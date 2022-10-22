Rusk County responding to structure fire on CR 152

RUSK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said Saturday afternoon, that they are responding to a structure fire in the 9000 block of County Road 152.

According to officials, the structure is “fully involved” in the fire and no one is inside.

Kilgore Fire Department, New London Volunteer Fire Department, Overton Volunteer Fire Department and Rusk County Electric Cooperative are all responding to the fire, according to Rusk County.

KETK will update this story if additional information is released.



