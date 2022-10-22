Read full article on original website
Robert Ricketts
3d ago
Clemson does it & will continue to after every hone win. I met a lot of Clemson players from late 80s to now. learn college football b4 u speak.
Reply(1)
8
guy harvley
3d ago
the student body sings the Clemson Almamata on the field after every home game.
Reply(1)
10
eric days
3d ago
if you're from SC or just a true Clemson fan,you just know this! ignorance is bliss for some!!!
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Carolina
90-year-old Clemson fan spotted on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 90-year-old from Clemson is getting some national attention after she was spotted in the crowd on ESPN’s College GameDay. ESPN’s signature pregame show traveled to Tigertown to watch the Tigers face off against NC State’s Wolfpack. Joan Hutto, a resident of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier explains what the Georgia rivalry means to the Florida players, recalls recruiting Stetson Bennett
Billy Napier is getting his first dose of the rivalry with Georgia, and he shared what it means to the Florida players. “I do believe there’s respect,” Napier said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “… These guys are at the University of Florida for a reason. Playing in the SEC, playing in these types of games, it presents a great challenge and great opportunity. They know what’s required.”
clemsontigers.com
Shipley Named National Running Back of the Week
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today that Clemson running back Will Shipley has been named the Doak Walker Award National Running Back of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 27-21 win vs. No. 14 Syracuse last Saturday. More information from the PwC SMU Athletic Forum is included below.
Dabo's Decision to Bench Uiagalelei Proves He’s a Mastermind of Nick Saban Proportions
Let's not beat around the bush: College football coaches are insane. It comes with the territory, because you have to be a little bit off your kilter to manage a hundred 18- to 22-year-olds, ignore your family for days on end and carry the happiness of your team's fanbase on your back.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains criticism of Clemson's ranking, claims no other team has 'an easier path to the Playoff'
Joel Klatt was pretty critical of Clemson earlier on social media. Klatt went on to further explain where he puts the Tigers in the College Football Playoff contender conversation. Klatt originally stated that Clemson would finish third at best in either the B1G East or SEC East. He highlighted how...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart talks Anthony Richardson, Stetson Bennett, offers progress report on Carson Beck
As November approaches, Georgia is 7-0 and ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll. The Bulldogs are in prime position to earn a College Football Playoff berth and possibly repeat as national champions. There’s plenty of work to be done, however, especially the next couple of weeks. This Saturday,...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt slams Clemson as a serious competitor in comparison to B1G, SEC
Joel Klatt threw some shade at Clemson on Twitter. He talked about how he thinks Clemson would do in the SEC or B1G. Klatt has not been impressed with the Tigers so far. Klatt stated that Clemson would not finish any higher than third in the SEC East or B1G East.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt throws major shade at Clemson in context of the SEC and Big Ten
Joel Klatt is not impressed with how Clemson has played this season, and called out the Tigers at the end of the weekend after the they knocked off Syracuse in comeback fashion. The FOX Sports analyst projects the Tigers somewhere between the third-best team in the SEC, to even the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia-Florida betting line opens at historic spread not seen in decades
Top-ranked Georgia and Florida get together in Jacksonville on Saturday. It has been a great rivalry through the years, earning the nickname of the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”. Part of what makes for a great rivalry is great competition, but this weekend’s matchup isn’t expected to be...
sportstalksc.com
South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers gets the offer from #Gamecocks; what’s next for the Syracuse commitment
South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers will play in the biggest game of his high school career Friday night when his Bruins host crosstown rival West Florence. Both are unbeaten and the winner wins the region. There will be more big games for Sellers to come as his team moves through the playoffs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia defensive back reportedly suffers season-ending injury
Georgia safety Dan Jackson is reportedly out for the season after he sustained a stress fracture, according to a report from Dawgs247. The issue is likely to require surgery. Jackson has seen action 7 games for Kirby Smart’s team this season and currently posts 16 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble. This is a relatively significant loss for the Bulldogs as they move forward in close postseason race considering the type of clutch defensive playmaker Jackson has shown to be all year long.
ESPN’s “College Game Day” Eyeing Upstate New York Campus
ESPN's "College Game Day" has been a Saturday morning staple for millions of collegiate football fans for 35 years. The campus spirited show, that debuted in 1987, has not been broadcast live from a location in New York State north of the United State Military Academy in West Point. Well, if things go well on Saturday, one campus northwest of there may get their first visit from the popular ESPN show.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida, Georgia release joint statement about future of game in Jacksonville
Florida and Georgia have released a joint statement about the future of the rivalry game in Jacksonville as the contract runs through 2023 with options to expand in 2024 and 2025. They called it an important decision, and that both teams are focused on their current seasons. “Typically both schools...
FOX Carolina
Easley Special needs student rings bell after every Green Wave score
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s second down and Easley is in scoring territory. Green Wave quarterback Kalab Sutton tosses a touchdown to Ethan Alexander. It’s the moment Jaedyn Rule’s been waiting for. “Just a little bit excited.” Jaedyn Rule, an Easley Special needs student, said.
Autoweek.com
John Finger Brings NASCAR Thunder to Historic and Vintage Races
John Finger is a sports car guy with a stock car soul. Finger built a racing resume on road courses, scoring wins in IMSA (including a 2000 class victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona) as both a Mazda factory driver and a privateer and dominating SCCA hillclimbs on practically every mountain within reach.
ithaca.edu
Bahamonde Named Special Teams Performer of the Week; Ithaca’s Varsity Eight Earn Men’s Rowing Boat of the Week
ITHACA, N.Y. – The Liberty League announced its weekly award winners for the week ending on October 23 and the Bombers had Nicholas Bahamonde representing the football program as he was named Special Teams Performer of the Week along with the men's rowing varsity eight who eared Boat of the Week recognition after their solid performance. Seven other Bombers were Honor Roll recipients.
Will transgender athletes be the end of Women's sports?
Transgender athletes competing in female sports has been a controversial topic around the country throughout this year. That debate has now come close to home, after an issue with a transgender athlete at a high school in Western North Carolina.
Megyn Kelly mourns sister, who grew up in Syracuse, after unexpected death at 58
Megyn Kelly is mourning the death of her sister, Suzanne Crossley, after she died unexpectedly in Upstate New York. “Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend,” Kelly said Monday on “The Megyn Kelly Show” on SiriusXM. “My sister died, she was 58, her name was Suzanne Crossley, and she died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack.”
Entertainment retail store returns to Destiny USA in Syracuse
FYE (For Your Entertainment) recently opened in a 4,500-square-foot retail space on the mall’s first floor. Dubbed as “a premier pop culture destination for the whole family,” FYE sells brand name collectibles, apparel, candy, plush, home décor and other items. Marvel, Star Wars, Pokemon, Squishmallows, Funko and Naruto are among the popular brand names shoppers will find at FYE.
FOX Carolina
Controversy over Upstate water tower
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
Comments / 42