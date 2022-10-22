Ivory Simmons

Rev. Ivory Mae Webb Simmons, 75 of Beckley WV passed away Thursday October 20, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Lester WV on March 16, 1947 to the late Cyrus and Ellen Webb.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Charles Simmons, four children; Charles Jr., Drema, Shirley and Shawn, five grandchildren; Derrick, Amber, Natalie, Landon and Ava, and one great grandchild Diana.

Ivory accepted the Lord at an early age. She was selfless, lived to please God and allowed Him to order her footsteps. When she received the gift of the Holy Spirit, she knew she was called to preach his word. Souls were saved, and lives were changed because of her obedience to the Lord. Over the years in her walk with the Lord, she encountered many battles, yet God remained faithful to her. Her life’s goal was to always make herself available to the Lord, and to fulfill God’s plan and destiny for her life. She said prayer was the key that unlocks the doors of heaven.

Ivory made her triumphant transition onto glory with her eyes looking toward heaven. Assuredly, the angels rejoice at her arrival, then escorted her to the King of Kings, her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ

Following her wishes, graveside rites will be held on Tuesday October 25, 2022 at 12 PM at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Pastor Mcguire officiating. Blue Ridge Funeral home 5251 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Beckley WV is honored to be serving the Simmons family.