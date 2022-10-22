Read full article on original website
North Amherst cohousing community ditches Pioneer Valley name, which they say disrespects Indigenous people
AMHERST — A cohousing community in North Amherst is changing its name, shedding the use of a term that many who live there contend emphasizes European settlers at the expense of the Indigenous people who earlier made their homes in the region. At a meeting Tuesday at the Pulpit...
No parade, but Westfield rag shag tradition continues with Elks trunk-or-treat
WESTFIELD — Children who grew up in the city in the past several decades may remember the Rag Shag Parade which allowed them to showcase their Halloween finery while marching through downtown. That tradition of the Charlie Morse Memorial Parade, sponsored by the Westfield-West Springfield Lodge of Elks, has...
Allsport Arena reopening under new ownership in Northampton
Allsport Arena is reopening under new ownership in Northampton.
Southwick Select Board votes to allocate ARPA funds for Town Hall roof project
SOUTHWICK — The Select Board voted Monday evening to allocate some of Southwick’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act Funds from fiscal years 2022 and 2023 to account for the rising cost of materials and labor for the Town Hall roof and HVAC project. The board voted 2-0 to...
ZIP Code 01331: Athol, small-town vibe that offers full slate of services, amenities
ATHOL — Nicknamed “Tool Town” for its history of attracting tool manufacturing businesses, this quiet town on Worcester County’s western border has a large inventory of homes for sale and a “full array of municipal services.”. Athol — ZIP code 01331 — was incorporated in...
Garden Notes: Oct. 26, 2022
STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs. Monday, Oct. 31 through Wednesday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., “Rendering Notes from Nature.” Taking place over three sessions, this series will teach you to make your own nature note cards, to capture moments of nature with pen and color. Follow along with botanical artist Carol Ann Morley as she shows you how to illustrate your images of nature. This fun technique starts with tracing over your photocopies with a micron pen onto translucent paper. Add shading to give depth, then bring it all to life with colored pencils and watercolors. Photo images of nature will be supplied. You may also add your own images, words and ideas. All levels of drawing experience are welcome. A materials list will be provided. Cost is $200 members, $255 nonmembers; Please note that financial aid is available for all BBG classes. Visit the website for details or contact Director of Education Bridgette Stone at bstone@berkshirebotanical.org; For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org; Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.
More than 30 downtown Westfield merchants ready for trick-or-treating this Friday
WESTFIELD — More than 30 storefronts are expected to participate in the annual downtown trick-or-treat Friday, Oct. 28, 4-5 p.m. Signs provided by the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield will be displayed in the windows of participating merchants along Elm and Main streets, declaring “Trick-or-Treaters Welcome Here.”
Mission Restaurant in Pittsfield to close on October 31
Mission Restaurant, located on the northern end of North Street in Pittsfield, is closing unexpectedly on October 31st. Whenever a restaurant closes it has ramifications beyond simply the end of a business. Peoples’ lives are affected. Staff may find it hard to find employment elsewhere, regular patrons may miss a favorite place to gather, an owner may have to face financial ruin. In this case, Mission’s closing is more than that. Its closing means the end of an almost 12-year run as the premier venue for jazz musicians and fans to gather in Berkshire County.
Lenox’s Max Shepardson, Cliff Flynn finish as top scorers from WMass at the D-III Golf State Championship (photos)
SOUTH HADLEY – At the Division III Golf State Championship at Ledges Golf Club on Tuesday, Lenox’s Max Shepardson (79) and Cliff Flynn (80) finished with the top scores from Western Massachusetts.
Worcester Mayor Joe Petty moves to appoint Eric Batista city manager without a search process
Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty moved to appoint Eric Batista city manager without a search process during a city council meeting Tuesday and, though the item to appoint Batista was held, it appears he has the necessary votes for the job. Petty motioned to file items at Tuesday night’s meeting that...
Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
No. 2 Amherst girls volleyball advances to Class A semifinals with 3-0 win over No. 7 Minnechaug
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The second-ranked Amherst girls’ volleyball team earned a decisive straight-sets (25-9, 25-17, 25-17) victory over No. 7 Minnechaug on Tuesday night, earning a trip to the Western Mass. Class A semifinals on Sunday.
Northampton Mayor Sciarra declines to sign host agreement
NORTHAMPTON – On Oct. 20, Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra announced that she will not sign a host-community agreement with Euphorium LLC, which would have allowed the proposed cannabis establishment to locate at 143 N. Main St. in Florence. Across two community meetings, the second of which occurred at Florence Civic...
Western Mass. Football Top 20: Longmeadow climbs list heading into final week of regular season
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. This is the eighth installment of MassLive’s Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
3 people killed, 5 injured in Berkshire County crash
Three people are dead and five more are in the hospital after a crash in Berkshire County. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle report the crash happened Tuesday on Route 7 in Sheffield. The accident involved a minivan and a pickup truck. Three passengers in the minivan...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 199 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,600-square-foot home on Misty Meadow Lane in Oxford that sold for $400,000.
Old Pond Rd and Boston Rd Intersection to be Closed PERMANENTLY
The area commonly known as Old Pond Rd where Nokomis Rd intersects with Boston Rd will be permanently closed effective immediately. The intersection is blocked with temporary equipment and MassDOT will be installing a guardrail as part of the road work project that is already underway. Any questions or concerns...
Owl Shop closing in downtown Worcester after 76 years, reopening in New Hampshire
After 76 years on Main Street in Worcester, Owl Shop will be closing at the end of the year and moving its business to New Hampshire. The tobacco shop’s owner Zack Photakis said Tuesday the decision to close the Main Street store that his grandfather George opened in 1946 was “heartbreaking.”
Pittsfield woman takes next step toward accomplishing her dreams, thanks to the Berkshire Dream Center
Pittsfield — Jasmine Phillips got her first taste of the culinary arts while in eighth grade at the former Searles Middle School in Great Barrington—a life-changing early exposure the South County native credits as inspiring her dreams of becoming a chef. In the ensuing decades, Phillips’ path has taken myriad twists and turns toward achieving her long sought-after goal—not the least of which transpired earlier this month when she became the inaugural graduate of the Berkshire Dream Center’s Bright Morningstar Kitchen Workforce Development Training Program.
General Pierce Bridge in Greenfield may open sooner than expected
The General Pierce Bridge that connects Greenfield to Montague was supposed to open back up in Fall of 2023 but the project could be done a lot sooner.
