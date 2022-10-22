Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of La Verne Adds Career Readiness Programs in Six In-Demand Medical FieldsUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness says UFO ejected smaller object that moved closeRoger MarshAzusa, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Related
Home Depot worker, 82, ‘brutalized’ as suspect steals cart full of power tools: police
Police in Hillsborough, North Carolina, are looking for a suspect who shoved an 82-year-old Home Depot worker to the ground while stealing a cart full of power tools.
Mercedes buried in California lawn linked to former homeowner with history of arrests: 'Checkered history'
The mysterious Mercedes Benz vehicle found buried in the yard of a California mansion worth $15 million was reported stolen 30 years ago in a nearby city.
California man kidnapped in broad daylight, remains missing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says a man was kidnapped in broad daylight in the Pasadena area last week and remains missing.
allthatsinteresting.com
California Man Caught Living With His Dead Roommate For Four Years — And Allegedly Cashing His Checks
Darren Pirtle allegedly lived with the dead body of his roommate, Kevin Olson, for four years while writing himself checks from Olson's accounts. Police in Northern California have charged a man with identity theft and forgery after they discovered that he’s been living with his dead roommate’s body for the past four years — and allegedly cashing the man’s checks.
Two brothers arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of 4 California family members
Two brothers are now under arrest in connection with this week's kidnapping and killings of four California family members -- with one brother held on suspicion of murder and the other accused of being an accessory, authorities said Friday.
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Police in wealthy Chicago suburb take down $7.5M theft ring allegedly stealing and reselling retail items
Wilmette police have taken down a Chicago-area theft ring accused of stealing $7.5 million worth of goods and reselling them. Eight suspects were arrested.
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
Accused Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks 'afraid as hell' of contracting COVID, requests adjournment
Darrell Brooks, the suspect accused of killing six people at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last November, says he is 'afraid' of getting COVID-19.
A California boy disappeared in 2020. Police say he was with a teacher the whole time.
A teacher has been arrested after she concealed the disappearance of a teenage boy for two years, sheriff's deputies said.
‘Monster’: Jeffrey Dahmer survivor never recovered after harrowing escape from killer, defense attorney says
Defense attorney Paul Ksicinski former client, Tracy Edwards, escaped from Jeffrey Dahmer's Milwaukee, Wisconsin apartment on the night of July 22, 1991.
Los Angeles shocking daylight kidnapping of 14-year-old caught on camera before alleged park bathroom rape
The daylight kidnapping of a 14-year-old in Los Angeles was caught on chilling surveillance footage before the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in a park bathroom.
$402,000 of liquid meth found hidden inside condom-filled pumpkins
EAGLE PASS, Texas (KVEO) — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized 44 pounds of liquid meth that was hidden inside of condoms packaged within pumpkins. On Tuesday, officers with CBP Office of Field Operations at a port of entry in Eagle Pass, Texas, encountered a 2012 Ford Escape arriving from Mexico, a news release from CBP stated.
Ring Cameras Are Going to Get More People Killed
Early Saturday morning, a Florida man and his teenage son were arrested after allegedly shooting at and nearly killing a woman sitting in her car after receiving a Ring doorbell camera alert. After a neighbor stopped by Gino (73) and Rocky (15) Colonacosta's front door to drop off prescription medication...
hotnewhiphop.com
Inmate Claims He Is Tupac Reincarnated, Demands Access To Estate: Report
Tarnell Leon Jones says he is Tupac. Tupac Shakur may have died over two decades ago, but his presence still looms large over the hip hop industry. Tupac’s name is still treated with reverence, and his murder remains an endlessly beguiling tragedy. Of course, the attention and value tied...
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
Cause Of Death Determined For Kiely Rodni, The Missing California Teen Found In Reservoir
The 16-year-old girl had disappeared Aug. 6 after leaving a party at a Sierra Nevada campground.
California teacher recorded allegedly saying he wanted to 'slam' student's face 'against the wall'
A California high school teacher is on administrative leave after allegedly saying he wanted to "slam" a female student's face "up against a wall."
Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead
The sheriff of Merced County in California says a baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business two days ago have been found dead
Chilling surveillance shows well-dressed bespectacled man armed with a MACHETE knocking on a number of doors in Florida neighborhood before mysteriously vanishing
Residents of a Florida neighborhood have captured chilling surveillance footage of a well-dressed man knocking on doors with a machete. Video shows a bald, clean-shaven man with glasses, a tucked-in collared shirt complete with a tie and dress pants walking up to one Lauderhill home around 5.30am Monday morning. He...
Fox News
846K+
Followers
5K+
Post
673M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 1