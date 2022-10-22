ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kzoo.edu

Payton Fleming Selected as SAAC Men's Hornet of the Week

Payton Fleming of the Kalamazoo College football team was named the SAAC Men's Hornet of the Week on Tuesday (Oct. 25). The Hornets hosted Alma for their homecoming game this past weekend and fell to the undefeated Scots 45-21. Kalamazoo put together its best game of the 2022 MIAA schedule on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. However, the difference in the game was stalled-out drives on the Hornets' side of the field.
KALAMAZOO, MI
kzoo.edu

This Week in K Athletics (Oct. 24-30)

The men's previous race was the Augustana College Invite on Oct. 15 after not participating this past week. The Hornets will next race at the MIAA Championships on Saturday (Oct. 29). Competing better against MIAA competition this season and improving overall on times, Kalamazoo will look to finish better than its eighth-place finish at last year's championships.
KALAMAZOO, MI
kzoo.edu

Lexi Nesbitt Chosen as SAAC Women's Hornet of the Week

Lexi Nesbitt of the Kalamazoo College women's soccer team was named the SAAC Women's Hornet of the Week on Tuesday (Oct. 25). The Hornets finished up their regular season this past week with two games. First, Kalamazoo hosted Calvin for senior night on Oct. 18 and fell 4-1. The team then went on the road and collected a 1-1 tie against Adrian.
KALAMAZOO, MI
thecomeback.com

Michigan legend sends clear message to Michigan State fans

The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will open another chapter in their iconic rivalry this weekend in Ann Arbor. Taylor Lewan, a Michigan legend and current offensive lineman for the Tennessee Titans, is using the opportunity to send a message to Spartan fans looking to talk trash to him:
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNDU

St. Joseph Co., Mich. man hurt in deadly crash

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An eastern Michigan woman is dead and a St. Joseph County, Mich., man is hurt after a head-on crash this weekend. Michigan State Police officials said just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Mollie Royce, 45, of suburban Flint was driving east on M-60 near Blossom Road in Branch County when she crossed the center line.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Eaton Rapids house fire considered ‘total loss’

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Eaton County are investigating a house fire that happened early Tuesday morning. The house, located on Plains Road, was a “total loss.” Multiple fire departments worked to contain the blaze. According to the Mason Fire Department, a married couple escaped through...
EATON RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Man drowns after falling off kayak into Southwest Michigan lake

PENN TOWNSHIP, MI – A man drowned Friday, Oct. 21 after falling off a kayak into Cass County’s Belas Lake. Around 7:23 a.m., Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a kayak drifting in the northwest corner of the lake. No one was on the boat and hunting equipment was floating nearby, a news release said.
CASS COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Mt. Pleasant man injured in color tour crash

A Mt. Pleasant man was seriously injured in a crash in Emmet County Sunday while participating in an annual color tour with family and friends. Jacob Malley, 32, is among the organizers of the annual trek in Northern Michigan. Malley was northbound on M-119 northeast of Petoskey when he lost...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
MLive

Ascension St. Mary’s neurosurgeon honored with prestigious award

SAGINAW, MI - A Saginaw-area neurosurgeon is being honored with a prestigious award for his work and service to the community. The Ascension St. Mary’s Foundation announced on Monday, Oct. 24 that Dr. Joseph Adel was awarded the Spirit of St. Vincent Award. According to Ascension, the award is presented annually to a highly respected physician who has rendered long and noteworthy service to the Great Lakes Bay community and beyond.
SAGINAW, MI
swmichigandining.com

Garcia’s Mexican Kitchen

It’s not very often I come across a restaurant I didn’t know existed in the Kalamazoo Metro area. I get around town a lot so I see the signs for new places pop up all the time. I was in Portage last week just kind of driving aimlessly....
PORTAGE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy