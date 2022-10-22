Payton Fleming of the Kalamazoo College football team was named the SAAC Men's Hornet of the Week on Tuesday (Oct. 25). The Hornets hosted Alma for their homecoming game this past weekend and fell to the undefeated Scots 45-21. Kalamazoo put together its best game of the 2022 MIAA schedule on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. However, the difference in the game was stalled-out drives on the Hornets' side of the field.

