Police: Rockford man arrested for burglary after running from officers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Monday for suspected burglary after running from police. Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Ridgeview Avenue around 12:25 a.m. for reports of a man banging on a vehicle, the Rockford Police Department said. Officers observed 27-year-old Tyler Lask exiting from a detached garage before running away.
Man hit in thigh in Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was hit in the thigh when shots rang out early Friday morning. Officers responded to a local hospital around 1:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers met with the 37-year-old mal victim when they arrived. Officers learned that the man and […]
Police investigating incident involving physical altercation between teacher, student in Batavia
Police are investigating a physical altercation between a Batavia High School student and a staffer that occurred last Friday in the lunchroom and was caught on videotape.
