ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Realtors apologize for role in racist housing

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUrjI_0ijAOivG00 The California Association of Realtors is apologizing for its role in pushing policies that drove racial segregation in the state, decades after the group put its money behind a proposition that overturned the state's first fair housing law.

During a press conference Friday, leaders of multiple real estate organizations spoke about their next steps, following the association's apology last week. The realtors' group is now backing a bill that would overturn a law that makes it harder for the state to build affordable housing. The group is partnering with nonprofits focused on expanding homeownership among communities of color. It also pushed for a law requiring implicit bias training for real estate agents.

"This has been a very long time coming," said Derrick Luckett, chairman of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers. The association has expressed a commitment to expanding intergenerational wealth among Black households.

The California Association of Realtors was one of many real estate groups that supported redlining, barriers to affordable housing projects, and other practices of the 20th century that led to more segregated cities across the United States.

During the 1930s, the Home Owners' Loan Corporation, backed by the federal government, created maps that categorized parts of cities into grades based on their purported creditworthiness. The practice, now known as redlining, drove racial segregation and income inequality by preventing residents living in certain neighborhoods from receiving loans.

The California Association of Realtors, then known as the California Real Estate Association, paid for a campaign to add an amendment to the state constitution in 1950 forcing the government to get voter approval before spending public money on affordable housing. In more recent decades, the group has supported repealing the amendment.

In 1964, the association put its money behind a proposition to invalidate the Rumford Act, a law aimed at protecting people of color from discrimination while they were searching for a home.

In 2020, following the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, which led to global demonstrations against racism and police violence, the National Association of Realtors apologized for its role in housing discrimination. Real estate groups in cities including St. Louis and Minneapolis have recently followed suit.

Otto Catrina, president of the California Association of Realtors, said Friday that its apology follows one by the group's former president in its magazine last year. But this apology is more formal, since it's gone through the approval of the association's board.

"For many of our members, this apology reflects the organization that we are today and are continuing to work to foster inclusion and belonging for all our members and our communities," Catrina said.

The National Association of Realtors reports that the homeownership rate for Black Americans is 43% compared to 72% for white Americans. Black homeowners have also reported that the value of their home appraisals increases when they strip away any sign of a Black family living there.

Eli Knaap, associate director of San Diego State University's Center for Open Geographical Science, said the apology comes when there's overwhelming evidence that the legacy of discriminatory housing policies hinders families' ability to build wealth.

"The greatest source of wealth for most families is in their home," he said.

Knaap, who's studied the lasting impacts of practices like redlining that drove racial segregation, said some local governments now implement what's known as inclusionary zoning where a portion of units in a residential development need to be affordable for low-income residents.

In June, California's first-in-the-nation reparations task force released an exhaustive report that listed housing segregation as one of the many harms Black Californians faced long after the abolition of slavery. As the task force deliberates on what form reparations could take, economists are working to put dollar figures on the lasting impacts of these harms.

The California Association of Realtors hasn't taken an official stance on reparations but will review policy recommendations made by the task force, Catrina said Friday.

Matt Lewis, spokesperson for housing advocacy group California YIMBY, said it's important for the realtors' association to be clear about what steps it will take to address the lingering effects of discriminatory policies it supported.

"An apology is always backward-looking, so it's important to try to correct the damage you did," Lewis said. "But the next step is, so what are you going to do about it?"

___

Sophie Austin is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Comments / 93

Peon
3d ago

Last time it was not "racist" it crashed the housing market in 2007 due to the unscrupulous lending to the ppl who can't afford paying loans back

Reply(17)
50
Geil Kindmachen
3d ago

You do mean the special rules mandated to house poor people who can’t really afford a house correct? Nope didn’t read the article

Reply
16
Will Rogers
3d ago

Redlining has been going on since the 1950s’ and was organized nationwide by the realtors and banks!

Reply(5)
19
Related
kpcc.org

‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does

‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
californiaglobe.com

California Truthtellers Face Woke Crybullies

One of the reasons problems seems so uniquely unfixable in the Golden State is that those who tell the truth about them are instantly and angrily silenced. Two recent examples have caught our eye. As California Globe’s Evan Symon has reported, Cotopaxi, the high-end outdoor clothing retailer, last week became...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Is a Red Wave Coming to California in November?

Only 417,321 California Democrats have turned in their ballot thus far in this 2022 Midterm Election. For perspective, last year, only 18 days before Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Recall Election, 2,001,844 Democrat voters had already turned in their ballot. This is a 79.2% reduction in turnout. What’s most interesting is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom’s Blatant Dishonesty on California Public School Test Scores

In a brazenly political move, California Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education announced they would not release statewide student test scores until after the November election, the Globe reported in September. “If California’s state test results mirror the recent implosion in national test scores, then...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Gov. Gavin Newsom weighs in on SF's $1.7 million dollar toilet

California Governor Gavin Newsom appears to think San Francisco would be pouring taxpayer money down the drain with the city's plan to build a $1.7 million public restroom. The city wanted to get rid of a port-a-potty in Noe Valley and build a permanent bathroom, but it came with a hefty price tag.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor

Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough

A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges. At issue in the case is how much Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is contained in DreamFields' Jeeter pre-roll products. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that gives users a high. DreamFields markets its products as having higher than average levels of THC, but an independent laboratory test found the pre-rolls do not have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Scott Peterson finally moved off California's death row

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Second batch of California inflation relief checks go out Monday

(NEXSTAR) – The second round of inflation relief payments – and the first round of debit card payments – will be mailed out starting Monday. Since Oct. 7, the state has been issuing the Middle Class Tax Refund into millions of Californians’ bank accounts via direct deposit. Starting Monday, Oct. 24, California will begin putting debit cards in the mail.
CALIFORNIA STATE
aclusocal.org

Catalyst California, ACLU Report Reveals Racist Patrol Practices by Sheriff’s Departments in CA

CALIFORNIA – Today, Catalyst California (formerly Advancement Project California) and the ACLU of Southern California released a new report revealing the prevalence of racially-biased patrol activities, particularly traffic stops, by sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, Riverside, Sacramento and San Diego Counties. Read the full report here. Based on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California inflation relief: next round of payments going out

California residents looking for their inflation debt relief payments may find the money deposited in their account this week. The next round of payments, ranging from $200 to $1,050, are scheduled to be released today. So far, 3.5 million Californians have received their share of the program. It was designed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
144K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy