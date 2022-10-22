Former Penn State LB Bani Gbadyu dies at age 34

Former Penn State football player Bani Gbadyu has died at the age of 34 due to complications from pancreatic cancer, according to multiple reports.

Gbadyu, who played linebacker for the Nittany Lions from 2007-10, received a terminal cancer diagnosis in September.

The four-year player appeared in 48 games for Penn State, totaling 118 tackles (52 solo) with an interception and a forced fumble.

Gbadyu is survived by a wife and three children.

–Field Level Media

