At noon, on October 24th, over 150 people from the local communities assembled at Hydrangea Ranch on the Kilchis River. They were there to listen to Pat Zweifel, owner of Hydrangea Ranch and a well known distance runner and coach, speak about his hopes and plans for the now-closed Alderbrook Golf Course. The group sitting in the chairs in the big barn represented a wide swath of Tillamook County. Zweifel had invited everyone interested in re-opening the currently closed golf course to attend and enjoy a light lunch.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO