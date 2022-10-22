ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASP: Two injured in I-430 shooting Friday night

By Brandon Ringo
FOX 16 News
 7 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after two people were injured by gunfire on Interstate 430 South Friday night.

ASP officials said that the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. and the two injured have been treated and released from a local hospital.

Authorities were called to the two injured people in a car that had been struck by gunfire near the exit to Interstate 30.

Investigators said the victims could not identify the vehicle that passed them and fired.

Agents with the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigative Division are working to find who is responsible.

