Suffolk County, NY

Daily Voice

Missing Person Among 2 Wrong-Way Drivers Stopped On Southern State Parkway In Islip, Police Say

A missing person has been found after State Police on Long Island responded to not one, but two separate wrong-way drivers on the Southern State Parkway in just as many days. Troopers were first called at around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, with reports of a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway in the town of Islip, near exit 42, according to State Police.
ISLIP, NY
Daily Voice

2 Killed In Crash Near Miller Place Intersection

Police are investigating a crash that killed two people near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 in Miller Place. A 35-year-old Shirley woman was driving a 2019 Kia Sedona eastbound on Route 25A, east of Park Avenue, when she attempted to make a U-turn in the vehicle and was struck by a westbound 2011 Audi convertible coupe, Suffolk County Police said.
MILLER PLACE, NY
27east.com

Fatal Amagansett Hit-And-Run Driver To Get 90 Days In Jail

Daniel Campbell, who struck and killed 18-year-old Devesh Samtani on Old Stone Highway in Amagansett last year then drove back to his family’s home Montauk without reporting the incident, agreed... more. A motorcycle passenger is in critical condition after she was tossed from its rear seat on Friday night...
AMAGANSETT, NY
CBS New York

Jury deliberating in deadly LI strip mall fight case

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Three years after a deadly teen brawl at a Long Island strip mall, the jury is now deliberating the fate of Tyler Flach.Flach fatally injured 16-year-old Khaseen Morris, and he doesn't deny that, but as CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, he argues that he didn't intend to kill.Tuesday was an emotional day for Khaseen's family after a two-week trial. There were tears in court listening to summations, the defense arguing Khaseen's 2019 death was not murder but an unintentional reckless act."Reckless because when you have a knife in your hand and...
OCEANSIDE, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Staten Island man for felony drug possession of multiple drugs during a traffic stop

On October 20, 2022, State Police assigned to the Community Stabilization Unit arrested Daniel Yousef, 25, of Staten Island, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, a class "A" Felony, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a class "C" felony and Criminal Possession of Cannabis, a class "D" felony.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

CBS2 visits parts of Lindenhurst, Freeport destroyed by Sandy in 2012

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- This week marks 10 years since Superstorm Sandy pummeled the Tri-State Area, scarring the coastline and the people who called it home.All week, CBS News New York will revisit some of the areas hit hardest by the storm.On Tuesday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reconnected with some of the people and neighborhoods she visited a decade ago on Long Island.It was the dream house for Scott and Meral Guven."I'd seen the water view. My wife said, 'Okay, let's buy it,'" Scott Guven said.They did so never knowing the Great South Bay would, within years, begin to swallow their Lindenhurst...
FREEPORT, NY
PIX11

Long Island girl, 12, has been missing for days

RONKONKOMA, NY (PIX11) — Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to find Madeline Rivera-Cordon, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday evening leaving her family’s home in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County. The missing girl is just 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds, according to 4th Squad detectives who […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Valley Stream Central district on lockdown amid shooting threat

The Valley Stream Central High School district opened its doors to students and staff under a district-wide lockdown in response to a school shooting threat posted on social media, according to a statement by Superintendent Wayne Loper. The shooting threat was made against Valley Stream North and South high schools...
VALLEY STREAM, NY

