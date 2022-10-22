ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapaa Quarry Road to be closed for filming

By Julissa Briseno
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Portions of Kapaa Quarry Road will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 23 for a movie production to film a car stunt, according to city officials.

Precision drivers will be performing a stunt along the road making it unsafe for other drivers to be around.

“We would like to thank the community for their kōkua and understanding,” said Honolulu Film Commissioner Walea Constantinau.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IgixM_0ijALwzz00

Starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Kapa‘a Quarry Road will be closed from Kalaniana‘ole Highway to the Kapa‘a Transfer Station until 8 p.m.

If you need to access the Kapa‘a Transfer Station during this time, it is recommended you enter Kapa‘a Quarry Road from the Kalāheo High School side.

Constantinau said, “This particular project will inject over $40 million into our economy and includes over 6,000 room nights at various hotels around the island, created over 125 local jobs and has an active internship program to help train the next generation of local filmmakers.”

