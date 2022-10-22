ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

Football: Westfield defense makes last-minute stand to down Hillsborough

By Simeon Pincus, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCQD4_0ijABvKW00

WESTFIELD – The Westfield High School defense bent, but, when it mattered most, it didn’t break.

The Blue Devils stopped Hillsborough on three consecutive plays inside the 5-yard line in the final minute of play Saturday, including two at the goal line, denying the Raiders the tying touchdown and holding on for the 17-12 victory at Kehler Stadium.

After Hillsborough had cut its deficit to 17-10 with 6:40 remaining on a field goal, the Raiders forced Westfield into a 3-and-out and then drove from near midfield to inside the 5-yard line with under a minute left. But three attempts to stuff it in fell short, including the last two from the 1-yard mark.

“I think our defense was not happy letting up that (first-half) touchdown,” Westfield coach Jim DeSarno said. “But when push came to shove, they tightened up and made great plays, and I’m really proud of them. I hope we use this positively going forward. But it was a great goal-line stand. Those are always fun.”

“To their credit, they were stout enough to stop us,” Hillsborough coach Kevin Carty Jr. said. “I can’t think of the last time we haven’t been able to run the ball into the end zone from a yard. I figured we had three chances, we tried to wedge it twice and then we tried to ‘Iso’ it once, and I was very confident we were going to be able to do it. But they stepped up, to their credit. That’s a hard thing to do; stopping a high school team from going an inch. They were able to do it, and it’s very disappointing on our end that we couldn’t. And that’s why they won the game.”

Boro still had a chance with 23 seconds left and three timeouts. Westfield couldn’t get past its 5-yard line and out of the vicinity of its own end zone, with punter Dylan Wragg taking a safety on 4th-and-8 with two seconds remaining. Amazingly, Westfield’s attempt at a squib kickoff went awry, as the kicker just barely made contact with the teed-up ball, nudging it only a couple yards with no time coming off the clock, and Hillsborough had a last-gasp shot from the Blue Devils’ 21-yard line. But the Hail Mary was knocked away in the end zone, securing the Westfield win.

Westfield (6-2) took an early lead, getting a two-yard TD run from quarterback Tre Brown to cap the game’s opening drive, before striking again midway through the second quarter as Brown hit Peter Del Re with a 58-yard scoring strike, and Henry Hipschman’s second PAT made it 14-0.

Considering Westfield’s offense had made a habit of starting slow this year, before often kicking it in to gear late, the early outburst went a long way for the Blue Devils on Saturday.

“It was huge for our defense, but huge for our offense’s confidence, too,” DeSarno said. “We hit some nice passes, and that first drive was great, methodical down the field, and then to get a one-play drive on a pass (was great). We had two (TDs) in our pocket the rest of the game.”

Hillsborough (5-3) got on the board on its ensuing possession, capping a long drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Alex Reiling to senior Billy Meszaros, before Sam Meechan made it 14-7 with an extra-point boot, and it remained into halftime.

Westfield increased its lead to 17-7 with 10 seconds left in the third quarter on Hipschman’s 24-yard field goal, before the Raiders responded on their ensuing chance, with Meechan nailing a 42-yard field goal into the wind that bounced off the crossbar and in to make it 17-10 with 6:40 remaining.

WHAT IT MEANS

Westfield should make a move up the North 5 ranking, possibly into a Top 4 seed and two guaranteed home games – assuming the Blue Devils win in the first round. Hillsborough entered the weekend seeded No. 3 in South 5. It remains to be seen how Saturday’s result impacts the Raiders’ seeding.

KEY PLAY

Westfield’s goal-line stand, holding Hillsborough’s first attempt from the 3-yard line to a two-yard gain, and stuffing the next two at the goal line with seconds remaining.

THEY SAID IT

“We played better offensively today, but not as good as we’d like to, but this is a step in the right direction. It felt like a long, long week for us after really taking it from Ridge. But we got the win, so we’ll take it and move on.” – Westfield coach Jim DeSarno on Saturday’s win, a week after his team was blasted 31-3 at Ridge.

“I’m hoping our guys think of this as another opportunity. Even this game, we were pretty bad for a while, but we got ourselves back to where we had a chance at the last second. Our guys are going to keep playing hard and keep getting better. We have some young guys playing at key spots, and I think this is really good for them in developing, but we’ve got to win these while we’re playing, and I think every week we should play better. So, I think we will win this week.” – Hillsborough coach Kevin Carty on his team’s growing pains after a perfect season a year ago, heavy graduation losses, and some key injuries, including its top two QBs getting hurt earlier this year, forcing Reiling, a sophomore, into the starting role.

WHAT’S NEXT

Both teams have made the playoffs and await the bracket’s release -- Hillsborough in South 5 and Westfield in North 5. Both should host first-round home games.

BOX SCORE

HILLSBOROUGH (5-3) 0-7-0-5--12

WESTFIELD (6-2) 7-7-3-0--17

SCORING

W – Brown 2 run (Hipschman kick)

W – Del Re 58 pass from Brown (Hipschman kick)

H – Meszaros 6 pass from Reiling (Meechan kick)

W – Hipschman 24 FG

H – Meechan 42 FG

H -- Safety

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: H – Quandt 4-20, Jankowicz 17-72, Monsorno 3-8, Reiling 2-11, Harrison 1-3, Powell 4-10; W—Wragg 20-55, Brown 14-64.

PASSING: H – Reiling 5-17-1-0-82; W – Brown 8-15-1-0-115.

RECEIVING: H – Jankowicz 1-35, O’Donnell 1-21, Shelton 1-15, Meszaros 1-6, Donoghue 1-5; W—Meixner 1-10, Del Re 4-83, Tilyou 2-20. Coyle 1-2.

Simeon Pincus has been covering NJ sports since 1997. He can be reached at SPincus@GannettNJ.com. Follow him on Twitter @SimeonPincus.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Old Bridge makes history, wins first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title

History was made for Old Bridge on Tuesday night in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final. The top-seeded Knights were playing in their first-ever final for their first-ever title against second-seeded Monroe at J.P. Stevens High School. The two rivals, which play in the GMC Red Division, were facing each other for the third time this season, with Old Bridge having won both previous games.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
fthspatpress.com

Despite Tough Loss, Still a Homecoming Game to Remember

This year’s homecoming was, well, memorable. Although the game itself wasn’t the closest, (Jackson Memorial defeated the Patriots 35-14), the student atmosphere and tailgate were incredible to be a part of. Before we get into the homecoming festivities, note that our loss wasn’t all bad. Running back Chase...
offtackleempire.com

Big Ten Basketball Previews: Rutgers

I won’t rehash things for Rutgers fans. Just read this roller coaster of a review from On The Banks:. There was panic, severe disappointment, embarrassment and outrage during the inexplicable three game non-conference losing streak to DePaul, Lafayette and UMass. All three by one possession, two on buzzer beaters and without Geo Baker, left fans rightfully beside themselves. Rutgers had seemingly had lost their way.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNERS: 3 NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K

Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball for the Saturday, Oct. 22, drawing. Both winners took home the $50,000 second-tier Powerball prize. There also was a $50,000 Double Play winner on Saturday. Winning tickets were sold at the following locations:. Burlington...
wrnjradio.com

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Morris County

NEW JERSEY – Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, October 24, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $200,000. Those tickets were sold...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Breakfast Chain Plans Paramus Location

A popular breakfast chain with locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware is heading to Bergen County. Turning Point apparently has its sights set on space in Plaza 35, located on Route 4 in Paramus sometime next year, restaurant officials tell Daily Voice. The chain came to life in 1998...
PARAMUS, NJ
94.5 PST

Brio Italian Grille Permanently Closed in Lawrenceville, NJ

After giving it a second chance, Brio Italian Grille in Quaker Bridge Mall has now permanently closed, according to its website. Darn. I know a lot of my friends liked its Happy Hour with their cocktails and small plates (I loved the Bruschetta Sampler) and of course all the great Italian food.
NJ.com

7 N.J. universities among world’s best in new rankings

Seven New Jersey universities ranked among the top in the world for academic research and reputation, according to figures released by U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday. In its rankings of 2,000 universities from 90 countries, 280 were in the United States, and seven were in New Jersey. Princeton...
parsippanyfocus.com

Vehicle Fire on Route 10

PARSIPPANY — The Mt. Tabor Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Route 10 West near Manor Lane for a reported vehicle fire on Wednesday, October 19 at 12:43 p.m. Upon arrival, a landscaping truck was on fire, with an extension to the trailer and nearby brush. Morris Plains Fire...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

10 Of The Best Places To Retire In N.J. In 2022

What if we told you that you didn’t have to leave New Jersey to retire? Florida, Georgia, and Michigan usually round up the top three as some of the best places to retire due to affordability, well-being, culture and diversity, weather, and crime, at least according to BankRate.com. However, what if you decided that you want to continue to age gracefully in New Jersey?
GEORGIA STATE
Shore News Network

This amazing pancake chain is taking over the old Perkins restaurant in Freehold

FREEHOLD, NJ – When Perkins on Route 9 in Freehold closed, it sent shockwaves across the culinary community. Perkins had always been a favorite breakfast spot for young and old alike, but the brand has been shutting locations throughout New Jersey. Earlier this year, in April, the restaurant closed the doors for good in Freehold. After 30 years of operation, the beloved breakfast joint was gone and the Petrou family said their final goodbye to the community at the location. In July, 2020, the Toms River location on Route 37 was closed. While the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on The post This amazing pancake chain is taking over the old Perkins restaurant in Freehold appeared first on Shore News Network.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Courier News

Courier News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy