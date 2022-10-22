ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trafford, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Oct. 24, 2022: Mars girls need OT to finish Penn-Trafford, get out of 1st round

Mars ran its winning streak to 78 consecutive games with a victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A girls soccer playoffs, but it wasn’t easy. Gwen Howell scored the game-winner in the first overtime to lift the Fightin’ Planets to a 1-0 victory over No. 16 Penn-Trafford (8-7-4) on Monday night. Mars (15-0) will play No. 9 Franklin Regional in the quarterfinals Thursday night.
MARS, PA
Tribune-Review

Football fans lining up for coveted Central Valley vs. Aliquippa tickets

The hottest ticket in Beaver County isn’t for a British pop star or an 80’s rock band back on tour. The top ticket is for a high school football game between rivals Aliquippa and Central Valley, two undefeated state champions who’ll play for a conference title Friday night. When Aliquippa announced that tickets would go on sale at 5 p.m. Monday, fans started lining up around 3.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shaler area student news for the week of Oct. 25, 2022

Shaler Area High School senior Candace Kozej was named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley Academy's Di Domenico recognized by University of Chicago

Nataliya Di Domenico, a global studies teacher at Sewickley Academy, received the University of Chicago school in 2022. She was nominated for the award by Milla Ivanova, who graduated from Sewickley Academy in 2022. Each year, newly admitted University of Chicago students are given the opportunity to reflect on their...
SEWICKLEY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pins Mechanical arcade brings "adult playground" to the South Side

The South Side Works welcomed its most recent tenant with Pins Mechanical, an arcade bar that caters to fans of pinball, vintage video games, duckpin bowling, and other pastimes. In a city with a growing number of similar concepts, from Shorty’s in the North Side to Coop De Ville in the Strip District, players may wonder what sets this new kid on the block apart.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oakmont, Plum, Verona happenings, week of Oct. 24, 2022

Verona Chamber of Commerce’s annual Halloween Parade begins at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at Railroad Park. The same day, a fall festival organized by the Oakmont Chamber of Commerce is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Allegheny River Boulevard in Oakmont, rain or shine. A parade will begin at 11 a.m., and children’s treat bags will be distributed by stores and businesses afterward.
VERONA, PA
Tribune-Review

North Huntingdon to join regional SWAT team

North Huntingdon police officers will join a Westmoreland Special Weapons and Tactics team the police chief said will afford his officers a higher level of training while spreading the cost of operating such a tactical unit, with its ammunition, special equipment and armored vehicles, among eight other municipalities. “It’s an...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Trick or treat times, rotary scholarship and more in Ross, West View

Sealarks Women’s Group will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, McCandless. The group provides Christian fellowship and social activity for women alone – widowed, divorced or never married. All women alone are welcome to attend and consider joining the group. The program will be “Stealing Lincoln’s Body,” presented by Gary Augustine. For additional information, please call Edie 412-487-7194.
WEST VIEW, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC consolidating these 3 Pittsburgh branches in January

PITTSBURGH — PNC will start off 2023 by combining three Pittsburgh branches into a single, newly built office. A spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that its Whitehall, Baldwin Township and Caste Village branches will be consolidated in January. They’ll be combined into a recently constructed office located at 3701 Saw Mill Run Blvd.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman rescued from Mt. Washington hillside

A woman was rescued after she fell about 20 feet down a Mt. Washington hillside on Sunday, Pittsburgh police said. According to a report from the police, the woman had been bicycling along East Sycamore Street when she struck a median and tumbled down the hill and became stuck. Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA

