Georgia State

Luke Bryan Bringing ‘American Idol’ Star on Florida Tour Stops

Luke Bryan was forced to postpone three dates in Florida on the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour due to Hurricane Ian. As the tour winds down, he’s getting ready to make the shows up. Riley Green stayed with Luke Bryan for most of the year, but he’s on just one of the makeup dates. That’s the final one in Tampa on November 5. So Luke Bryan needs some help, and he’s calling on a former pupil.
On3's No. 2 2025 RB Harlem Berry talks Texas offer

Texas and running backs coach Tashard Choice are big game hunting for tailbacks across the country. That’s why they recently offered four-star 2025 Metairie (La.) Saint Martin’s Episcopal School running back Harlem Berry. [Get FOUR MONTHS of Inside Texas Plus for $1!]. The 5-foot-10.5, 165-pounder is On3’s No....
Travis Tritt Forced to Cancel Upcoming South Carolina Concert

If you have tickets to Travis Tritt’s Anderson, South Carolina, performance, we have bad news for you. The country music star announced via Instagram today that the concert, which was scheduled for Nov. 10 has been canceled “for reasons beyond [his] control.”. Unfortunately, the. singer won’t be rescheduling....
