Tagovailoa stats (2022): 69.6% completion rate, 8-3 TD-INT, 1,035 passing yards, 109.9 quarterback rating in four games

On Sunday, the Dolphins’ offense faces a Steelers defense that has been inconsistent this season. Pittsburgh will get safety Minkah Fitzpatrick back in Week 7, but the focus heading into the game centers on Tagovailoa vs Flores. Asked about it this week, the Dolphins’ coach shed some insight into what it will be like to face a defense that is being instructed by his former coach.

“I know he knows personnel really well from being here with us. But I think we’re all excited to go up against their defense…I’ve been with him for the past two years. So he definitely knows what I like and what I don’t like. But then again, schematically, this is Mike [McDaniel’s] offense and this isn’t the same offense that I’ve been running while he’s been here the past two years.”

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on facing Brian Flores, Pittsburgh Steelers (H/T Pro Football Talk )

While Flores isn’t the Steelers’ defensive coordinator, he plays a prominent role in how the defense prepares for its upcoming opponents. He will have plenty of first-hand knowledge about different ways Pittsburgh can try and make Tagovailoa uncomfortable, exploiting weaknesses that he showed for two seasons when Flores coached in Miami.

However, this is a much better offense than the one Flores experienced from the sidelines in Miami. McDaniel is getting the most out of Tagovailoa and the combination of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle is making this passing attack far more explosive.

Considering the Steelers are still without edge rusher T.J. Watt and the defense is weak at the outside corner, this could be an opportunity for Tagovailoa to get his revenge. With a strong performance on Sunday, the young signal-caller can prove to Flores that the quarterback wasn’t the reason Miami failed to make the playoffs during Flores’ tenure.

