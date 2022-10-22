Read full article on original website
Related
koxe.com
Billy Wesley Jones, 79, of Coleman
Billy Wesley Jones, age 79, of Coleman, Texas passed away on Oct. 22, 2022 at Hendricks Hospital in Abilene. Bill was born Jan. 8, 1943 in Ballinger, Texas to Wesley Coleman Jones and Jimmie Ella Baker. On July 23,1984, he married Vondane Robinson in Ballinger. They shared 38 years together.
brownwoodnews.com
Priscilla Marie Cantwell
Priscilla Marie Cantwell, age 81, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 with her family by her side. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 26th at Austin Avenue Church of Christ, with Tom Washburn officiating the service, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Her family will host a visitation prior to the service from 1 to 2pm. Interment to follow at Greenleaf Cemetery in Brownwood.
koxe.com
Bill Jones, 79, of Coleman
Bill Jones, 79, of Coleman, formerly of Ballinger, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Hendrick Medical Center. Services are pending with Lange Funeral Home, Ballinger, Texas.
koxe.com
Anthony Trawick Bocknite of Georgetown
Anthony Trawick Bocknite, of Georgetown, Texas, was born June 26, 1950, in Brownwood, Texas. Anthony passed away on Oct. 18, 2022. He was the first of five children born to Edgar Bocknite, Jr. and Willie Victoria Grace Bocknite. Like the rest of his siblings, Anthony, (or Big Chili as he...
koxe.com
“O.J.” McGuffin, 92, of Eden
Onice Jessie “O.J.” McGuffin, age 92, of Eden, Texas passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at his residence in Eden, Texas. “O.J.”, as he was known to by most, was born November 24, 1929 in Eden, Texas to Arthur A. McGuffin and Grace Lee (Cloud) McGuffin. He grew up in Eden and spent most of his life there. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He married Delores Marie Walker on March 9, 1957 in Roswell, New Mexico.
koxe.com
Valerie Sue White, 76, and Roger White, 86, of Coleman
Valerie Sue White, 76, of Coleman died at Coleman County Medical Center and Roger White, 86, of Coleman, died at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The family will host a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Stevens...
koxe.com
Ernest A. Rendleman, 76, of Brownwood
Ernest A. Rendleman, age 76, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at his home. Private Services for Ernest will be held at a later date at the Zephyr Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Annual Community Thanksgiving Feast to be Held at HPU
Area residents and visitors are invited to the 38th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast at Howard Payne University, scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event will be held at HPU’s Mabee University Center, located at 1219 Fisk Street in Brownwood. North Lake Community Church in May will lead and coordinate the event.
‘It broke his heart to see anyone do without’: Community of Eastland mourns, lovingly remembers life of Ken Knowles
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Much of the Eastland County community has been feeling the loss of Ken Knowles, a man known best for his efforts to help his fellow Eastlanders during difficult times. Knowles was an administrator on the Eastland County Breaking News Facebook page and regularly used that platform to coordinate assistance for those […]
koxe.com
Larry Chamberlain, 65, of Early
Larry Chamberlain, age 65, of Early passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Hendrick Hospital Brownwood. Celebration of Life for Larry will be held from 4 – 7 p.m., come and go, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
KWTX
‘I don’t feel old’: Central Texas man believed to be oldest practicing dentist in U.S. has no plans to retire soon
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas dentist born at the height of the Great Depression says genetics and a genuine love for his patients has kept him working nearly 70 years, five days a week, and he has no plans of retiring anytime soon. Robert Henry Johnson, 90, is...
koxe.com
Linda Wells, 77, of Early
Linda Wells, age 77, of Early went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Graveside Service for Linda will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Jenkins Springs Cemetery with Brian Hall officiating; visitation will be held prior to services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Born on December 18, 1973, in Colorado City, Texas, she was the daughter of Daniel Helm and Debra Adams. She graduated from Central High School in San Angelo in 1992. Most recently she worked at Harriss Farmers Insurance as a newly licensed insurance agent.
Top 5 Things Learned While Driving On I-20 Between Abilene and Dallas
Recently I've been making a bunch of trips from Abilene to the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A big chunk of that road trip is driving on I-20. I love traveling in Texas and I do it quite often but the highways in the Lone Star State can play by their own rules.
Lee Park Renamed to Honor Local Hero
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Lee Park, named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee, officially changed it’s name. The park is now named Coach James Valentine Park, named after the late Abilene teacher and coach James E. Valentine, also known as Coach Val. David Pittman, Chairman of the Abilene Parks and Recreation Board, said the city […]
GALLERY: Abilene’s First Goddess Festival
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Crystals, candles, art, music and community are things you can find at Abilene’s first Goddess Festival at Oscar Rose Park. The purpose of the festival is to support womanhood and feel connected with the earth and spirituality. Elizabeth Floyd, Co-Host, said she took matters in her own hands to create the […]
Some Abilene Drivers Are Litterbugs So What Is the Fine for Littering?
While on my way to work the other morning, I was stopped at an intersection about two cars from the traffic light, when I noticed the vehicle one car ahead of me on the righthand side roll down its window and throughout 2 pink sweet-n-low packets and an empty brown Styrofoam cup with a black plastic lid, much like the kind that you get from a drive-thru fast food or coffee shop.
2022 Trunk-or-Treat events in and around Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As Halloween approaches, so do family friendly trunk-or-treat events. Here is a list of events in or near Abilene for 2022: St. Francis of Assisi Religious Education: Wednesday, October 26 from 6:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Saint Francis Catholic Church (826 Cottonwood Street). Pioneer Baptist: Wednesday, […]
Woman struck, killed in south Abilene identified
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking in south Abilene has been identified. Amber Sue Hall, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 3400 block of S 14th Street just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Abilene Police Department. The report […]
koxe.com
Cornerstone Pet Hospital Holds Ribbon Cutting
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Cornerstone Pet Hospital on Saturday, October 15th. They are located at 2406 Coggin Avenue in Brownwood. Cornerstone Pet Hospital is a full service small animal clinic serving Brownwood and surrounding Heart of Texas communities. Progressive medicine and surgery is performed in a beautiful, modern facility. Drs Rebecca Barnhard and Russell Kotzur are the husband and wife owners of the practice.
Comments / 0