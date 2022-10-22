Read full article on original website
Why Browns receiver Amari Cooper believes he got called for offensive pass interference
BALTIMORE, Md. -- It appeared, at least momentarily, the Browns had taken the lead on a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett to wide receiver Amari Cooper with 2:18 left in Sunday’s game. The Ravens were on the verge of blowing another double-digit lead. The Browns were had a chance of escaping M&T Bank Stadium with a season-saving win.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Browns have shouting match in locker room after latest loss
Things appear to be coming apart for the Cleveland Browns after losing their fourth consecutive game on Sunday. According to multiple reporters, screaming could be heard in the Cleveland locker room after Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It was unclear who was involved in the conflict or what the nature of it was, but it apparently did not sound cordial.
Browns fans rip refs on Twitter after phantom false start helps Ravens late in game
The Cleveland Browns were on the wrong end of a controversial call by the officials late in Sunday’s game against the Ravens when a false start was called despite no one appearing to move for the Browns.
Browns players screamed and yelled in locker room after 23-20 loss to Ravens and had to be calmed down
BALTIMORE, Md. — Emotions ran so high after the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Ravens that players screamed and yelled in the locker room before it was opened to the media and had to be calmed down. The screaming could be heard in the adjacent interview room, where...
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Yes, it’s time for the Browns to trade Kareem Hunt. Here’s why – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It isn’t working. It’s not going to work. That’s what I was thinking during the last few games when it came to Kareem Hunt and the Browns. None of this is a negative about Hunt. Perhaps he’s not the same running back who led the NFL rushing as a rookie in 2017 with Kansas City.
Browns players, coach Kevin Stefanski downplay yelling in locker room after loss to Ravens: 'That's normal football'
Regardless of whether or not it was self-inflicted, the Browns were definitely at a disadvantage heading into this season. By pursuing and eventually landing Deshaun Watson, the front office was conceding they would be playing without a starting quarterback for a then-undetermined amount of time. It turned out that was 11 games, and Jacoby Brissett has been the helm this year in his stead.
Cleveland Browns may trade away veteran players to recoup picks: Reports
The NFL trade deadline is approaching fast, but what could it mean for the Cleveland Browns?
Cleveland Browns Listening To Trade Offers On Two Key Players
As we near the midway point of the 2022 NFL regular season, it is becoming clear which teams are going to have a chance to compete for the playoffs and which teams are already making plans for 2023. One of the teams that are stuck in the middle of deciding what to do is the Cleveland Browns.
3 Browns Most Responsible For The Team’s 2-5 Record
Going into the season, there weren’t a lot of expectations for a strong start by the Cleveland Browns. Deshaun Watson is suspended until week 13 and Jacoby Brissett, a career backup QB, is behind center until he returns. But even with the team’s current limitations at QB, fans expected...
Where do Browns go from here after loss to the Ravens?
BALTIMORE, Md. -- The Browns lost to the Ravens, 23-20, and it was far from an uneventful loss. There was yelling and screaming in the locker room after the game. There were controversial calls from the officials. The game had a little bit of everything except for a win and...
'They can't play dead in a western': Cleveland Cavaliers' broadcast team pokes fun at LeBron James' Lakers' 0-3 start
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Washington Wizards in their home opener on Sunday. But before Donovan Mitchell finished scoring 37 points to lead Cleveland to a 117-107 overtime victory, the Cavs' broadcast team turned its attention toward the franchise's former star, LeBron James. Discussing the first week...
Kevin Stefanski’s stoicism is starting to make people question if he knows what he’s doing
Kevin Stefanski is the head coach of the Cleveland Browns and has a reputation for not saying much. Something I see a lot on Twitter when it comes to Kevin Stefanski is complaints about how little he talks about the actual issues facing the Cleveland Browns on a week-to-week basis. Instead of deep diving into the issues and how they’re going to combat them, Stefanski often gives vaguely generic answers like “We know what’s wrong and what we have to do to fix it.”
Cavs commentators torch Lakers after 0-3 start: ‘Poor Bron gonna waste his 50th year in the league’
The Cleveland Cavaliers have plenty of hope for the new NBA season, as they’re coming off a 128-96 dismantling of the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. It has given their broadcasters the luxury of laughing at the misfortune of a former Cavs superstar’s current team. LeBron James and the...
Miami Heat: Biggest question for Max Strus entering 2022-23
The Miami Heat want to pay their homegrown guys and that’s why this season is a big one for Max Strus. Coming up on a contract year, that’s always big for any athlete. Strus is in line to get a nice free-agent deal, whether in Miami or elsewhere. And for that reason, he has a lot of things to prove this season.
How the Orioles struck waiver gold last November
The last time left-hander Cionel Perez was tagged on a post at MLBTR was 11 months ago, when the Orioles announced they’d claimed him off waivers from the Reds. Ditto righty Bryan Baker, whom the Orioles claimed from the Blue Jays two weeks prior. They were the definition of innocuous offseason moves at the time: a last-place team claiming a pair of little-known relievers who’d been waived by non-playoff clubs performing garden-variety 40-man roster maintenance. The moves were met with the expected cynicism associated with waiver claims of this ilk.
