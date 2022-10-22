Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
Carrington Falls to MPB in Five Setter
PINGREE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Cardinals took on the Thunder of Medina/Pingree/Buchanan in Region 3 Varsity Volleyball action Monday night in the last regular season match of the year for both teams, Carrington won the first two sets and then the Thunder came storming back and won the next three for the victory (21-25, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-13). MPB improves to 21-10 overall, Carrington drops to 27-7 overall.
newsdakota.com
Jimmie WBB Preview: Head Coach Thad Sankey
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Jimmie women’s basketball head coach Thad Sankey begins his fifth season at the helm of the Jamestown program this year after losing just one senior to graduation in 2022. UJ kicks off the season on Thursday night at home against Mayville State with tipoff...
newsdakota.com
Jimmie Men’s Basketball Ranked #9 in NAIA Preseason Poll
KANSAS CITY, MO. (NewsDakota.com) – The NAIA college basketball season begins on Thursday across the country and the University of Jamestown men’s basketball team will open the year up as the #9 team in the nation. Jamestown, who went 26-10 overall last year, reached the Round of 16...
newsdakota.com
BREAKING: Three-Division Proposal Hits Threshold
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The drive for three divisions of high school basketball has hit it’s first threshold required by the North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA). Valley City Superintendent Josh Johnson, representing the focus group spearheading the effort, announced Wednesday that the 75th letter of support from...
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liner Volleyball Falls to South, Gets Help in EDC Race
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) While the Hi-Liner volleyball team suffered a loss on the road last night, they may have picked up some help. The Hi-Liners fell to Fargo South, the second-place team in the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC), 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-13) Tuesday night. The loss kept Valley City at three points in the the league race.
newsdakota.com
Final Polls for 11-A Football Released
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Jamestown finished third and Valley City fourth in the final media poll for 11-A football in North Dakota. Grand Forks Red River picked up 14 of 18 first-place votes to claim the top spot, followed by Fargo South, with three of the remaining first-place nods. Jamestown picked up the final first-place vote.
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Record Another Shutout in Win Over CSM
Four different players had goals for the University of Jamestown women’s soccer team Saturday afternoon in a 4-0 win over College of Saint Mary (Neb.) Karlie Hintze (SR/Herald, Calif.) and Emersen Kimball (FR/Graham, Wash.) each had first-half goals while Iliana Ramirez (SO/Marysville, Wash.) and Gaby Sarkis (SO/Campbelltown, Sydney, Australia) doubled UJ’s halftime lead with goals in the final forty-five minutes.
newsdakota.com
Blue Jay State Cross Country Results
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Layna Hoffer earned All-State honors for the second time in her career over the weekend as Jamestown wrapped up its cross country season in the state meet at Parkhurst. Hoffer’s time of 20:09 was good for 20th place in the girls’ race this weekend in...
newsdakota.com
Carrington State Cross Country Results
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Carrington Cardinals Cross Country team participated at the 2022 State Cross Country meet held at Parkhurst Recreation Area on Friday, October 21st in Jamestown. The Carrington girls finished in 19th place, the boys in 30th place. For the girls, Sophomore Kenadie Pazdernik finished in seventh place and achieved All-State. Below are the team results for the Cardinals.
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Score Three Third Period Goals in Win Over Minnesota
JAMESTOWN, ND. (jimmiepride.com) – Cambree Martens (FR/Morden, MB) scored to break a 2-2 third period tie and the University of Jamestown women’s hockey team added two more goals down the stretch in a 5-3 win over the University of Minnesota Sunday afternoon at Wilson Arena. The Jimmies tralied...
newsdakota.com
Dale W. Elliott
Dale Wayne Elliott was born May 12, 1957, in Valley City, ND to Donald and June (Undem) Elliott. He grew up in Rogers, ND and graduated from North Central of Barnes in 1975. He married Linda Preston in Valley City in 1984. They lived in Colorado for a few years before returning to Valley City. Dale worked in farming most of his life.
newsdakota.com
Diocese Of Fargo To Assume Operations Of Maryvale
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Diocese of Fargo) – Nestled among nearly 500 acres of woods and wilderness north of Valley City, bordered by the Sheyenne River, the Maryvale Retreat Center has been a cornerstone of religious activity and spiritual growth to Catholics and Protestants alike for nearly six decades. Maryvale...
newsdakota.com
Wilbert “Willy” Dallmann
Wilbert “Willy” Dallmann, age 84, of Valley City, ND, died Monday, October 24th at Sanford Health in Fargo, ND. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 31st at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 30th from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and one hour before the.
newsdakota.com
Local Master Gardeners Recognized for Service
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NDSU Ext.) – Several Extension Master Gardeners were honored during the recent North Dakota State University Extension Master Gardener Program awards ceremony. The NDSU Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer service organization that beautifies communities, educates the public about gardening, donates fresh produce to local food...
newsdakota.com
Pheasants Forever Continue Fundraising for Various Projects
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – With a busy 2022 almost in the books, the James Valley Pheasants Forever are turning their attention to their big banquet fundraiser on Oct. 28 at Club 1883. Club member Ken McDougall says since 2010, they’ve completed various projects to enhance their conservation efforts in...
newsdakota.com
Fun Run Planned to Raise Money For Connor’s CUREsaders
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Connor George was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of two in Oct. 2020. His mother Brooke George immediately sprang to action, starting a chapter of The Cure Starts Now in Jamestown to help fund cancer cure research. George says the organization has a...
newsdakota.com
Committee Recommends Community Corrections Program Agreement
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Finance & Legal Committee has recommended moving ahead with an agreement between the city and Jamestown Community Corrections Program for 2023-24. Director Sarah Frohlich says the program continues to provide community-based alternatives to incarceration while also helping both the city and county. In...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When an enormous and historic American Elm tree in Lisbon was diagnosed with Dutch Elm Disease and cut down in June, a Bismarck-based carpenter got to work salvaging the remnants. In July, Michael Knodel stripped and burned the bark, sliced the tree into cookies, and moved huge portions of the tree into his kiln to kill the bugs causing the disease. Three months later, he’s ready to start the next step of the process.
newsdakota.com
Great American Food Race For Barnes County Food Pantry
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Confirmation students from Faith Lutheran Church, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, and Trinity Lutheran Church took part in a service project around Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th. The students and their group leaders broke up into their small groups, and went around Valley...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man killed in crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man was killed and another man from Steele was injured in a crash Thursday night. A North Dakota Highway Patrol spokesperson said Donavan Wick from Steele rear-ended a horse trailer loaded with 10 cows about one mile east of Steele. The pickup and trailer...
