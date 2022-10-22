STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs. Monday, Oct. 31 through Wednesday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., “Rendering Notes from Nature.” Taking place over three sessions, this series will teach you to make your own nature note cards, to capture moments of nature with pen and color. Follow along with botanical artist Carol Ann Morley as she shows you how to illustrate your images of nature. This fun technique starts with tracing over your photocopies with a micron pen onto translucent paper. Add shading to give depth, then bring it all to life with colored pencils and watercolors. Photo images of nature will be supplied. You may also add your own images, words and ideas. All levels of drawing experience are welcome. A materials list will be provided. Cost is $200 members, $255 nonmembers; Please note that financial aid is available for all BBG classes. Visit the website for details or contact Director of Education Bridgette Stone at bstone@berkshirebotanical.org; For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org; Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.

STOCKBRIDGE, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO