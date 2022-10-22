ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs beats Xavier Prep, 27-8, to clinch share of DEL title for first time in six years

By Andrew L. John, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 3 days ago
The Palm Springs High School football team clinched a share of the Desert Empire League title with a 27-8 win over Xavier Prep on Friday. The Indians will play Palm Desert this week with a chance to win the league outright for the first time since 2016.

“I congratulated the team on sharing,” Palm Springs head coach Dan Murphy said, “but we don’t like to share with anyone.”

Palm Springs (7-1, 4-0 DEL) started slow on Friday, but still managed to cruise to victory behind 277 rushing yards as a team. Senior Brayden Hapner, junior Isaac Hernandez and sophomore Favian Galvez each scored rushing touchdowns for the Indians and Carlos Altamirano-Navarro hit a pair of field goals, from 28 and 40 yards out, for the Indians.

Palm Springs quarterback Jayvyn Capler threw for 87 yards and ran for 31 in limited action.

Xavier Prep (2-7, 0-4) quarterback Ryder Ruiz scored the lone touchdown for the Saints in the final minute and also had the 2-point conversion run. The Saints conclude their season Friday at Rancho Mirage.

Friday’s Palm Springs versus Palm Desert game will be important for both teams. With a win, not only would the Indians clinch an outright DEL title, they would also deny the Aztecs a share of what would be a sixth consecutive league title.

If Palm Desert were to win and claim a share, there could be a three-way tie for the DEL title, if La Quinta also beats Shadow Hills. Palm Springs, Palm Desert and La Quinta would then each have a 4-1 league record with wins against each other.

Murphy said he and his team understand this and will be approaching this week like a championship game.

“You can’t ask for anything bigger or better than this,” Murphy said. “This is what you play the game for.”

