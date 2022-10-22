PINGREE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Cardinals took on the Thunder of Medina/Pingree/Buchanan in Region 3 Varsity Volleyball action Monday night in the last regular season match of the year for both teams, Carrington won the first two sets and then the Thunder came storming back and won the next three for the victory (21-25, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-13). MPB improves to 21-10 overall, Carrington drops to 27-7 overall.

CARRINGTON, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO