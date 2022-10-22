Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freshman Morgan Gesinski scores 7 goals in Mt. Pleasant’s rout of West Mifflin in Class 2A
When teams open the WPIAL soccer playoffs, they immediately look to take the pressure off. It’s about that first clean shift, that first productive possession and that all-important opening goal. Ultimately, it can all add up to the first win, like it did Tuesday night for the Mt. Pleasant...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 24, 2022: Mars girls need OT to finish Penn-Trafford, get out of 1st round
Mars ran its winning streak to 78 consecutive games with a victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A girls soccer playoffs, but it wasn’t easy. Gwen Howell scored the game-winner in the first overtime to lift the Fightin’ Planets to a 1-0 victory over No. 16 Penn-Trafford (8-7-4) on Monday night. Mars (15-0) will play No. 9 Franklin Regional in the quarterfinals Thursday night.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
West Mifflin gets past Belle Vernon, earns elusive trip to WPIAL quarterfinals
In what is believed to be a first in program history, West Mifflin is advancing to the WPIAL quarterfinals after holding off a late Belle Vernon push for a 1-0 win in a Class 2A boys soccer first-round match at The Beach at James Weir Stadium. Senior Nick Kosuda’s rocket...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Billy Lawrence records hat trick as Springdale rolls past Carlynton in WPIAL Class A 1st round
Springdale coach Paul Palo credits a good portion of his team’s attack to the instincts and natural talent among an experienced group of midfielders and forwards. Led by junior Billy Lawrence, that talent was on full display in their WPIAL Class A playoff opener Tuesday night. Lawrence had a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Defending champs look to continue reigns as WPIAL unveils field hockey playoff pairings
A trio of WPIAL field hockey powerhouses will look to add to their trophy cases when the 2022 playoffs begin Thursday. Three-time defending champion Pine-Richland earned the top seed in Class 3A. Penn-Trafford, the top seed in Class 2A, will be looking for its seventh consecutive WPIAL crown. Shady Side...
Football fans lining up for coveted Central Valley vs. Aliquippa tickets
The hottest ticket in Beaver County isn’t for a British pop star or an 80’s rock band back on tour. The top ticket is for a high school football game between rivals Aliquippa and Central Valley, two undefeated state champions who’ll play for a conference title Friday night. When Aliquippa announced that tickets would go on sale at 5 p.m. Monday, fans started lining up around 3.
Murrysville's Palmer Jackson set to make PGA Tour debut
A wonder-struck Palmer Jackson grew up watching the PGA Tour. He followed the storylines, emulated swings and mannerisms and slid to the end of his seat as Sunday finishes met their climax. Now, people will tune in to watch him play inside the ropes. Jackson, the former state champion out...
Once a critic of PIAA competitive-balance rule, state rep from Beaver County supports overhaul
The PIAA’s plan to remove the transfer criteria from its competitive-balance formula received support Tuesday from a Beaver County legislator who was an outspoken critic of the current rule. State Rep. Rob Matzie (D-Beaver County) had written a critical letter to the PIAA last December when the Aliquippa football...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shaler area student news for the week of Oct. 25, 2022
Shaler Area High School senior Candace Kozej was named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Academy's Di Domenico recognized by University of Chicago
Nataliya Di Domenico, a global studies teacher at Sewickley Academy, received the University of Chicago school in 2022. She was nominated for the award by Milla Ivanova, who graduated from Sewickley Academy in 2022. Each year, newly admitted University of Chicago students are given the opportunity to reflect on their...
Chef-driven Local Provisions Market & Cafe opens in Fox Chapel Plaza
Shoppers looking to mix socializing with shopping can check both boxes with a new specialty market and cafe in O’Hara. Local Provisions Market & Cafe opened last week in Fox Chapel Plaza along Freeport Road. The business combines casual dining with specialty groceries, seasonal produce, fresh to-go meals and...
pghcitypaper.com
Pins Mechanical arcade brings "adult playground" to the South Side
The South Side Works welcomed its most recent tenant with Pins Mechanical, an arcade bar that caters to fans of pinball, vintage video games, duckpin bowling, and other pastimes. In a city with a growing number of similar concepts, from Shorty’s in the North Side to Coop De Ville in the Strip District, players may wonder what sets this new kid on the block apart.
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh’s new construction adds hydropower, Strip District housing and a Pitt rec center
Construction is barreling ahead across the city. From hydropower projects to Strip District housing and a wellness center at the University of Pittsburgh, there are a lot of interesting things in the works:. Something in the water. You don’t have to build the Hoover Dam to get power from water....
Joseph B. Fay awarded monster contract to rebuild Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH — One of the region’s largest construction firms has landed its largest individual project contract ever in the region. Joseph B. Fay, the North Side-based subsidiary of S&B USA, recently was awarded a $270 million contract from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to take on its Beaver River Bridge project.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Oakmont, Plum, Verona happenings, week of Oct. 24, 2022
Verona Chamber of Commerce’s annual Halloween Parade begins at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at Railroad Park. The same day, a fall festival organized by the Oakmont Chamber of Commerce is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Allegheny River Boulevard in Oakmont, rain or shine. A parade will begin at 11 a.m., and children’s treat bags will be distributed by stores and businesses afterward.
North Huntingdon to join regional SWAT team
North Huntingdon police officers will join a Westmoreland Special Weapons and Tactics team the police chief said will afford his officers a higher level of training while spreading the cost of operating such a tactical unit, with its ammunition, special equipment and armored vehicles, among eight other municipalities. “It’s an...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Trick or treat times, rotary scholarship and more in Ross, West View
Sealarks Women’s Group will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, McCandless. The group provides Christian fellowship and social activity for women alone – widowed, divorced or never married. All women alone are welcome to attend and consider joining the group. The program will be “Stealing Lincoln’s Body,” presented by Gary Augustine. For additional information, please call Edie 412-487-7194.
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Allegheny County
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Oct. 22 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-25-48-55-60, and the red Powerball 18 to win $100,000. Buttermilk Shop ‘n Save in West Mifflin earns a $500 bonus for selling...
PNC consolidating these 3 Pittsburgh branches in January
PITTSBURGH — PNC will start off 2023 by combining three Pittsburgh branches into a single, newly built office. A spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that its Whitehall, Baldwin Township and Caste Village branches will be consolidated in January. They’ll be combined into a recently constructed office located at 3701 Saw Mill Run Blvd.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woman rescued from Mt. Washington hillside
A woman was rescued after she fell about 20 feet down a Mt. Washington hillside on Sunday, Pittsburgh police said. According to a report from the police, the woman had been bicycling along East Sycamore Street when she struck a median and tumbled down the hill and became stuck. Pittsburgh...
