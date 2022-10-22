Steve Downing just wants his team to see the picture. As director of athletics at Marian University, he spends plenty of time around the Knights’ men’s basketball program. He said the players don’t know much about his background, as a prominent Indiana Hoosier in the 1970s. So when Marian plays IU in an exhibition game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this weekend, he’ll share a meaningful part of his past with the team.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO