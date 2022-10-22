ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted Falls, OH

Morning Journal

Boys soccer: Bay cruises past Mogadore Field to District title round

With near-perfect weather gracing Northeast Ohio in recent days, the Bay Rockets looked to punch their ticket to a district championship match during their Oct. 25 Division II Akron 3 District semifinal at home against Mogadore Field. The Rockets easily dispatched the Falcons, winning by a final score of 6-0,...
BAY, AR
mymix1041.com

Cleveland High School Volleyball State Championship Team

We were joined in the studio by the Cleveland Volleyball head coach Amy McGowen, assistant coach Kristen Michaels, and the state championship team. The girls talked about their experience during the season leading up to their undefeated tournament experience.
CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Journal

Glimpse Amherst history with visit to Shupe Heritage House

The town of Amherst is known for its rich history. Amherstonians can learn something new about the town every day and a trip to the Amherst Heritage House is a place to do that. Located at 439 Shupe Ave. just outside of historic downtown, the Shupe Heritage House provides a...
AMHERST, OH
Cleveland.com

Former dancer for Cleveland Cavaliers organization opens studio in Brecksville

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A former dancer for a Cleveland Cavaliers minor league basketball team has opened a dance studio on Ohio 21 near Snowville Road. Kylie Taylor -- who danced for the Canton Charge, now the Cleveland Charge, for one year in 2016 -- started operating Revel Dance Complex in September. The studio, which moved into a vacant building near the northeast corner of Ohio 21 and Snowville, provides instruction to children and young adults ages 3-18.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Predatory investing’ is obstructing efforts to improve housing in Cleveland: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No matter how much Cleveland housing officials tried, Oval Investments LLC wouldn’t budge. The company, founded by Hawaii resident Mamoru Kobayashi, owes more than $35,000 in housing code violations, on the single-family home it owned on East 173rd Street, with fees at one point racking up at a rate of $1,000 per day. And before the property was sold in 2021, the company owed $28,000 in delinquent taxes – more than the purchase value of the house.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Fishermen plead not guilty to cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two anglers who allegedly stuffed lead weights into fish during a Lake Erie tournament faced a Cuyahoga County judge on Wednesday. Court records show that 42-year-old Jacob Runyan and 35-year-old Chase Cominsky were recently indicted on charges that include, cheating, attempted grand theft, and unlawful ownership of wild animals.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

ODOT Replacing Massive Route 8 Bridge Starting Next Year

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are plans to replace the massive Route 8 freeway bridge over the Little Cuyahoga River Valley. just north of the downtown area.. Work is expected to begin next Fall. The bridge will be replaced by two spans of four lanes of...
AKRON, OH
Ask Akron

What percent of Akron is white?

Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

ODNR announces Medina County wetland project

LODI, Ohio — As part of Gov. Mike Dewine's H2Ohio initiative the Medina County Park District and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced a third wetland project which the two organizations will collaborate on. The project is for 173 acres, which will become the site of the new...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local places. If you find yourself downtown, you should check out this place in the Arts District. Since 1959, George's has been serving delicious burgers made with grass-fed beef. If you like your burgers simple, you can't go wrong with George's '59 Classic, which comes with the standard American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. The Blue Ribbon (a burger with PBR beer cheese, soaked onions, bacon, ranch, and a pretzel bun) and the King George (a burger with blue cheese bits, jerk spice, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and an egg bun) are also delicious. You can also build your own burger. They also feature a burger of the month. October's burger features creamy pumpkin habanero sauce, fried green beans, smoked gouda, and an egg bun.
CANTON, OH

