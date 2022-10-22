Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Kenny Pickett’s Struggles Mean Steelers Should Start Selling
PITTSBURGH -- Kenny Pickett isn't ready to win a Super Bowl. Which, quite honestly, is a win for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers aren't going to miss out on a year of their next franchise quarterback if they decide to start looking toward the future. And with the trade deadline approaching, maybe it's time to start thinking about the offseason - and the assets the team can acquire to build on the roster they already have.
Odell Beckham Jr. to Sign With Bills? ‘Not Seeing It!’ Says Buffalo Insider
By almost all accounts, the Buffalo Bills are viewed as a frontrunner to sign Odell Beckham Jr. when he returns from rehabbing his torn ACL. Those "accounts'' even include people who work for the Bills, highlighted by Von Miller. “He’s coming here, man,” Miller said last week, as he has...
Broncos Reveal Two Injured Starters, Key RB to ‘Miss Some Time’
The Denver Broncos are paying a heavy price to lose games. As if dropping precious games isn't bad enough, the Broncos are losing key players to injury game after game. We're not talking about bottom-of-the-roster special-teamer types, but key players. Most Broncos fans don't need a reminder of all the tier-one talent this team has lost to the injury bug since the season began.
Garo Yepremian’s Comedic, Tragic Career and Triumphant Life
At first blush, anyway, it looked like some sort of social science experiment playing out in real time. If you were being pursued by a man nearly twice your weight and considerably taller, with designs of driving you into the ground like a smoker snubbing out a cigarette, would it be an exercise in fight? Or in flight? For Garo Yepremian, the answer was a frantic combination of both.
Breaking Down the Week 7 Dolphins-Steelers Inactive Info
It's mostly good news for the Miami Dolphins in terms of their player availability for the Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will have to do without Emmanuel Ogbah. The defensive end and team's pass rusher will be inactive because of the back injury that kept him...
Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
ESPN Insiders Paint Ugly Picture of Colts
A washed-up 37-year old quarterback. ESPN Insiders Dan Graziani and Jeremy Fowler wrote that things have gotten ugly with the Indianapolis Colts, and reportedly owner Jim Irsay's fingerprints are all over the latest move to bench Matt Ryan. "Things also are ugly behind the scenes in Indianapolis, where the big...
Bengals Film Breakdown: How Joe Burrow And His All-Star Receivers Decimated The Falcons
Joe Burrow and the Bengals' passing offense was a flamethrower in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Falcons. Tyler Boyd (155) and Ja’Marr Chase (130) each topped the 100-yard mark, Tee Higgins racked up 93 yards receiving, and even Hayden Hurst managed 48 yards of his own. This was the best performance of the season for this offense.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Baltimore Ravens Best Bets, Odds & TNF Predictions
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. A string of lackluster Thursday Night Football matchups appears to end in a big way in Week 8, as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a marquee NFL betting showdown of Super Bowl hopefuls.
Eagles Could be in Market for RB Help
PHILADELPHIA - With the NFL's trade deadline looming Tuesday at 4 p.m., history says that Howie Roseman is likely to do something to at least tweak what is already one of the NFL's best rosters. One potential position to keep an eye on is running back where Miles Sanders is...
Texans vs. Titans: Derrick Henry & 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines
The Houston Texans once again found themselves right in the thick of things against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road Sunday but failed to follow through on coach Lovie Smith's desire to "finish" and fell 38-20. Now, the first of two brutal three-game stretches begins, as the Texans will...
Mike McDaniel October 26 Takeaways
Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:. -- First question regards the status of Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen, and McDaniel gives his usual answer that each player will...
Report: Giants’ Nick Gates Activated After Gruesome Leg Injury
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing over a year of action due to a gruesome leg injury, Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates is being added to the team’s active roster Wednesday, per Giants Country. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. During...
Lions Had ‘Technical Malfunction’ against Cowboys
Jamaal Williams’ goal-line fumble has been the topic of much debate in the days following the Detroit Lions week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The play occurred following a catch-and-run by backup tight end Brock Wright put the team on the 1-yard-line. Rather than challenge the spot, the Lions elected to go quickly and wound up losing the football. Had the team converted, it would’ve taken the lead.
Week 8 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings
The tight end position has been a small dartboard for multiple fantasy teams this year. Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews are the only trusted assets at this point of the year. However, despite the lack of inventory, there will be pockets of help from potential high-scoring matchups or a young player emerging in the right offense. Here’s a look at the tight ends with injury questions heading into this week:
Seahawks Super Bowl Ticket Demand Continues to Climb
From blockbuster trades to former XFL quarterbacks beating future Hall of Famers, a lot has happened in the NFL in the last week! As the season approaches the halfway point, the playoff race in both conferences feels wide-open thanks to parity league-wide. Here’s a look at what did (and didn’t) move the needle in Week 7, using insights from SI Tickets’ postseason reservations.
Cowboys Betting Line: ‘Sky’s The Limit’ As Early Favorites vs. Bears In Week 8
After the first seven weeks of the season, the Dallas Cowboys now find themselves as the No. 4 ranked team in the NFC. Dallas has relied on its defense, run game and complementary style of football to a start that few - outside of the building, of course - expected.
Chase Claypool is the Steelers New JuJu Smith-Schuster
As the Pittsburgh Steelers offense yet again fails to impress in a loss over Miami, there has been a lot of rising tension building within the locker room. This week it was Steelers slot wide receiver Chase Claypool who had some choice words after the game. There are a lot...
Is It Safe to Mention the “P” Word for the Giants?
A 6-1 start to the 2022 New York Giants season wasn’t supposed to happen. No, the Giants were supposed to be in a rebuilding year in which general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, both hired in January, spent their first season together getting to know what they had and trying to navigate through an ugly salary cap situation,
Dolphins Week 8 Power Rankings Roundup
The Miami Dolphins ended their three-game losing streak with their 16-10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that victory closed the gap between their national believers and national skeptics. After having a range of 8 to 23 in the 10 national power rankings we survey, that gap closed to 7 to...
