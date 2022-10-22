Read full article on original website
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Steph Curry's Absurd Crossover In Kings-Warriors Game
Steph Curry had a fantastic crossover in Sunday night's game between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land 3 Players If They Trade Russell Westbrook To The Dallas Mavericks In A 3-Team Deal
Los Angeles Lakers could make a big move regarding Russell Westbrook in a 3-team deal with Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz.
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Have Targeted 4 Players In Potential Trades For Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly identified four players they'd like to get in exchange for Russell Westbrook.
Adam Silver may have just helped the Lakers trade Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-3 following Sunday’s loss to Portland and fans are already having second thoughts about the team’s ceiling. Whatever hope fans had entering the new campaign was capped due to the presence of Russell Westbrook, who’s still on the roster after a summer filled with trade rumors.
Kawhi Leonard Accidentally Threw A Towel At A Woman, And NBA Fans Started Joking Around: "Phone Number Was Written On That Towel. The Claw Knew What He Was Doing."
NBA fans had jokes when they saw that Kawhi Leonard accidentally threw his towel at a woman who was sitting courtside during the Clippers vs. Lakers game.
BREAKING: 2 Miami Heat Players Suspended
The NBA has announced that Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic have been suspended after the altercation that took place in Saturday night's game between the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat.
CBS Sports
NFL investigating officials after video appears to show them getting autograph from Mike Evans, per report
Two NFL officials may have found themselves in hot water due to their actions following the Carolina Panthers' 21-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 on Sunday. According to NFL Media, the league is reviewing an incident involving side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter.
CBS Sports
Cowboys-Raiders trade grades: Dallas acquires Johnathan Hankins, bolstering DL depth, per report
The Cowboys boast one of the best defenses in the NFL. On Tuesday, they bolstered it, acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Raiders in a swap of late-round draft picks, according to NFL Media. A 10th-year player with starting experience dating back to his days with the rival Giants, Hankins is playing out a one-year contract and figures to slot in as a potential starter in Dallas. He arrives along with a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2023 sixth-rounder, per reports.
Golden State Warriors Assign Two Players To G League
The Golden State Warriors assigned rookies Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins to the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team’s G League affiliates, following Sunday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings.
Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell: Refs said Trevon Diggs 'had both hands and possession of' INT
ARLINGTON, Texas — Nearly eight years after they watched a flag get picked up for pass interference in the playoffs, the Detroit Lions found themselves on the wrong end of another officiating controversy against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Cornerback Trevon Diggs intercepted a Jared Goff pass early...
Report sheds light on why Matt Ryan was benched
The Indianapolis Colts on Monday made the surprising decision to bench Matt Ryan, and there is at least one NFL insider who appears to have seen it coming. Albert Breer of The MMQB published his weekly column hours before the Colts announced that they plan to start Sam Ehlinger for the remainder of the season. In the column, Breer revealed that he has spoken with scouts around the NFL who believe Ryan’s throwing arm is “shot.”
Yardbarker
Adam Silver Reacts To LeBron James Saying He Wants To Be The Owner Of An Expansion Team In Las Vegas: "I Think It's Very Healthy For The League..."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. There's no doubt that he's one of the most prominent figures in the league today, and his popularity is not only due to his play on the court but also due to his ventures off the court.
Lakers lose to Blazers, remain winless thanks to Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers were at home for a Sunday matinee against the up-and-coming Portland Trail Blazers. The winless Lakers were in an early must-win situation with a 0-2 record after losses to the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers. This game is interesting because last year’s loss...
CBS Sports
Pete Carroll on surprising Seahawks leading the NFC West after Week 7: 'Who would have thunk it?'
With their 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Seattle Seahawks landed themselves the top spot in the NFC West. Head coach Pete Carroll said he had no clue the win gave them the division lead, but was naturally thrilled when he found out. After the game, Carroll said,...
CBS Sports
Jets' Ty Johnson: Climbs up depth chart
Johnson is expected to step in as the top change-of-pace option behind Michael Carter beginning with Sunday's game against the Patriots after tests confirmed lead back Breece Hall (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear and a minor meniscus injury during the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com report.
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Low usage despite St. Brown's exit
Reynolds caught one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Cowboys. After seeing 28 targets over the previous three games, Reynolds was curiously unused on a day that Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) left early to join DJ Chark (ankle) on the sidelines. Instead, Kalif Raymond led the way among Lions receivers as Jared Goff slowly worked his way into scoring position before turning the ball over on four occasions. If St. Brown needs to miss time, Reynolds would slot in as the Detroit's clear No. 1 option at wideout in Week 8 against Miami.
AP source: Schumaker hired as manager of Miami Marlins
MIAMI — (AP) — Skip Schumaker was a candidate to take over as manager of the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets in recent years, only to see those clubs pick someone else. The Miami Marlins didn’t let him get away. Schumaker has been hired by...
CBS Sports
Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday
Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
CBS Sports
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Narrowing gap to Montgomery
Herbert rushed the ball 12 times for 62 yards in Monday's 33-14 win over the Patriots. He added one reception for 25 yards and a touchdown. He earned only two touches fewer than David Montgomery, with both looking effective in Chicago's win. Herbert had two rushes that went for more than 10 yards, though his performance was highlighted by a 25-yard touchdown reception late in the first half. He remains the No. 2 option in the Bears backfield, though it appears the team may be willing to reward Herbert with a bigger workload.
