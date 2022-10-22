Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
Avon Lake football team set to navigate rough waters of Region 6 bracket
It’s no secret that Avon Lake has a tough road for their 2022 playoff campaign. The 8-2 Shoremen open the postseason as the No. 6 seed in Division II, Region 6, and host No. 11 seed Southview on Oct. 28. Southview also finished 8-2 this season, so the tough...
Morning Journal
Boys soccer: Bay cruises past Mogadore Field to District title round
With near-perfect weather gracing Northeast Ohio in recent days, the Bay Rockets looked to punch their ticket to a district championship match during their Oct. 25 Division II Akron 3 District semifinal at home against Mogadore Field. The Rockets easily dispatched the Falcons, winning by a final score of 6-0,...
Morning Journal
Amherst advances, Avon Lake falls in Division I Grafton District semifinal volleyball
Midview played host to two volleyball district semifinals and four powerhouse teams on Oct. 25. Anchoring the two matchups was fourth-seeded Amherst Steele (20-4) taking on fifth-seeded Medina (19-4). The Comets won in straight sets, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21. “I am very proud of them,” Amherst coach Felicia Sanchez said about...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland High School Volleyball State Championship Team
We were joined in the studio by the Cleveland Volleyball head coach Amy McGowen, assistant coach Kristen Michaels, and the state championship team. The girls talked about their experience during the season leading up to their undefeated tournament experience.
Student athlete dies after accident at Ohio cross-country meet
Tragedy struck at an OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet Saturday.
What prompted melee at high school football game
"Punches get to flying, boom, boom, boom, boom they flying," said one unidentified female student in a statement to police.
Morning Journal
Glimpse Amherst history with visit to Shupe Heritage House
The town of Amherst is known for its rich history. Amherstonians can learn something new about the town every day and a trip to the Amherst Heritage House is a place to do that. Located at 439 Shupe Ave. just outside of historic downtown, the Shupe Heritage House provides a...
Former dancer for Cleveland Cavaliers organization opens studio in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A former dancer for a Cleveland Cavaliers minor league basketball team has opened a dance studio on Ohio 21 near Snowville Road. Kylie Taylor -- who danced for the Canton Charge, now the Cleveland Charge, for one year in 2016 -- started operating Revel Dance Complex in September. The studio, which moved into a vacant building near the northeast corner of Ohio 21 and Snowville, provides instruction to children and young adults ages 3-18.
Moosehead closes, Railroad Brewing Company moving to the tracks: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was bittersweet news to hear Moosehead BBQ Grill recently closed its Avon location, 820 Center Road. The restaurant opened in 2020 and the owners have worked very hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to manage both the Amherst location (7660 Leavitt Road), as well as Avon. Last week the owners...
Benedictine parting with Jarritt Goode as football coach
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jarritt Goode will not return next year as Benedictine’s football coach. The school announced Monday in a release that it is parting with Goode, who will remain at Benedictine as its director of student life. The Bengals’ season ended Thursday last week with a 33-19...
‘Predatory investing’ is obstructing efforts to improve housing in Cleveland: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No matter how much Cleveland housing officials tried, Oval Investments LLC wouldn’t budge. The company, founded by Hawaii resident Mamoru Kobayashi, owes more than $35,000 in housing code violations, on the single-family home it owned on East 173rd Street, with fees at one point racking up at a rate of $1,000 per day. And before the property was sold in 2021, the company owed $28,000 in delinquent taxes – more than the purchase value of the house.
Watch: Buck takes action against unlikely opponent
Hilarious video from the Richmond Heights Police Department shows the moment a buck saw a threat on his turf and took drastic action to defend it.
FOX 8’s winter weather outlook is coming
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
cleveland19.com
Fishermen plead not guilty to cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two anglers who allegedly stuffed lead weights into fish during a Lake Erie tournament faced a Cuyahoga County judge on Wednesday. Court records show that 42-year-old Jacob Runyan and 35-year-old Chase Cominsky were recently indicted on charges that include, cheating, attempted grand theft, and unlawful ownership of wild animals.
whbc.com
ODOT Replacing Massive Route 8 Bridge Starting Next Year
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are plans to replace the massive Route 8 freeway bridge over the Little Cuyahoga River Valley. just north of the downtown area.. Work is expected to begin next Fall. The bridge will be replaced by two spans of four lanes of...
Nothing Bundt Cake opens in Mentor, sixth bakery in Northeast Ohio
MENTOR, Ohio -- Janette Looney, co-owner of four Nothing Bundt Cakes in Northeast Ohio, had never tasted a Bundt cake until she was in her 30s. That’s when she wandered into a Nothing Bundt Cake bakery in Las Vegas. She fell in love with the rich, moist cake and signature cream cheese frosting.
These 25 Medina County restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
MEDINA, Ohio - Here are the Medina County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 480 of the nearly 627 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Medina County cited were...
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
spectrumnews1.com
ODNR announces Medina County wetland project
LODI, Ohio — As part of Gov. Mike Dewine's H2Ohio initiative the Medina County Park District and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced a third wetland project which the two organizations will collaborate on. The project is for 173 acres, which will become the site of the new...
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local places. If you find yourself downtown, you should check out this place in the Arts District. Since 1959, George's has been serving delicious burgers made with grass-fed beef. If you like your burgers simple, you can't go wrong with George's '59 Classic, which comes with the standard American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. The Blue Ribbon (a burger with PBR beer cheese, soaked onions, bacon, ranch, and a pretzel bun) and the King George (a burger with blue cheese bits, jerk spice, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and an egg bun) are also delicious. You can also build your own burger. They also feature a burger of the month. October's burger features creamy pumpkin habanero sauce, fried green beans, smoked gouda, and an egg bun.
