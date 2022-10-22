Read full article on original website
The coaches and ESPN concur with everyone else — IU basketball is top-15 and the Big Ten favorite
The college basketball coaches poll came out on Tuesday along with ESPN’s Big Ten preview, representing what we hope are the final preseason prognostications we report on this fall. In the first USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, IU is ranked No. 14 — in the neighborhood where...
The genius of Knight: From 31 points per game to all-time assist leader
Today is the 82nd birthday of legendary former IU basketball coach Bob Knight. Knight’s last game at Indiana was also the last game for guard Michael Lewis, who finished his career in Bloomington with 545 assists, then a program record. But Lewis arrived as the state’s high school scoring...
A look at IU basketball’s main recruiting prospects in the class of 2024
With activity in the class of 2023 tapering off, it’s time to dial-in on who the IU basketball program is making serious progress with in the high school junior class. So far, the Indiana has staff has cast a relatively wide net with the class of 2024 when compared to recent years, so there a lot of names to track.
IU basketball alum Steve Downing anticipating Assembly Hall return with Marian
Steve Downing just wants his team to see the picture. As director of athletics at Marian University, he spends plenty of time around the Knights’ men’s basketball program. He said the players don’t know much about his background, as a prominent Indiana Hoosier in the 1970s. So when Marian plays IU in an exhibition game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this weekend, he’ll share a meaningful part of his past with the team.
Watch: IU basketball’s Trayce Jackson-Davis joins A.J. Guyton on House of Hoosier podcast
Watch below as IU basketball preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis joined former Indiana great A.J. Guyton on the House of Hoosier podcast. The pair discussed Jackson-Davis’ offseason and previewed the upcoming 2022-23 campaign. Video credit – Field of 68. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not...
IU basketball program, Mike Woodson make strong impression on 2024 5-star Asa Newell
For the second time in four months, class of 2024 5-star forward Asa Newell was in Bloomington for a visit, this time for a long weekend with the whole family. The energy on the IU campus was a bit different this time with the students in town. And seemingly everyone...
First team AP All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis’ latest honor, wants to be more than ‘a great player on mediocre teams’
Trayce Jackson-Davis has seen no shortage of preseason recognition going into his fourth season with IU basketball. There’s been Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, College Hoops Today, The Almanac and CBS Sports, to name the most noteworthy. Today he can claim perhaps the most prestigious preseason honor for an...
