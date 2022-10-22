Read full article on original website
Priscilla Marie Cantwell, 81
Priscilla Marie Cantwell, age 81, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 with her family by her side. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 26th at Austin Avenue Church of Christ, with Tom Washburn officiating the service, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Her family will host a visitation prior to the service from 1 to 2pm. Interment to follow at Greenleaf Cemetery in Brownwood.
‘It broke his heart to see anyone do without’: Community of Eastland mourns, lovingly remembers life of Ken Knowles
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Much of the Eastland County community has been feeling the loss of Ken Knowles, a man known best for his efforts to help his fellow Eastlanders during difficult times. Knowles was an administrator on the Eastland County Breaking News Facebook page and regularly used that platform to coordinate assistance for those […]
Billy Wesley Jones, 79, of Coleman
Billy Wesley Jones, age 79, of Coleman, Texas passed away on Oct. 22, 2022 at Hendricks Hospital in Abilene. Bill was born Jan. 8, 1943 in Ballinger, Texas to Wesley Coleman Jones and Jimmie Ella Baker. On July 23,1984, he married Vondane Robinson in Ballinger. They shared 38 years together.
Bill Jones, 79, of Coleman
Bill Jones, 79, of Coleman, formerly of Ballinger, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Hendrick Medical Center. Services are pending with Lange Funeral Home, Ballinger, Texas.
KWTX
‘I don’t feel old’: Central Texas man believed to be oldest practicing dentist in U.S. has no plans to retire soon
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas dentist born at the height of the Great Depression says genetics and a genuine love for his patients has kept him working nearly 70 years, five days a week, and he has no plans of retiring anytime soon. Robert Henry Johnson, 90, is...
Anthony Trawick Bocknite of Georgetown
Anthony Trawick Bocknite, of Georgetown, Texas, was born June 26, 1950, in Brownwood, Texas. Anthony passed away on Oct. 18, 2022. He was the first of five children born to Edgar Bocknite, Jr. and Willie Victoria Grace Bocknite. Like the rest of his siblings, Anthony, (or Big Chili as he...
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Born on December 18, 1973, in Colorado City, Texas, she was the daughter of Daniel Helm and Debra Adams. She graduated from Central High School in San Angelo in 1992. Most recently she worked at Harriss Farmers Insurance as a newly licensed insurance agent.
Alfredo “Freddy” Ruiz, 61, of Brady
Alfredo “Freddy” Ruiz, age 61, of Brady, Texas passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Freddy, as he was known by most, was born April 19, 1961 in Beeville, Texas to Robert Ruiz and Sulema (Hernandez) Ruiz. He was raised in Brady. He worked at Kohler in Brownwood for several years before moving to Ft. Worth, where he lived for several years. He also was a car transporter for Cowboy Cars Sales. He moved back to Brady in 2020 and worked for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. He liked to fish, gardening, taking care of plants and Bar-B-Queuing with friends. He enjoyed garage sales and especially loved his dog “Sancho” He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady.
“O.J.” McGuffin, 92, of Eden
Onice Jessie “O.J.” McGuffin, age 92, of Eden, Texas passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at his residence in Eden, Texas. “O.J.”, as he was known to by most, was born November 24, 1929 in Eden, Texas to Arthur A. McGuffin and Grace Lee (Cloud) McGuffin. He grew up in Eden and spent most of his life there. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He married Delores Marie Walker on March 9, 1957 in Roswell, New Mexico.
Taylor County announces ‘Operation: Green Light’ ahead of Veterans Day, asks residents to take part
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County Commissioners voted Tuesday morning, approving Operation: Green Light. The initiative aims to honor Veterans for four days, through Veterans Day. In a Tuesday morning meeting, commissioners unanimously voted in support of a nationwide effort to honor Veterans through the National Association of Counties. In Taylor County, commissioners plan […]
Annual Community Thanksgiving Feast to be Held at HPU
Area residents and visitors are invited to the 38th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast at Howard Payne University, scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event will be held at HPU’s Mabee University Center, located at 1219 Fisk Street in Brownwood. North Lake Community Church in May will lead and coordinate the event.
Council OKs new canopies at Massey Sports Complex, tennis court resurfacing at Coggin Park
During Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council unanimously authorized City Manager Emily Crawford to sign an agreement with USA Shade for the installation of canopies at the Sports Complex to replace shade structures damaged in a May 24. A total of 52 of the 66 canopies at the...
Cornerstone Pet Hospital Holds Ribbon Cutting
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Cornerstone Pet Hospital on Saturday, October 15th. They are located at 2406 Coggin Avenue in Brownwood. Cornerstone Pet Hospital is a full service small animal clinic serving Brownwood and surrounding Heart of Texas communities. Progressive medicine and surgery is performed in a beautiful, modern facility. Drs Rebecca Barnhard and Russell Kotzur are the husband and wife owners of the practice.
Deranged Gunman Shoots His Own Son in Rising Star
RISING STAR, TX – A domestic disturbance on Sunday escalated into a family shooting outside of Rising Star. According to the Eastland County Sheriff's Office, on the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his…
Woman struck, killed in south Abilene identified
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking in south Abilene has been identified. Amber Sue Hall, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 3400 block of S 14th Street just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Abilene Police Department. The report […]
Lake Brownwood Nearing Stage 2 Drought Contingency
As of 8:30 am Tuesday, Lake Brownwood is at 7 feet and 9 tenths below spillway. Brown County Water Improvement District reminds area customers that we are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency Plan. Stage 2, Moderate Drought Conditions, begins when Lake Brownwood hits 8 feet below spillway so it’s nearing that level.
Brown County Burn Ban Remains in Effect
The Burn Ban in Brown County remains in effect as of Monday, October 24th. In session Monday morning, county commissioners made no changes, so the Burn Ban remains in place.
Some Abilene Drivers Are Litterbugs So What Is the Fine for Littering?
While on my way to work the other morning, I was stopped at an intersection about two cars from the traffic light, when I noticed the vehicle one car ahead of me on the righthand side roll down its window and throughout 2 pink sweet-n-low packets and an empty brown Styrofoam cup with a black plastic lid, much like the kind that you get from a drive-thru fast food or coffee shop.
Brownwood Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for Up In Smoke
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Up in Smoke – Meat Market on Saturday, October 15th. They are located at 231 Parkway Drive Suite 100 in Early. Up in Smoke is run by the BBQ Pitmaster Junior Urias. Up in Smoke has been a...
GALLERY: Abilene’s First Goddess Festival
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Crystals, candles, art, music and community are things you can find at Abilene’s first Goddess Festival at Oscar Rose Park. The purpose of the festival is to support womanhood and feel connected with the earth and spirituality. Elizabeth Floyd, Co-Host, said she took matters in her own hands to create the […]
