Read full article on original website
Related
Luke Bryan Bringing ‘American Idol’ Star on Florida Tour Stops
Luke Bryan was forced to postpone three dates in Florida on the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour due to Hurricane Ian. As the tour winds down, he’s getting ready to make the shows up. Riley Green stayed with Luke Bryan for most of the year, but he’s on just one of the makeup dates. That’s the final one in Tampa on November 5. So Luke Bryan needs some help, and he’s calling on a former pupil.
On3's No. 2 2025 RB Harlem Berry talks Texas offer
Texas and running backs coach Tashard Choice are big game hunting for tailbacks across the country. That’s why they recently offered four-star 2025 Metairie (La.) Saint Martin’s Episcopal School running back Harlem Berry. [Get FOUR MONTHS of Inside Texas Plus for $1!]. The 5-foot-10.5, 165-pounder is On3’s No....
Antonio Brown Takes Major Shot at Tom Brady With New Shirt Amid Gisele Bündchen Drama
Business is booming for Antonio Brown even as he remains — and likely will remain — an NFL free-agent receiver. Brown has been taking shots at former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady, amid the quarterback’s rumored impending divorce with wife Gisele Bündchen. But this time,...
Tua Tagovailoa Net Worth, Salary Revealed
There may not be a player in the NFL receiving more attention this season than… The post Tua Tagovailoa Net Worth, Salary Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Travis Tritt Forced to Cancel Upcoming South Carolina Concert
If you have tickets to Travis Tritt’s Anderson, South Carolina, performance, we have bad news for you. The country music star announced via Instagram today that the concert, which was scheduled for Nov. 10 has been canceled “for reasons beyond [his] control.”. Unfortunately, the. singer won’t be rescheduling....
Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach’s Rant About Dinosaurs Is Pure Comedy
Mississippi State University’s Mike Leach is a lot of things. NCAA football coach, celebrated creator of the “air raid” offense, pirate enthusiast, dabbler in conspiracy theories (particularly those about sasquatch and aliens), and collector of oddities, just to name a few. And perhaps the best thing about...
Chase Rice and His Brother Bag Monster Elk on Snowy Montana Hunt
Chase Rice took some time away from the road to hit the Montana woods with… The post Chase Rice and His Brother Bag Monster Elk on Snowy Montana Hunt appeared first on Outsider.
Outsider.com
575K+
Followers
64K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0