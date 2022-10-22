Read full article on original website
Boys Varsity Soccer Takes the Shine Off Pearl River, Advances to Semis
Rye Boys Varsity Soccer took the shine off Pearl River on Tuesday, winning 3 oysters to one at Nugent Stadium to advance to the section 1 semifinals. “We came out strong in the first twenty minutes and the only thing missing was the finishing,” said Rye Boys Varsity Soccer Jared Small. “We showed great resolve to quickly find the equalizer after conceding the first goal of the match. And then our second half was fantastic, and we generated opportunities in a variety of ways until we finally broke through. All in all, a memorable day with another huge home crowd. A heroic shift from Jack Childs in the center of the pitch and a whole bunch of other huge performances. A great way to close out our home slate in 2022.”
Correale is Now GM of Rye Golf Club
Chris Correale has been promoted to general manager of the Rye Golf Club. Correale joined the City in 2014, serving first as coordinator of member services and was subsequently promoted to assistant general manager. Owned by the City of Rye, Rye Golf Club is 126 acres with a family friendly pool and an 18-hole Devereux Emmet golf course with spectacular water views of Long Island Sound.
Girls Varsity Swimming Buffets White Plains
Rye Girls Varsity Swimming & Diving buffeted White Plains on Monday, winning 99-84. “The team honored the 4 seniors captains: Jo-Lynn Kok, Zoe Lien, Cassie Brook and Phi Cai prior to the start of the meet tonight,” said Rye Girls Varsity Swimming & Diving Coach Katie Konopka. Match highlights...
Girls Varsity Field Hockey Bites the Huskies, Advances to Semis
Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey bit the Harrison Huskies at Nugent Stadium on Tuesday, sledding to a 4-0 win. The win advances Rye to class B section 1 semi finals at home this Thursday at 6pm against Horace Greeley. “Both teams showed up to play,” said Rye Girls Varsity Field...
Rogol Retires After 37 Years, Mantz to Lead Rye Recreation
Erin Mantz will be promoted to Superintendent of Rye Recreation, effective Thursday, November 17th. Mantz will succeed Sally Rogol, who is retiring after 37 years of service to the City. Rogol joined Rye Rec in March 1985. Mantz joined the City in 2008 as a senior recreation leader. After a...
Draper is Newest Rye PD Officer
William X. Draper, 29 and a lifetime resident of Rye, is the newest Rye PD officer. Draper was sworn in Monday morning at Rye City Hall. He joins the police department from the City Mount Vernon where he has been a police officer for the last two years. He is a a 2011 graduate of Rye High School and is currently attending SUNY Purchase College where he is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in history.
United?; Change Blowing & More: Rye City Council Agenda for Wednesday, October 26, 2022
The city council’s agenda for its meeting at 6:30pm on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 is out. The meeting will be held in-person at Rye City Hall. The meeting will also be aired on Cablevision Channel 75 and Verizon Channel 39. We’ll also see you on the Internet (live and archive).
