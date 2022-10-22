Read full article on original website
Hopkinsville Vehicle Fire Under Investigation
A vehicle on Oak Street in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville firefighters say a truck parked in the yard was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just after 10 am. No one was injured in the fire but investigators have been called to help determine...
Fort Campbell Managing Controlled Burn That Has Sent Smoke North to Cadiz
A smoky haze in southern Trigg County that has wafted north to Caldwell and Lyons counties is the result of a controlled fire at Fort Campbell. Tuesday afternoon, the public affairs office at Fort Campbell said the fire began during routine training and that personnel are still actively managing the fire.
Woman Injured In Christian County Single-Vehicle Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Julia Treas was westbound around the two-mile marker when she lost control of her vehicle causing it to hit a guardrail and overturn. She was taken by ambulance...
Greenville cafe set to reopen months after downtown fire
A Greenville cafe that was in a downtown building damaged by a fire is reopening at a new site soon.
Clarksville PD investigating Fort Campbell Boulevard shooting
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in getting information about a shooting that took place in the 1600 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard. According to a news release, the shooting happened Friday evening in the parking lot of Planet Fitness in Clarksville, when a silver car occupied by three unknown males fired shots at a dark colored SUV. Both vehicles fled the scene, and the SUV would later drop off a gunshot victim at an emergency medical center.
Bulldozer douses flames outside Muhlenberg County home
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says a homeowner was able to stop a fire after it was ignited from a semi truck crash. Early Friday evening, fire officials say they were called out to Whitson Lane for a single vehicle accident that involved a fire and live wires. Detectives revealed that […]
Two go to hospital after Bradshaw Road accident
Two people went to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident Friday morning on Bradshaw Road in Christian County. It happened just before 6 a.m. and the collision report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was northbound and attempting to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama of Clarksville.
Elkton man arrested following Christian Co. pursuit
An Elkton man was arrested Monday morning following a vehicle pursuit in Christian County. According to a news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Josh Stallons was patrolling in the area of Madisonville Road and Lake Blythe Road when he observed a vehicle operated by 23-year-old Eddie Juckett of Elkton, who he knew to have a suspended driver’s license. Deputy Stallons attempted to do a traffic stop, but Juckett allegedly refused to stop and led deputies on a chase through northern Christian County.
Woman Injured In Sunday Oak Grove Interstate 24 Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 just before the Pembroke Oak Grove Road exit Sunday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say just after 1 pm two westbound SUVs collided in the construction zone injuring a woman inside one of the vehicles. The woman was taken by...
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary on Douglas Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say surveillance video showed 34-year-old Shawn Shier entering a building and taking wire out of the building. He was reportedly located in the woods with a broken fishing pole and claimed he was fishing....
BGFD responds to a structure fire at Center St. and 5th Ave.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -At 3:18a.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Center Street and 5th Avenue. Crews found a one story brick structure with fire showing from the rear of the building. The fire was contained to the attached storage building an no injuries...
Webster County Child Identified As Victim In Crash Involving Scooter
Details have been released about a Hopkinsville wreck that sent a child to a Nashville hospital Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 12-year-old Braden Ballard, of Dixon, was on a scooter when he pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Butler Road.
UPDATE: Rossview Road back open after wreck
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Rossview Road was being closed Monday afternoon because of a wreck near Keysburg Road. As of 3:25 p.m., traffic was backed up between Ellington Galt Drive and Dunbar Cave Road. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word...
Fairview family behind bars following Saturday murder
A family is behind bars after Fairview police said one person was beaten to death Saturday.
Warren County fire contained, but not yet under control
From Local 3 News: A large brush fire in Warren County continues to burn Tuesday morning. Originally reported Monday, the large fire is in a gulf area off Isha Lane, south of Highway 8. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny says that all of the county’s fire departments have been brought...
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Robbery
A Hopkinsville man was charged with robbery after an altercation on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 56-year-old Timothy Bingham asked for money for drugs from a woman and when she wouldn’t give him the money he pushed her onto the couch and took her cell phone.
Authorities investigate threat at Franklin-Simpson High School
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an alleged threat made this morning at Franklin-Simpson High School. According to Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson, some graffiti was written on the bathroom wall just a few minutes ago threatening to blow up the school and out of an abundance of caution the building was evacuated.
