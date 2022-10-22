Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Josh Heupel Said On SEC Teleconference Ahead Of Kentucky Game
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel answered questions from the regional media on the SEC Coaches Teleconference Wednesday. The Vols head coach discussed the challenge’s Kentucky’s tempo presents, the Beer Barrel and more. Here’s everything Heupel said ahead of the matchup with the Wildcats. Heupel opening statement: Our...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Announces Uniforms For Top 20 Matchup Against Kentucky
Tennessee’s dark mode uniforms are making its 2022 season debut on Saturday against Kentucky with a new twist. After wearing white helmets with the alternate uniforms a season ago, the Vols added a black helmet to compliment the uniform combination. Tennessee added the dark mode uniforms to the arsenal...
rockytopinsider.com
4,870 Minutes And Unfinished Business: James, Vescovi Looking For More In Final Season
One hundred sixty-five games, 150 starts and 4,870 minutes. Tennessee seniors Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi are more than college basketball veterans. They’ve been battle tested by nearly everything college basketball can throw at them. “I think there’s no situation they will see and say ‘I don’t know what...
Black Tennessee football uniforms return for Kentucky game with a new twist
With Halloween approaching, the Tennessee football team will don black alternate uniforms for the second straight year. However, this year's uniforms have added a unique wrinkle.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee-Kentucky Preview, Advantages for the Vols | RTI Press Pass
The RTI Press Pass is back for another great episode here in the middle of week nine of the college football season. With Tennessee starting the season 7-0, all the talk and attention of the college football world has been in the direction of Knoxville. Ever since Tennessee’s win over Alabama, people have been already looking forward to next weekend’s pivotal game between Tennessee and Georgia.
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Josh Heupel Said About Kentucky Monday
Tennessee faces its fifth ranked opponent of the season Saturday when the third-ranked Vols host No. 19 Kentucky to Neyland Stadium. The Vols are looking for their second straight win over the Wildcats after beating Kentucky in Lexington a season ago. Kentucky enters the matchup 5-2 (2-2 SEC) and is...
rockytopinsider.com
See Where Tennessee Basketball Ranks In Preseason Coaches Poll
With the season less than two weeks away, Tennessee basketball came in at No. 11 in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll. The Vols are also No. 11 in the preseason AP Poll, their highest preseason ranking since the 2018-19 season. Tennessee is the third highest ranked SEC team in...
Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season
Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
ESPN
Tennessee and Texas take college football quotes of the week
A Tennessee staff member contemplates the logic of field-storming fans, and more from our college football quotes of the week. "When you first see all the cigars you're like, what is all that? They got dropped, but then they got shredded. So we had all this tobacco laying everywhere. But between shoes and cigar tubes ... we couldn't get over the amount of clothes. OK, what'd you do, walk out of here nekkid?"
Tennessee Has All the Top Recruits Talking
The Vols have as much momentum as any program in the country and it's paying dividends on the recruiting trail
Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday Ahead of Tennessee
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday at his game-week press conference ahead of the No. 19 Wildcats' trip to Knoxville to take on the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers. Here's everything Stoops had to say on Monday: Opening statement... “Obviously, very excited about ...
rockytopinsider.com
Kick Off Time, Broadcast Details Announced For Tennessee-Georgia
Tennessee’s matchup at Georgia will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET with CBS broadcasting the game, the SEC announced Monday. The matchup is Tennessee’s third SEC on CBS game this season. The Vols beat Florida and Alabama inside Neyland Stadium earlier this season in the primetime CBS time spot.
WATCH: Highlights from MSU's closed-door scrimmage at Tennessee
Michigan State has made a habit of playing Gonzaga in its annual preseason closed-door scrimmage, but since the Spartans and Bulldogs are playing in a real game this year — Nov. 11 aboard an aircraft carrier near San Diego — MSU switched things up and coordinated a run with Tennessee. The Spartans and Volunteers went at one another Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee, and a day later MSU's Twitter account shared highlights from the private scrimmage.
WATE
Droughts reported in East Tennessee, Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee and some parts of Kentucky have been experiencing drought due to the lack of rain this fall, according to WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere. Part of the Southern Valley is under severe drought with moderate drought conditions creeping into...
Candidate For Tennessee Governor Arrested At Voting Site
Charles Van Morgan was arrested after police responded to calls of a disturbance.
East Tennessee business started by UT alumni recognized nationally
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville company created by students and alumni from the University of Tennessee was named the 2022 Dream Big Small Business of the Year by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The company, named Carbon Rivers, develops advanced materials used in a variety of industries and fields....
West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River
John Dodson’s corn, cotton and soybean fields lie fewer than 10 miles from the Mississippi River, the key transportation artery for west Tennessee grain farmers. But they might as well be a thousand. Historically low water levels on the river are coming at the worst possible time for him. It’s peak harvest season, but he can’t […] The post West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary
The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
WYSH AM 1380
Early voting update after Day 5
Monday was day five of the early voting period in advance of the November 8th election in Tennessee. In all, 853 ballots were cast on Monday in Anderson County, bringing the five-day tally to 3679 early voters. Of those, 404 voted in person in Oak Ridge, another 242 cast ballots in Clinton, and 146 people voted in Andersonville. In addition, 33 mail-in ballots were received Monday by the Election Commission, which also collected 28 ballots from residents of area nursing homes. So far, 264 mail-in ballots have been received and Monday’s 28 nursing home votes were the first collected during this early voting period.
WYSH AM 1380
Company to expand Knox operations
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Hardcoat Technologies LLC officials announced Friday that the company will invest $6.6 million to expand manufacturing operations at its Papermill Drive location in Knoxville. Hardcoat Technologies will create 85 new jobs in Knox County as the...
Comments / 0