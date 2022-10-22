ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

MassLive.com

Garden Notes: Oct. 26, 2022

STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs. Monday, Oct. 31 through Wednesday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., “Rendering Notes from Nature.” Taking place over three sessions, this series will teach you to make your own nature note cards, to capture moments of nature with pen and color. Follow along with botanical artist Carol Ann Morley as she shows you how to illustrate your images of nature. This fun technique starts with tracing over your photocopies with a micron pen onto translucent paper. Add shading to give depth, then bring it all to life with colored pencils and watercolors. Photo images of nature will be supplied. You may also add your own images, words and ideas. All levels of drawing experience are welcome. A materials list will be provided. Cost is $200 members, $255 nonmembers; Please note that financial aid is available for all BBG classes. Visit the website for details or contact Director of Education Bridgette Stone at bstone@berkshirebotanical.org; For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org; Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Mission Restaurant in Pittsfield to close on October 31

Mission Restaurant, located on the northern end of North Street in Pittsfield, is closing unexpectedly on October 31st. Whenever a restaurant closes it has ramifications beyond simply the end of a business. Peoples’ lives are affected. Staff may find it hard to find employment elsewhere, regular patrons may miss a favorite place to gather, an owner may have to face financial ruin. In this case, Mission’s closing is more than that. Its closing means the end of an almost 12-year run as the premier venue for jazz musicians and fans to gather in Berkshire County.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
GLASTONBURY, CT
thereminder.com

Northampton Mayor Sciarra declines to sign host agreement

NORTHAMPTON – On Oct. 20, Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra announced that she will not sign a host-community agreement with Euphorium LLC, which would have allowed the proposed cannabis establishment to locate at 143 N. Main St. in Florence. Across two community meetings, the second of which occurred at Florence Civic...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WNYT

3 people killed, 5 injured in Berkshire County crash

Three people are dead and five more are in the hospital after a crash in Berkshire County. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle report the crash happened Tuesday on Route 7 in Sheffield. The accident involved a minivan and a pickup truck. Three passengers in the minivan...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
wilbraham-ma.gov

Old Pond Rd and Boston Rd Intersection to be Closed PERMANENTLY

The area commonly known as Old Pond Rd where Nokomis Rd intersects with Boston Rd will be permanently closed effective immediately. The intersection is blocked with temporary equipment and MassDOT will be installing a guardrail as part of the road work project that is already underway. Any questions or concerns...
WILBRAHAM, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Pittsfield woman takes next step toward accomplishing her dreams, thanks to the Berkshire Dream Center

Pittsfield — Jasmine Phillips got her first taste of the culinary arts while in eighth grade at the former Searles Middle School in Great Barrington—a life-changing early exposure the South County native credits as inspiring her dreams of becoming a chef. In the ensuing decades, Phillips’ path has taken myriad twists and turns toward achieving her long sought-after goal—not the least of which transpired earlier this month when she became the inaugural graduate of the Berkshire Dream Center’s Bright Morningstar Kitchen Workforce Development Training Program.
PITTSFIELD, MA
