ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, TX

Rusk County responding to structure fire on CR 152

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFnY4_0ijADfWY00

RUSK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said Saturday afternoon, that they are responding to a structure fire in the 9000 block of County Road 152.

National Weather Service issues grass fire danger statement for East Texas

According to officials, the structure is “fully involved” in the fire and no one is inside.

Kilgore Fire Department, New London Volunteer Fire Department, Overton Volunteer Fire Department and Rusk County Electric Cooperative are all responding to the fire, according to Rusk County.

KETK will update this story if additional information is released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0ijADfWY00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County working forest fire started by power lines

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County firefighters are working a one acre forest fire. The Reklaw Volunteer Fire Department is at the scene on CR 4248 and Tuff Street. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said the blaze was caused by power lines. Law enforcement said the storms from Monday night did not […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Six people displaced after Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Fire Department announced Monday they responded to a residence on fire Saturday evening. Their announcement said that fire crews arrived at 610 Hilltop Dr. to find smoke and flames emerging from the back of the residence. Officials said fire crews managed to put out the fire, but unfortunately the fire […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Emergency crews respond to tanker truck fire in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Early this morning Lufkin police and fire crews responded to a tanker truck that was fully engulfed by fire. The tanker, driven by Sylvester McCaleb Jr., 63, of Louisiana, was northbound on South First Street across from Texas Timberjack when the fire began around 12:18 a.m., according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County reports downed trees from storms

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management posted on Twitter Tuesday morning that several trees have fallen on SH 315, 5 miles northeast of Mount Enterprise. The trees have fallen during a serious of severe thunderstorms that ripped through East Texas on Monday night and Tuesday morning. Rusk County also said […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
cbs19.tv

Intersection in Bullard to be closed this Thursday

BULLARD, Texas — On Thursday, the intersection of County Road 3801 and U.S. Highway 69 in Cherokee County will be closed for crews from the Texas Department of Transportation to overlay hot mix onto the roadways. The closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Signs...
BULLARD, TX
KLTV

DPS releases name of pilot killed in Henderson County plane crash

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Public Safety has released the name of a lone pilot killed in a plane crash at Lake Palestine on Friday. According to DPS and a report from the Federal Aviation Administration, Jimmie A. Blackwell, 79, of Cedar Park, died as the pilot and sole occupant of a Vans RV12 single-engine propellor plane that crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine on Friday, Oct. 21. No information has been released regarding the cause of the crash.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview police investigating shots fired on Oak Street

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Authorities in Longview are looking for information about a shooting that happened Monday night. Shots were fired in the 600 block of Oak Street around 7:20 p.m., officers said. They were called to the scene but were unable to find any known shooting victims, but they did report finding damage to […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

UPDATE: Fire destroys First Baptist Overton building

Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson. KTRE’s Avery Gorman provides an update on a Sunday morning fire that broke out at Campfire Coffee. Officials say the building was saved but it may be a while before Campfire can resume business. Updated: 8 hours ago.
OVERTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after ‘crane incident’ at Eastman Chemical in Longview

UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that their preliminary investigation has concluded that the death of a Joyce Crane contractor was a “horrible accident.” “The preliminary investigation indicates this is a horrible accident. Loss of life is tragic in any circumstance, and we will continue to keep this family in our thoughts and […]
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Employee of Joyce Crane died in crane incident in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — The person who died in an incident involving a crane at Eastman Chemical Company in Longview has been identified as a contracted employee of Joyce Crane. The name of the deceased will not be released at this moment. “Today, an employee of Joyce Crane was working...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy