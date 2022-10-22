ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at IU basketball’s main recruiting prospects in the class of 2024

With activity in the class of 2023 tapering off, it’s time to dial-in on who the IU basketball program is making serious progress with in the high school junior class. So far, the Indiana has staff has cast a relatively wide net with the class of 2024 when compared to recent years, so there a lot of names to track.
IU basketball alum Steve Downing anticipating Assembly Hall return with Marian

Steve Downing just wants his team to see the picture. As director of athletics at Marian University, he spends plenty of time around the Knights’ men’s basketball program. He said the players don’t know much about his background, as a prominent Indiana Hoosier in the 1970s. So when Marian plays IU in an exhibition game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this weekend, he’ll share a meaningful part of his past with the team.
First team AP All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis’ latest honor, wants to be more than ‘a great player on mediocre teams’

Trayce Jackson-Davis has seen no shortage of preseason recognition going into his fourth season with IU basketball. There’s been Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, College Hoops Today, The Almanac and CBS Sports, to name the most noteworthy. Today he can claim perhaps the most prestigious preseason honor for an...
