ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, SC

African-American walking tour in Lake City visits historic sites

By Keianna Benson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xe8DT_0ijAE8dj00

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Saint Teresa Community Outreach and Empowerment gathered in Lake City on Saturday to visit historical sites and celebrate the city’s history.

The historic trail and virtual tour took place Saturday afternoon at the Continuum Community Room.

The tour included keynote speaker and Lake City philanthropist Darla Moore.

“Black history has impacted my entire life,” said Moore. “And I’m honored to be a part of this and I’m wishing everybody a lovely beautiful day and I hope you enjoy walking through here because I certainly have.”

Darla Moore reflected on her childhood, what it was like growing up in Lake City and the impact of living on her grandparent’s farm with sharecropper families, which she noted as the happiest times during a speech.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Saint Teresa COE cultivates and preserves the African-American history of Lake City and surrounding areas.

The tour was approximately one mile and highlighted some of the historical sites of Lake City, such as the Robert E. McNair Library and Monument, Frazier Baker and P.D. Cockfield House which will soon be home to an African-American museum.

The walking tour ran on the Echoes Explorer mobile app, which highlights the history of each sight. Carlie Todd, a public history Ph.D. candidate at the University of South Carolina, helped create the content used for the virtual tour.

Anyone can access the Echoes app at any time to view the historical sites that were visited on the tour. To learn more, visit the Saint Teresa website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Community, Myrtle Beach business raise funds to cover lunch debt at Carolina Forest school

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — What started as an announcement to parents through social media turned into the community rallying for students at one local elementary school. The cafeteria department at Carolina Forest Elementary school made a statement on Facebook on Oct. 22, notifying parents that students with outstanding balances of $20 or more would have to receive a sandwich and juice for lunch.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

‘Changed lives’: My Brother’s Keeper nonprofit in Florence receives donation to enhance community work

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — My Brother’s Keeper, a nonprofit in the Florence area, is serving hundreds of meals a day while providing men, women and children in the community with other basic needs. On Tuesday, the nonprofit received a monetary donation from South Carolina State Senator Mike Reichenbach and The Masterworks Choir of Florence. Senator […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach firefighter hopes to continue serving community

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week for First Responder Friday, we’re highlighting William Ishmael, a firefighter with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. “The culmination of it is seeing that that person or those individuals involved, came out on top of the situation,” Ishmael said. For nearly 12 years now, Ishmael has been serving the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Surfside Beach approves rules for new pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach officials have adopted new rules for the town’s pier, which is currently under construction and expected to open next spring. The motion approved at Tuesday’s night regular town council meeting prohibits smoking on the pier, and fireworks and glass containers. Pets, except for service animals, will not be […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Seagate Village neighborhood in Myrtle Beach celebrates 20 years

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Seagate Village, a local 800-home neighborhood, celebrated its 20-year anniversary on Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to a Myrtle Beach City Government announcement. Dozens of residents gathered in honor of this special occasion. Those in attendance included 91-year-old Pat James, one of the first Seagate Village residents who has […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Some Horry County voting locations temporarily change for election day

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Horry County voting locations will temporarily change for election day, according to county officials. The following precincts will temporarily vote at these locations on election day: Dunes #1 — Ocean View Education Center, 900 79th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach 29572 Myrtlewood #2 — MB Adult Education Center, 3301 N […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Walk-On’s opens new Surfside Beach-area location

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux opened its new location in the Surfside Beach area on Monday. The new restaurant is located at 101 N. Strand Parkway across from the Target. The first 100 guests were entered into a drawing to win free Walk On’s for one year, according to a news […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
Radio Ink

Community Broadcasters Raise $120K For CMN

The 3-day Radiothon hosted by the Community Broadcasters’ cluster in South Carolina raised over $120,000 to benefit McLeod Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network. Community Broadcasters owns different stations in Florence, Sumter, and Orangeburg. Wayne Mulling, Vice President, Community Broadcasters – “As Vice President of Community...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

What is your favourite comfort food? If you usually go for burgers and fries, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never visited them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

85K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy