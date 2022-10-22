Rye Boys Varsity Soccer took the shine off Pearl River on Tuesday, winning 3 oysters to one at Nugent Stadium to advance to the section 1 semifinals. “We came out strong in the first twenty minutes and the only thing missing was the finishing,” said Rye Boys Varsity Soccer Jared Small. “We showed great resolve to quickly find the equalizer after conceding the first goal of the match. And then our second half was fantastic, and we generated opportunities in a variety of ways until we finally broke through. All in all, a memorable day with another huge home crowd. A heroic shift from Jack Childs in the center of the pitch and a whole bunch of other huge performances. A great way to close out our home slate in 2022.”

RYE, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO