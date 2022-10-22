ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

allthatsinteresting.com

California Man Caught Living With His Dead Roommate For Four Years — And Allegedly Cashing His Checks

Darren Pirtle allegedly lived with the dead body of his roommate, Kevin Olson, for four years while writing himself checks from Olson's accounts. Police in Northern California have charged a man with identity theft and forgery after they discovered that he’s been living with his dead roommate’s body for the past four years — and allegedly cashing the man’s checks.
CHICO, CA
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
People

Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'

Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
BOULDER, CO
The Hill

$402,000 of liquid meth found hidden inside condom-filled pumpkins

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KVEO) — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized 44 pounds of liquid meth that was hidden inside of condoms packaged within pumpkins. On Tuesday, officers with CBP Office of Field Operations at a port of entry in Eagle Pass, Texas, encountered a 2012 Ford Escape arriving from Mexico, a news release from CBP stated.
EAGLE PASS, TX
Vice

Ring Cameras Are Going to Get More People Killed

Early Saturday morning, a Florida man and his teenage son were arrested after allegedly shooting at and nearly killing a woman sitting in her car after receiving a Ring doorbell camera alert. After a neighbor stopped by Gino (73) and Rocky (15) Colonacosta's front door to drop off prescription medication...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Chilling surveillance shows well-dressed bespectacled man armed with a MACHETE knocking on a number of doors in Florida neighborhood before mysteriously vanishing

Residents of a Florida neighborhood have captured chilling surveillance footage of a well-dressed man knocking on doors with a machete. Video shows a bald, clean-shaven man with glasses, a tucked-in collared shirt complete with a tie and dress pants walking up to one Lauderhill home around 5.30am Monday morning. He...
LAUDERHILL, FL
