ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, SC

Congaree Foundation restores Sgt. Jasper Golf Club for Ridgeland community

By Andrew Goldstein
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMN8V_0ijACTm500

Ben Grandy knows every inch of the Sergeant Jasper Golf Club in Ridgeland: a course that he helped bring back from the dead.

“The course needed some love and support,” Grandy said. “A group came to us and asked if we could help.”

Grandy is the executive director of the Congaree Foundation, a charity associated with the Congaree Club, the site of this year’s CJ Cup tournament. The foundation provides opportunities to young golfers, among other things.

A chance to do just that presented itself to Grandy just down the road from the Congaree Club.

“The Congaree Foundation got involved with Sergeant Jasper here in 2021,” Grandy said. “Obviously with a lot of people being passionate about the game and being here in Jasper County, the course just needed a little bit of support.”

Sergeant Jasper is the only public golf course in Jasper County and had fallen into disrepair, leaving local golfers that are unable to afford a private club membership without any place to go.

“We thought it was important to the local community to be involved,” Grandy said. “To come in, to create a public space that anyone and everyone can come play and be a part of.”

Jeremiah Faber, the former athletic director at Ridgeland/Hardeeville High School, took dozens of kids over to the course as part of a summer camp this year. He says he cannot believe has been made in just two years.

“You could see the major change,” Faber said. “They’ve done an excellent job of refurbishing the course. It looks like a golf course now, it really does.”

“The Sarge,” as its come to be known, has had a bumpy history, but with trimmed trees, refinished cart paths and more consistent care, the property’s future looks a lot brighter than its past.

“There’s nothing better than a municipal golf course in a community. It just gives everyone a chance to play. It’s accessible and it’s inviting,” Grandy said.

“It’s a benefit for anyone who wants to play,” Faber said. “You don’t have to be rich, you don’t have to be wealthy. You just have to have someone to support you and someone to give you an opportunity.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Local nonprofit awarded $5K from Bank of America

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local nonprofit has been awarded some extra cash to expand a program that helps kids manage their feelings. Bank of America recently awarded a $5,000 grant to Loop It Up Savannah to help fund the organization’s Mindfulness Zone program, which is currently implemented in eight public schools as well as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tents and sleeping bags donated to the homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local real estate agency gives back to the Savannah community and those who need it the most. Today Seabolt Real Estate Agents donated tents and sleeping bags to the homeless. As we get further into the fall and temperatures begin to drop, the need for...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch Rec. Dept. offers activities for ages 50 and over

Bulloch County Recreation Department offers classes and activities for ages 5o and over. The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department not only has sports for the youth, but also several programs for the older community. One specific program is the 50 Plus program, which involves entertaining activities for adults ages 50 and over. The 50 Plus program includes classes from swim lessons to evening line dancing and activities such as bingo, chair yoga and more.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
golfcourseindustry.com

South Carolina Lowcountry club completes $5.8 million course renovation

The West Course at Belfair, a private community in Bluffton, South Carolina, recently reopened following a $5.8 million, five-month golf course renovation. The project, which began in mid-May, included a new irrigation system, re-grassing of greens and bunker renovations, as well as other projects to improve playability and aesthetics. Fazio Design led the renovation project of the original Tom Fazio-designed West Course, which first opened for play in 1996. Leibold Irrigation executed the construction work.
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

South Georgia State Fair returns to Savannah this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The South Georgia State Fair is returning to Savannah on Thursday, Oct. 27 and will run until Nov. 6 at 105 Fort Argyle Road. The fair will have dozens of rides, games and food. This year’s shows will feature Magic Mark, 5-star Petting Zoo (includes pony rides), Master of Chainsaws, Rosaire’s […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Southern Gateway to be renamed Bruce Yawn Commerce Park

Roy Thompson, Chair of the Bulloch County Commission announced the renaming of the Southern Gateway Commerce Park to the Bruce Yawn Commerce Park. Thompson made this announcement on Monday evening at the inaugural Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Region and Business Expo held at GS J.I. Clements Stadium.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Gullah Food Festival returns this weekend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Locals will soon get the chance to celebrate a true staple of the Lowcountry with The Gullah Food Festival is back. it’s happening Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head. There will be traditional Gullah storytellers, music, food and local vendors. Visitors […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s 520 Wings to open 3rd Location

There is some stiff competition out there right now, but for a long time, these were in the running for best chicken wing in Savannah. Their popularity certainly cannot be questioned. Now you will have a new spot to grab some grub from 520 Wings. Owner Gary Gordon confirmed a...
SAVANNAH, GA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Live Oak, Locust Point Arrange $15.3M Financing for Phoenix Senior Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. — Live Oak Bank and Locust Point Capital have arranged a $15.2 million loan for Georgia-based Phoenix Senior Living. The financing retired the existing construction debt of a 75-unit assisted living and memory care community in Beaufort, South Carolina. Further details were not disclosed.
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Low Income Home Energy Asst. Program to accept appointments next month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will be accepting appointments from those 65 years of age and older who live in Chatham County.   To obtain an appointment, potential applicants must call (912)721-7910 on Tuesday, November 1, starting at 7:00 p.m. Appointments are limited. Potential clients must meet income guidelines […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Belk looking to fill more than 6,000 positions ahead of holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With the holiday season quickly approaching, seasonal hiring is in full swing at Belk. The retailer is looking to fill more than 6,000 positions ahead of the holidays, including full and part-time seasonal and regular positions. There are opportunities in sales, beauty, ship to home (picking and packing), curbside pickup, and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

1 shot in Jasper County Tuesday night

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — One person was shot in Jasper County Tuesday night. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Old Pocotaligo Road in the Point South area. Deputies say there’s no threat to the community but ask residents to avoid the area. JCSO continues to investigate the shooting. The extent […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Early voting draws hundreds to offices in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The first day for early voting in South Carolina brought hundreds of people out to the four spots in Beaufort County where you could cast a ballot, including the Voter Registration Office in Beaufort. “We are compelled each time an election comes around to participate. It’s kind of a lifelong […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy