Nehalem Candidate Forum, 2022 – Video
The Nehalem candidates forum was held on Tuesday, October 18th and was attended by mayoral candidate Phil Chick and council candidate David Cram. Both Mr. Cram and Mr. Chick expressed an interest in serving the community. The discussion was well attended both by a few people on Zoom, and several residents and UGB residents in the audience.
Port of Tillamook Bay Signs Contract to Assess Viability of Hangar B
The Port of Tillamook Bay has signed a contract with Wood Research and Development LLC to do a thorough analysis of the vitality of Hangar B. The last time an assessment of the building was completed was in 2011 as part of the FEMA projects being contemplated after the loss of the railroad in 2007. At that time, the study determined that the building needed a new roof among other structural improvements.
Charles McNeilly is running for Mayor of Rockaway
Charles McNeilly is running for mayor of Rockaway. Having been a project manager in the banking and technology industries for many years, he felt like he had a lot to offer the city. Mr. McNeilly moved to the coast in 2015, after having visited for years. He was motivated to...
Tillamook Cheesemakers Secue Cowapa League Title with Win Over Scappoose on Friday Oct. 21st
After a slow 0-2 start to the season, the Cheesemakers football squad (4-0 Cowapa League, 6-2 overall) have won their last six games in a row, including a thriller last Friday night against league foe the Scappoose Indians (3-1 Cowapa League, 6-2 overall) to capture their first league. title in...
Community Meeting: Alderbrook Golf Course Discussion at Hydrangea Ranch Monday Oct. 24th at Noon
Alderbrook Golf Course: There is a meeting on Monday, Oct. 24th at noon at the Big Barn on the Hydrangea Ranch, 9455 Kilchis River Rd., Tillamook. If you’re interested in playing golf this spring at Alderbrook or would like to see this property survive as a golf course, please be there.
Golf, Gardens, and Gatherings: Crowd assembles to discuss community effort to determine the future of closed Alderbrook Golf Course October 24, 2022
At noon, on October 24th, over 150 people from the local communities assembled at Hydrangea Ranch on the Kilchis River. They were there to listen to Pat Zweifel, owner of Hydrangea Ranch and a well known distance runner and coach, speak about his hopes and plans for the now-closed Alderbrook Golf Course. The group sitting in the chairs in the big barn represented a wide swath of Tillamook County. Zweifel had invited everyone interested in re-opening the currently closed golf course to attend and enjoy a light lunch.
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 10/26/22 – Sorta wet, then wet, then real wet!
There were plenty of thunderstorms last night that moved ashore near Newport and east into the Coast Range, associated with a cold front that moved southeast through the area. Today we had the usual post-frontal scattered showers, less the thunderstorms, but tonight we have a weak high pressure ridge moving across that is capping the activity some. We can expect some light winds tonight, the low near 45.
