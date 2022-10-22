Alfredo “Freddy” Ruiz, age 61, of Brady, Texas passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Freddy, as he was known by most, was born April 19, 1961 in Beeville, Texas to Robert Ruiz and Sulema (Hernandez) Ruiz. He was raised in Brady. He worked at Kohler in Brownwood for several years before moving to Ft. Worth, where he lived for several years. He also was a car transporter for Cowboy Cars Sales. He moved back to Brady in 2020 and worked for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. He liked to fish, gardening, taking care of plants and Bar-B-Queuing with friends. He enjoyed garage sales and especially loved his dog “Sancho” He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady.

BRADY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO