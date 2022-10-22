Read full article on original website
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
Halloween in Lancaster: Scavenger Hunt in a Rural Pennsylvania Dutch VillageMelissa FrostIntercourse, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
2nd suspect surrenders in killing of 2 teens in Pottstown, Pa.
A second suspect is under arrest for the murder of two teenagers in Pottstown, Montgomery County last week.
Philadelphia man in custody, charged with killing 2 teens in Pottstown
A Philadelphia man is in custody for his alleged involvement in the killing of two people in Montgomery County. Officials say Deonte Kelly, 23, turned himself in Tuesday.
Philly Man Guilty In Chesco Home Invasion, DA Says
A Philadelphia man was convicted of invading a Chester County home, tying up its owner, and stealing his belongings, authorities have announced. Kareem Harper-El, 39, will be sentenced at an upcoming hearing, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said in a release on Monday, Oct. 24. Prosecutors said Harper-El, working...
Bucks County police searching for missing Sellersville woman
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi. She was last seen the morning of Oct. 10 at her Sellersville home.The Bucks County District Attorney's Office will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning about Capaldi's disappearance.If you have any information about the missing person's case, you're being asked to call the police.
WGAL
Woman wanted in Pennsylvania Amber Alert spotted at Wrightsville restaurant and bar
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A woman wanted in connection with a Pennsylvania Amber Alert was seen at a York County restaurant and bar Tuesday night. According to the Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan, Vanessa Gutshall, 37, was spotted between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Rivertowne Restaurant and Bar in Wrightsville.
Philly Man Accused Of Killing Driving Instructor After Negative Evaluation
The man has been charged with criminal homicide.
Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad
Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
NBC Philadelphia
AMBER ALERT: Arrest Warrant Issued After Mom Goes Missing With Girl, 6
Pennsylvania State Police issued an AMBER ALERT for a missing 6-year-old girl after her mother fled with the girl during a supervised visit in Chester County Tuesday night. The mother was last seen at a bar more than an hour away. Zoe Moss, 6, and Vanessa Gutshall, 37, were last...
Wawa Parking Lot Shooting in Wyomissing Nets Arrest
A Lancaster man was charged with felony assault after a shootout in a Berks Wawa parking lot, authorities say. Wyomissing police said Jon R. Ware, 23, of Lancaster, got into a verbal argument with another person at the Wawa at 2005 Museum Road just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.
AT&T store customer robs employee at gunpoint during argument
A 20-year-old man shopping at an AT&T store in Gloucester Township on Monday night stole an employee’s cell phone at gunpoint after the two got into an argument, authorities said. Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was arrested following a search of the area shortly after fleeing the store on Blackwood...
Homicide, 2 double shootings under investigation in Philadelphia
A homicide investigation is underway after a confrontation turned deadly in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
Wawa Closes 2 Philadelphia Stores, Amends Hours In Bucks County Locations Due To Crime
Wawa convenience stores in Bucks County are reducing their night time hours and two Philadelphia stores have closed in response to a perceived increase in crime, multiple outlets report. The Wawa locations in Northampton and Lower Southampton will no longer be open from midnight to 5 a.m., a representative for...
sanatogapost.com
Gilbertsville Man Cut by Knife During Road Trip
TILDEN TOWNSHIP PA – A 39-year-old Gilbertsville man sustained a knife wound on his arm during an argument that occurred as he and a woman traveled in a vehicle on Interstate 78 near Tilden Township, Berks County, Pennsylvania State Police said in a report released Sunday (Oct. 23, 2022).
billypenn.com
Opening a winery as Black woman, ‘representation is everything’ says the Southwest Philly native behind Cyrenity Sips
Shakia Williams didn’t grow up with wine bottles on her family’s dinner table in Southwest Philadelphia. Even when they got together for holidays and special occasions, Williams remembers her relatives mostly breaking out boxed wine, or jugs of Taylor Port. “That was my introduction,” said Williams. “When I...
fox29.com
Police: Man dies at the hospital after being shot in the head, jaw in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in Kensington on Wednesday morning. According to investigators, the shooting occurred at 5:27 a.m. on the 3100 block of Weymouth Street. Police say a man, believed to be about 30 years old, was shot in the head and jaw. MORE...
Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run
The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
Nine Lower Bucks County Municipalities Join Statewide Crackdown on Aggressive Drivers
The local authorities are keeping an eye out for fast and aggressive drivers.Image via iStock. Several municipalities in Bucks County are collaborating with PennDOT in a statewide crackdown on aggressive drivers. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the initiative for the Upper SouthamptonPatch.
sanatogapost.com
Berks Trio Convicted on Murder, Weapons Charges
PHILADELPHIA PA – Three Berks County individuals involved in a drug trafficking organization that was responsible for multiple homicides, kidnapping, and kidnapping conspiracies during 2017 and 2018, were convicted of federal murder and weapons charges, prosecutors said Thursday (Oct. 20, 2022). Montgomery County detectives were among those being credited...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspected driver, vehicle located in Berks pedestrian hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - State police say they have tracked down the driver who fatally hit a man along a Berks County road and kept going. Investigators located the vehicle and driver Monday night, less than 24 hours after the accident in Earl Township, police said. The driver, whose name...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash downs wires in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A crash brought down power lines at an intersection in Allentown on Wednesday. Police and fire crews responded shortly after 8 a.m. to Jefferson and Wyoming streets, near Lehigh Parkway, emergency dispatchers said. Emergency responders put up police tape and blocked off the intersection. A fence near...
