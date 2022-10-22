ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
CBS Sports

Cowboys-Raiders trade grades: Dallas acquires Johnathan Hankins, bolstering DL depth, per report

The Cowboys boast one of the best defenses in the NFL. On Tuesday, they bolstered it, acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Raiders in a swap of late-round draft picks, according to NFL Media. A 10th-year player with starting experience dating back to his days with the rival Giants, Hankins is playing out a one-year contract and figures to slot in as a potential starter in Dallas. He arrives along with a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2023 sixth-rounder, per reports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report sheds light on why Matt Ryan was benched

The Indianapolis Colts on Monday made the surprising decision to bench Matt Ryan, and there is at least one NFL insider who appears to have seen it coming. Albert Breer of The MMQB published his weekly column hours before the Colts announced that they plan to start Sam Ehlinger for the remainder of the season. In the column, Breer revealed that he has spoken with scouts around the NFL who believe Ryan’s throwing arm is “shot.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Jets' Ty Johnson: Climbs up depth chart

Johnson is expected to step in as the top change-of-pace option behind Michael Carter beginning with Sunday's game against the Patriots after tests confirmed lead back Breece Hall (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear and a minor meniscus injury during the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com report.
CBS Sports

Lions' Josh Reynolds: Low usage despite St. Brown's exit

Reynolds caught one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Cowboys. After seeing 28 targets over the previous three games, Reynolds was curiously unused on a day that Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) left early to join DJ Chark (ankle) on the sidelines. Instead, Kalif Raymond led the way among Lions receivers as Jared Goff slowly worked his way into scoring position before turning the ball over on four occasions. If St. Brown needs to miss time, Reynolds would slot in as the Detroit's clear No. 1 option at wideout in Week 8 against Miami.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday

Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Bears' Khalil Herbert: Narrowing gap to Montgomery

Herbert rushed the ball 12 times for 62 yards in Monday's 33-14 win over the Patriots. He added one reception for 25 yards and a touchdown. He earned only two touches fewer than David Montgomery, with both looking effective in Chicago's win. Herbert had two rushes that went for more than 10 yards, though his performance was highlighted by a 25-yard touchdown reception late in the first half. He remains the No. 2 option in the Bears backfield, though it appears the team may be willing to reward Herbert with a bigger workload.
CHICAGO, IL

