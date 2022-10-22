Why are there food shortages in Kentucky and nationwide?

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Nearly empty grocery store shelves are raising eyebrows as we approach the holiday season.

Experts said some items will be in short supply for a while longer and that means higher prices at the grocery store.

“There’s been a labor shortage in several sectors of the food chain, including truck drivers that would be delivering goods to the stores,” said Mclean.

As supplies dwindle the price of goods has surged.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said costs for groceries are steadily rising, as some states go through a change in climate, and crops in Florida were ruined by Hurricane Ian.

“We’ll just increase the amount of produce that we’re getting from California in the West. Well, they’ve had extensive drought, not just this year, but over the last few years.” McLean said.

Experts at the Kentucky Grocers and Convenience Store Association in Frankfort said a few factors are in play for the higher prices, including a recent outbreak.

“We’ve had an avian flu outbreak earlier this summer that led to about the death of about 47 million birds. So that’s a fact led to a shortage of eggs, which is lead to higher prices for eggs.” Mclean said.

And you may be asking how this will impact the holidays.

“We may have like 2 to 3% less this year, but they’ll be turkeys available for the table, but they could cost more,” Mclean said.

Food shortages and labor shortages have only aggravated existing supply issues, another factor is the lack of livestock.

“Not having as many cows to produce, produce butter, so there’s fewer dairy cows and less milk being produced, which means there’s less butter being churned,” Mclean said.

Now a good tip, McLean said you go ahead and start shopping now for the holidays, freezing and storing what you can while you can still get what you want and before prices go even higher.

